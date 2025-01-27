Everything Josh Allen said after falling short against Patrick Mahomes yet again
By Scott Rogust
On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen had their shot at redemption. Since Allen entered the league in 2018, the Bills have gone 0-3 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Each loss was a close one and ending with heartbreak in Buffalo. With the Chiefs looking to become the first team to win a Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons.
Once again, the Bills saw their season end in heartbreak. In the AFC Championship Game, Buffalo lost 32-29 to the Chiefs. In moments it felt like the Bills had a win in the bag, but the Chiefs and Mahomes just kept coming back. Trailing 32-29 with a matter of a couple of minutes remaining in regulation, Allen had the chance to go for the win while leaving little time for a Chiefs comeback. Instead, the Bills offense went a total of 17 yard on six plays for a turnover on downs, ending on a dropped pass from Allen to tight end Dalton Kincaid.
The Bills are left standing with that familiar feeling of disappointment as another season ended at the hands of the Chiefs.
Everything Josh Allen said after AFC Championship Game loss to Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
Allen stepped up to the podium after the loss and the look on his face was one of disappointment. Allen's most telling quote was that iin order t be Super Bowl champions, they had "to beat the champs, and we didn't do it tonight."
The Bills quarterback was asked about his final play on offense in which he saw multiple Chiefs defenders blitz him, forcing him to have to get rid of the football downfield, which fell right into the hands of Kincaid, who dropped it.
"They gave a good look, didn't see anything in my first cadence. They were sliding left, corner came and...yeah," said Allen, h/t WGRZ-TV.
Allen was asked about the Bills fans, and Allen said that they are "the best" but lamented "we just want to get it done, and we haven't been able to."
Now, Allen is 0-4 against the Chiefs in the playoffs, and said that they are a good squad, but also brings up that Kansas City ended other teams' seasons as well.
"They've ended a lot of teams' seasons, too," said Allen. "It's a good squad, they had a good plan tonight, and again, they made more plays than we did."
Allen then took time to praise his teammates for the season they had, even though it ended earlier than they had hoped.
"I've got so much pride in our guys, showing up each and every day, working as hard as they can," said Allen. "Guys really adopted what we talked about this year going into it. Love these guys."
The Bills will now head into another offseason in which they try to figure out what is stopping them from defeating the Chiefs, who feel like an inevitable force against every team in the NFL. But for the Bills, even with a Herculean effort throughout the year by Allen, an NFL MVP favorite, it just wasn't enough again.