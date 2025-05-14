Ex-Dolphins playmaker destined to be cut by new team before Week 1

The Houston Texans have operated like a team that knows it will be without two of its top receivers from the prior campaign this offseason. They've replenished the position, knowing Tank Dell is likely out for all of 2025 and three-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs joined the New England Patriots. However, one of their newest additions, Braxton Berrios, could be on the chopping block following the team's moves in this year's draft.

Berrios signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Texans in March. The duration and money of the agreement alone suggest the front office doesn't expect much from him. To make matters worse, they've arguably overcompensated for Dell's absence/Diggs' departure, potentially rendering the 29-year-old obsolete in H-Town before getting a real chance.

Ex-Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios is all but destined to get cut by the Texans before Week 1

Houston acquired veteran wideout Christian Kirk in a trade with its division rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, who figures to man the slot. They also spent second and third-round picks on Iowa State's receiving tandem of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Oh, and unquestioned target-command alpha Nico Collins isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Where exactly does Berrios factor into the equation?

46 percent of Berrios' snaps last season were from the slot. Kirk has predominantly resided there since his breakout campaign with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. The Texans presumably brought in the latter to assume a similar function, and Noel's also readily made to line up inside as a rookie. In other words, a large chunk of the former Dolphin's playing time in Miami is ostensibly accounted for in Houston.

As previously highlighted, Collins is the focal point of Houston's passing attack; everything starts and ends with him on the outside. He's a truly elite X receiver who wins at all three levels of the field and is a full-time force. Moreover, the Texans spent the No. 34 overall selection on Higgins, another big-bodied, jump-ball winning athlete with a massive catch radius.

Higgins has a clear path to joining Collins on the perimeter and in two-wide sets. He and Noel will reportedly have "opportunities" to "carve out roles early" behind the Texans' primary options ($). So, the youngsters will seemingly take priority over Berrios, further complicating matters.

If anything's going for Berrios in Houston, it's the value he offers as a special teams ace. He earned All-Pro First Team honors with the New York Jets in 2021 for his efforts as a kick returner. His 30.4 yards per return led the league that season, and he exceeded 1,500 all-purpose yards (1,524).