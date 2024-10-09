Everything Rob Thomson said about Game 3 loss putting Phillies on brink of elimination
By Lior Lampert
While the New York Mets are one victory away from the NLCS, one more loss ends the Philadelphia Phillies' 2024 MLB campaign. That's the nature of baseball in October. Teams are praying for each other's downfall until only one remains.
Philadelphia dropped a critical Game 3 in their NLDS matchup with the Mets, putting them in a 2-1 series deficit. Suddenly, the Phillies find themselves with their backs up against the wall and in a win-or-go-home situation. Nonetheless, despite the circumstances, manager Rob Thomson believes the squad should stay the course and remain focused on the task at hand.
During his postgame press conference, Thomson was even-keeled and seemingly unphased by the magnitude of the moment. He delivered a simple, straightforward message to the Phillies dugout: Do your job, and the rest will sort itself out.
Everything Rob Thomson said about the Phillies Game 3 NLDS loss putting them on the brink of elimination
Slow starts have been a recurring theme for the Phillies through three games of the NLDS. The Mets have taken early, multi-run leads in the past two contests. Regardless, Thomson doesn't think that should discourage the Phillies from competing at a high level.
"It's tough to get down early, but we got to fight," Thomson stated. "... we just need to stay with our approach, pass a baton -- that's what we always talk about [in the clubhouse]."
Afterward, Thomson was asked about Philadelphia's inability to drive up the pitch count on New York's pitching staff. Typically a strong suit for them, the Phillies skipper feels it's a matter of "[trying] not to do too much."
Moreover, Thomson urged what he called "the most resilient club [he's] ever been around" to take things day by day. Understanding that the Phillies' postseason run is on life support, he lauded the group's fortitude, pushing them to keep battling:
"They're all about toughness and fighting and playing together. That's what we need to do ... just focus on one game."
Instead of dwelling on the negatives, Thomson challenged his battle-tested bunch to rise to the occasion for Game 4. Considering the Phillies suffered a demoralizing 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Mets, instilling confidence rather than adding to the misery is respectable.