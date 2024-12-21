Everything James Franklin said after Penn State throttles SMU in CFP First Round
James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions have been accused of coming up short in the biggest games. On Saturday, they sure came up big against the SMU Mustangs in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Penn State's first CFP game ever ended in a 38-10 rout, featuring two early pick sixes and three combined touchdowns for running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.
Franklin's team gets to move on to face Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl as their quest of a championship rolls on. How did the head coach feel about his team's dominant performance?
James Franklin praises Penn State defense after destroying SMU in CFP
Franklin said what anyone who watched Saturday's action from Happy Valley will have known.
"I thought our defense played lights out," Franklin said. "As good of a first half of defensive football as I've seen."
You certainly can't argue with that one. The Nittany Lions had more yards on interception returns than SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings had passing in the first half. Penn State led 28-0 with half of their points delivered directly by the defense. Their third interception resulted in a touchdown on the ensuing drive. The next PSU TD came after a turnover on downs.
Two of those interceptions were picked out of the air by Dominic DeLuca, who Franklin couldn't speak more highly of.
“Whatever role we’ve asked him to do, he’s done it 100 miles per hour," Franklin said, via Joel Haas of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
As for that controversial decision to go for it on fourth-and-one from the Penn State 19-yard line, Franklin stood behind it.
“I told the guys we were gonna call the game aggressively on offense, defense and special teams," Franklin said. His defense backed up his aggressive choice by promptly getting the ball back.
Franklin's team proved they were up to the task against the Mustangs. He credited the players with holding the right mentality for the playoff.
"A lot of college programs talk about how it's a four-game season. We didn't approach it that way," Franklin said. "It's a 65-play season...Depending on how we handle those plays, we'll get another opportunity. And we got another opportunity."
Penn State's path to the national title is clear. They need to get through Ashton Jeanty and the Boise State Broncos on New Year's Eve. If they do that, they'll take on the winner of the Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia.