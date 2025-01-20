Everything Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts said after advancing to the NFC Championship Game
By Kinnu Singh
The Philadelphia Eagles survived a potential upset with a 28-22 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round on Sunday.
Los Angeles mirrored the Eagles’ two opening possessions. Both teams scored a touchdown on their opening drive and followed it with a subsequent three-and-out on their second possession. Then, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley took over.
In many ways, the Eagles’ divisional-round game was reminiscent of their victory over Los Angeles in Week 12. Barkley gained a career-high 255 rushing yards in that regular-season contest, and he proved that performance wasn’t a fluke on Sunday. Barkley gashed the Rams defense for 205 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 26 carries. He added 27 receiving yards on four catches.
Nick Sirianni's postgame comments on snow, Saquon, NFCCG matchup
During his postgame press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praised his team for battling through adversity.
“We found a way,” Sirianni told reporters. “In the midst of adversity, we embraced the adversity. We played championship defense, and it takes everybody in that room and we’re excited to move on, but all that did was make us hungry to keep going.”
There were some sloppy moments as heavy snowfall began to accumulate at Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was sacked seven times, including an eight-yard sack that resulted in a safety late in the third quarter.
“It affects [the game],” Sirianni said of the snow. “Especially as the field continues to gather snow, I think it neutralizes things [and] it has an affect on the game. We were able to protect the ball and we were able to force some turnovers in the midst of it. … That’s why we take advantage of when we can go outside and be out there in the elements, because every little thing matters. And the conditions got sloppy today, and we all had to play it, and we found a way.”
Barkley gave the Eagles the lead with a 62-yard rushing touchdown near the end of the first quarter, and he delivered the dagger with a 78-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
“Given the [snowy] conditions or not in the conditions, it doesn’t matter,” Sirianni said when asked about Barkley. “It’s a luxury to have him. I love him. I can’t say enough good things about him and … just everything he brings to this football team. He’s special.”
The Eagles will advance to the NFC Championship Game for the second time in Sirianni’s four years with the team. All that stands in their path to Super Bowl LIX is a third divisional bout against the Washington Commanders, who will visit Lincoln Financial Field next week.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for [Commanders head coach Dan] Quinn and the job that he’s done,” Sirianni said. “Going against him so many times when he was with the [Dallas] Cowboys, I knew how special of a coach he is. He’s got those guys playing really good. We’re going to be battling for a lot of years to come, and we get to battle here this week in the NFC Championship Game. Credit to them, they’re a really good football team. Really well coached. Really good players. Got a lot of respect for that team that’s going to be coming in here, and we’ll do everything we can to get ready for this game.”
Jalen Hurts' postgame comments on injury after Divisional Round win
There was some concern for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who went into the blue medical tent after taking a sack in the third quarter. Hurts returned to the game wearing a knee brace.
“It was a tough game, a challenging game,” Hurts told reporters when asked about the injury. “I was able to finish the game, we’ll see how the week goes.”
Hurts said he did not sustain separate injuries while being battered by the Rams defense, and that he was confident he would be able to play in the conference championship next week. When asked if the injury would hamper him during preparation, he was a bit more vague.
“I’m sure I’ll get asked about it later,” Hurts said. “I don’t know if I can answer it right now. But I’m going to go enjoy this win with my teammates.”
Philadelphia won their previous conference championship game, but ultimately lost in Super Bowl LVII. Sirianni came under fire for the team’s inexplicable late-season collapse in 2023, but the Eagles appear to have found their footing this season. Led by the league’s seventh-best scoring offense and the second-best scoring defense, the Eagles finished the season with a 14-3 record and earned the NFC’s second seed.
“Just excited for the next opportunity,” Hurts said when asked about the upcoming rematch against Washington.