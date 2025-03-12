Ex-Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is not giving up on NHL comeback bid

It's been nearly two years since Jonathan Toews last played in an NHL game but he says that won't be how he goes out. The former Chicago Blackhawks captain and three-time Stanley Cup champion spoke with The Athletic's Mark Lazerus on Monday and said he still has more to give.

“I’m not satisfied the way things ended in Chicago,” Toews explained. “It’s not about proving anything. It’s just that there’s something left in the tank and I want to explore that. I want to go have fun, have a blast, play with passion. But at the same time, I still have some high-level hockey left.

"I want to be able to step away from the game having said that I’ve given it my all. And I still think there’s something left to give.”

Toews played his final NHL game on April 13, 2023. He scored a goal for Chicago, fittingly assisted by long-time teammate Patrick Kane, despite it ending in a 5-4 overtime loss.

Jonathan Toews’s last goal with the #Blackhawks: a power play goal at Edmonton on Jan. 28. Will he get another tonight?



(Assist: Patrick Kane)pic.twitter.com/fm0eKPZUyr — Chris Vosters (@CJVosters) April 13, 2023

Toews recorded 372 goals and 883 points in 1,067 career games across 15 seasons in Chicago. The 36-year-old announced in August 2023 that he was stepping away from the game but not retiring, instead opting to try and get healthy again.

Jonathan Toews still wants to make an NHL comeback, just not with the Chicago Blackhawks

In his interview with Lazerus, Toews revealed that if he ever does make it back to the NHL, he probably won't be seen on the ice in a Blackhawks sweater.

“I honestly do think that chapter is closed,” he said. “[Chicago] decided a few years ago to move in a different direction and I’m all for that. … I don’t think that’s a fit for me anymore. I want to go somewhere and have a chance to be myself and play the game. I know my best hockey’s going to come through that way, instead of trying to be in that role where I’m still living with the pressure of our Cup-winning days.

"That era’s over.”

Toews didn't provide a specific timeline on his recovery and potential comeback but the 2025-26 season appears to be the goal. TSN's NHL insider, Pierre LeBrun, reported in January that the Winnipeg Jets and Toews have demonstrated mutual interest, among other teams in the mix.

Fans will be keeping a close eye on any further developments that emerge from this situation, as Toews would presumably be a highly sought after veteran asset in free agency.