Everything Deion Sanders said about talking to Jerry Jones about Cowboys job
By Austen Bundy
NFL head coaching vacancies are highly coveted positions but one particular job rises above all the others and it is finally available. The Dallas Cowboys finally parted ways with Mike McCarthy on Monday and speculation over who would replace him swirled wildly online.
Fast forward just a few hours and one huge name was thrown into the void but not just as wishful thinking. Owner Jerry Jones actually had real conversations with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders to potentially take the helm in Big D, per multiple reports.
And now the former Dallas star is speaking out about those reports, saying one thing but making everyone else think he's saying something else entirely.
Deion Sanders is playing Business 101 with latest comments on Cowboys head coaching job
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Sanders has made his first formal comments since the reports of his being considered for the Dallas head coaching vacancy were reported.
“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Deion Sanders said Monday night. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”
To some that sounds like Sanders is declining the position outright but to others he may be holding his cards close to his chest and playing hard to get. Sanders has revived the Colorado football program practically overnight but he's losing his biggest stars in his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the NFL.
Deion Sanders has always been a businessman at heart and a good one too. He's revealed that the only NFL job he'd take would be the one where he could coach both of his sons and reports claim the Las Vegas Raiders are atop his list. That's one way to start a bidding war for his services and potentially for Shedeur too.
Yes, the Cowboys still have Dak Prescott but he's recovering from hamstring surgery and hasn't exactly led them to the promised land. It's entirely possible he could be part of a package deal to acquire the No. 1 overall pick or at least one of the top three in order to snag Shedeur and give Deion a fresh start with a talented roster.
So, for now, it may sound like Sanders is saying "thanks, but no thanks" but there's so much more behind his tactics than meets the eye. He's a clever guy and something tells me there are a lot more twists to come in this saga before it's all said and done.