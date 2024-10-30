Everything delusional Jerry Jones said about the Cowboys' latest failure
Numerous Cowboy fans are convinced their season is doomed after the team's 3-4 start following the team's 30-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Owner Jerry Jones does not agree. He still believes Dallas has plenty to play for before all is said and done on their 2024 campaign.
Specifically, Jones believes that the players on his roster who will return from injury this season can give the roster a much-needed boost, as he said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.
"I have a lot of faith in these players. I have a lot of faith in this coaching staff. ... We'll have some players coming back (from injury) that will play critical roles for us. We ought to get better. Seventeen-game season, lets get this thing turned around and have a storybook ending to a rough start," said Jones dur, h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Jerry Jones believes returning players will help turn Cowboys' sinking season around
The return of Micah Parsons will certainly help the defense. The lower-profile absences of DeMarcus Lawrence and DaRon Bland will also give defensive coordinator a lot more options when it comes to getting after opposing quarterbacks.
The offense does not have much help on the way. Brandin Cooks is eligible to return on Nov. 10 against the Eagles but he's not what any neutral NFL observer would call a "difference-maker." The veteran wideout can help diversify Dak Prescott's passing targets but he won't drastically change the complexion of Mike McCarthy's offensive game plan from week to week.
What Jones really needs is for his star players to play up to the money he has invested in them. Prescott is one of the highest-paid players in the NFL and has just ten touchdown passes and eight interceptions on the season. He hasn't been the biggest reason why Dallas finds itself with a sub-par record but he hasn't lifted his teammates the way a player with his salary should.
Jones and his front office also deserve their fair share of blame for the team's struggles. The Cowboys have steadfastly refused to enter into any sort of meaningful rebuild despite their struggles in recent seasons. There's a cogent argument to be made that Dallas should be looking to offload starters in exchange for meaningful draft capital aheado of this year's trade deadline. Instead, it's painfully obvious that Jones will only consider adding win-now talent rather than strenghtening the team's draft coffers.
Jones is correct that his team still has time to turn things around. Going 3-4 in a 17-game regular season does not doom a roster with this type of high-end roster talent. It could, however, doom a roster that lacks quality roster depth. The Cowboys' owner may be missing that reality judging by his comments after his team's recent loss to the 49ers.