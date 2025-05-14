Ex-Cowboys defender pushed out of favor with new team in record time

Chauncey Golston presumably left the Dallas Cowboys for their division rival, the New York Giants, earlier this offseason with an expanded role in mind. Big Blue ostensibly shared a similar sentiment, considering they signed the veteran defensive lineman to a three-year, $18 million contract.

However, New York boasts an embarrassment of riches along arguably the NFL's best front seven, a group they bolstered even more in this year's draft. Knowing this, Golston could quickly become an expendable afterthought, regardless of how recently he joined the Giants or how much they paid to add him.

Ex-Cowboys DL Chauncey Golston's time with the Giants could be short-lived

Golston is a versatile player who can line up outside or kick inside to rush the passer. Yet, he runs into competition no matter where you put him on the Giants' 2025 depth chart, raising questions about his outlook in New York.

Two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns and former first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux will man the edge for the G-Men. Moreover, incoming No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter projects as an instant difference-maker in Year 1. The trio will soak up most of the outside reps, leaving Golston (among others) to fend for scraps.

Surely, deploying Golston as a situational pass-rusher in the middle of the front line shouldn't be an issue for the Giants. Right? Eh ... not quite.

Superstar hog molly Dexter Lawrence has a legitimate case as the best interior sack artist in football. Rakeem Nunez-Roches is a one-time Super Bowl champion and has earned the trust of the Giants coaching staff. Plus, the arrival of rookie third-rounder Darius Alexander will only further complicate matters for Golston.

The Giants can cut Nunez-Roches as a cap casualty; he has no more guaranteed money on his deal. That'd clear the runway for Golston to step into a considerable role. But is that in New York's best interests?

For whatever it's worth, Golston's 2025 and 2026 base salaries are fully guaranteed, so the Giants are on the hook through 2026. But he's 27 and coming off somewhat of a breakout campaign. Maybe someone is willing to take him off New York's hands and can use their depth to acquire him for pennies on the dollar.

In 2024, Golston amassed 56 tackles (five for loss), 5.5 sacks, five pass deflections, one interception and a fumble recovery across 17 games (13 starts). Pro Football Focus gave him a 65.3 overall grade, which ranked 80th of 211 qualifying edge defenders.