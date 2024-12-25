Everything to know about Beyonce Christmas halftime show for Ravens-Texans: Predicted setlist and more
By Quinn Everts
We won't lie to you; the NFL on Netflix is going a lot better than we expected. The Steelers versus Chiefs game has been running incredibly smoothly, with Texas versus Ravens set to come this afternoon. For some fans, that game is a thrilling, high-stakes game with AFC playoff implications. For others, it's background noise for Beyonce.
The Houston native will perform at halftime of the Texans vs. Ravens game, which starts at 1:30 EST on Christmas day. While games all differ in length, the first half of this game should take around 1 to 1.5 hours, meaning halftime should start around 5:40 and 6:00 PM EST — and Beyonce will come on within that timeframe.
Beyonce setlist for performance remains under wraps
Although Beyonce's setlist for her halftime show hasn't been publically released, that hasn't stopped speculation around the internet... do you trust ABTLAB Insider on Twitter? Do you trust your uncle at Christmas who claims he knows Beyonce's manager? Do you trust anyone?
Again, this list is purely speculation. On her 2024 Rennaissance World Tour, Beyonce played a mix of new and old — some Destiny's Child songs, some covers, some songs from 4, some from Lemonade. She was all over the place! Is that what we'll see at halftime of the NFL game, or will it be mostly hits?
Players are just as excited as fans
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is apparently a member of the BeyHive. In a press conference on Monday, the MVP candidate apologized in advance to his coach John Harbaugh that he won't be around for the halftime meeting, because he'll be busy... watching Beyonce perform.
I can't blame him! Jackson is good enough he probably won't need that much coaching at halftime anyway... let the man watch Beyonce on Christmas! He's working, after all. It's like a little gift.