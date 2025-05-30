Ex-Cub just flamed out and made Jed Hoyer look even smarter

The Miami Marlins DFA'd first baseman Matt Mervis on Friday, just six months after adding him in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. Vidal Bruján headed to the NL Central in the deal, which has clearly swung in the Cubs favor. Jed Hoyer, you win again.

It's worth noting that Mervis had an option available, but the Marlins didn't take that route. They straight up DFA'd him. That's an enormous tumble for a player who had seven home runs in the first 19 games of the season. His production since then has been non-existent. He's hit no home runs while batting .117/.185/.150.

Production comparison: Matt Mervis vs. Vidal Bruján

When it comes down to it, Mervis' lack of plate discipline doomed him. His strikeout rate with the Marlins was .373, which would be second-worst in MLB if he qualified. In 29 plate appearances with runners in scoring position, Mervis struck out 13 times.

It's not like Bruján has been a revelation, to be fair. He's batting .278/.278/.389 and has made just 18 plate appearances so far this season. But he's done a job for the Cubs in a variety of positions, from third base to the outfield.

So in terms of production, neither team got a whole lot out of the trade. The Marlins at least had a fun first month. The Cubs have had some memorable moments from Bruján as well, some good, some bad.

Did the Cubs win the trade?

Winners are hard to call in a trade between two players who aren't starting caliber. Still, the Cubs flipped an undisciplined first baseman who simply didn't have a future in Chicago for a versatile bench piece who gives Craig Counsell cover across the lineup.

So we can certainly say the Cubs weren't losers in this. The needed depth and they got it without sacrificing a valuable bat. The fact that Mervis was DFA'd by the Marlins last-lace Marlins before the first-place Cubs moved on from Bruján pretty definitively calls it.

Where does Matt Mervis go from here?

Mervis' hot streak at the start of the season should be enough to convince a team out there to take a flyer on the 27-year-old first baseman.

A popular team already floated out there is the Boston Red Sox. They're short on first basemen after the season-ending injury to Triston Casas. They've had a revolving door of players try to fill in the gap with little success. Mervis would seem like a worthwhile gamble.

Other teams interested in taking a chance on a bat with power potential could also give Mervis a call.