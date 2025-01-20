Everything Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford said after tough playoff loss to Eagles
By Quinn Everts
The season didn't end how the Los Angeles Rams hoped it would, as the team is headed home after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, 28-22, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Los Angeles was threatening in the waning seconds, but couldn't punch the ball into the endzone as the Eagles held on to a win.
When everything is considered, though, this was a successful season. After starting 1-4, the Rams caught fire and competed with a Philadelphia team that will be a large favorite in the NFC Championship Game. That sentiment was echoed by head coach Sean McVay, who talked about how proud he is of the team and quarterback.
Sean McVay says Stafford is a "total freaking stud" in press conference
"I'm sure damn proud of Matthew Stafford," said Sean McVay in his postgame press conference on Sunday, saying the Rams quarterback was "Outstanding" in the game. Stafford finished with 324 yards and 2 touchdowns on the night.
Stafford doesn't seem interested in retiring
Matthew Stafford is 36 years old but can still sling the ball as well as about anyone, and it doesn't seem like Stafford has retirement on his mind, saying "it sure feels like it," when asked by ESPN reporter Jourdan Rodrigue if he still has some football left to play.
He's accomplished everything that an NFL player could hope to accomplish, but Stafford isn't done yet. That's still good news for the Rams, as long as Stafford remains a high-level quarterback — and assuming he stays with the team. Stafford has an out after this season, and two years left on his deal if he doesn't take that out.
McVay greets every player heading into locker room
McVay understands that "buy-in" doesn't stop after a team loses. Building a winner includes continuing to build after an undesirable result, and that's what McVay does. He greeted every Rams player as they headed into the locker room after the loss on Sunday.
McVay is proud of what the Rams accomplished
In a season that included tons of injuries to important players and the mental burden of playing while their city dealt with deadly wildfires, McVay has every reason to be proud of a team that won a playoff game and put up a fight against a Super Bowl contender.