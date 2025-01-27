Everything Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid said as Chiefs punch third straight SB ticket
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are inevitable at this point. After getting over the New England Patriots dynasty, the NFL saw the emergence of a new one in the Chiefs, led by head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After winning three Super Bowls in the past five seasons, the Chiefs were looking to make history — becoming the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons.
On Sunday, the Chiefs got one step closer to that goal. In the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to clinch their spot in Super Bowl 59. Buffalo had their chance to get a win while trailing 32-29 late in the fourth quarter. Instead, the Bills used six plays to gain 17 yards, with resulted in a turnover on downs. The final play saw Allen throw a pass to tight end Dalton Kincaid while being blitzed, who dropped the football. Mahomes got a first down on a 17-yard pass to running back Samaje Perine to officially ice the game.
Now, the Chiefs were heading to the Super Bowl for the fifth time in the six years.
Everything Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid said after winning AFC Championship, advancing to Super Bowl 59
At the start of the AFC Championship celebration, Reid gave credit to the Bills and head coach Sean McDermott, who was his former protege during their time with the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Our hats go off for Buffalo, they've got a tremendous team," said Reid. "Sean McDermott is a phenomenal coach, I'm proud of him. It was just a little bit short for them, but we're glad that it was. What a heck of a game it was for the fans and for the National Football League."
Reid was then asked by CBS's Jim Nantz about going for the three-peat against the Eagles, with whom he has the most wins as a head coach in franchise history.
"It still comes down to the game and the purity of the game, really each play and how you handle it," said Reid. "And so you don't get yourself too far out of that box, and you just concentrate on the opponent and what you've got to get done against them."
Mahomes was up next to speak with Nantz about the win. Nantz asked Mahomes about what he said to Allen after the game and gave his props to the quarterback and the Bills.
"I have so much respect for Josh, man. He's a true competitor, true warrior, a great football player," said Mahomes. "They always come down to the wire, luckily we were on the winning side this time."
While the Chiefs offense had their fair share of struggles in the regular season, they did step up once the playoffs began. But what the team has done is rely on their defense, as it has shown time and time again they are able to step up with clutch stops. Look no further than them forcing a turnover on downs on Buffalo's final drive of the game.
Mahomes spoke about the defense's stop late in the game, saying (h/t Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports), "I trust in the defense...I trust that [Spagnuolo] will call the right blitz and sell the right coverage."
The Chiefs will get to celebrate, but will now have to prepare to take on an Eagles team that dropped 55 points in a decisive win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, in which they won by 32 points. It was that kind of day, with both Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley shining in the victory.
As is the case for the Chiefs, you can never count them out. But, will the Eagles get some revenge after their Super Bowl 57 meeting two years ago? We'll find out on Sunday, Feb. 9.