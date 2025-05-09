Ex-Dolphins playmaker still unsigned but always has a chance to return

Jeff Wilson Jr. has worked closely with Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in all seven years of his NFL career. So, despite the veteran running back's current status as a free agent after two-plus seasons in South Beach, we can't dismiss a reunion knowing this.

Leaguewide interest in Wilson's services appears tepid (at best), considering he remains unsigned and 2025 offseason workout programs are underway. Like everyone else, the Dolphins ostensibly preferred their options behind door No. 2. They replaced him with another seasoned tailback in Alexander Mattison before spending their sixth-round pick on standout Oklahoma State runner Ollie Gordon II.

However, as mentioned, Wilson has a strong connection to McDaniel. The former's familiarity with the latter and his system cannot be overstated, keeping a return to Miami on the table.

Ex-Dolphins free-agent RB Jeff Wilson Jr. rejoining Miami remains in play

Wilson doesn't need to be present for the beginning of Miami's voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) on May 27. He presumably has a firm grip on McDaniel's running scheme. The 29-year-old can appear at the drop of a hat and seamlessly step in if a Dolphins back gets hurt.

Miami having a serviceable player like Wilson on speed dial is nice, especially for an extremely physically demanding position like RB. Their starter De'Von Achane is among the best in the business, though he's undersized and hasn't been a pillar of good health, to put it mildly. His and fellow McDaniel-favorite Raheem Mostert's durability (or lack thereof) remains a concern.

McDaniel acquired Wilson from their ex-employer, the San Francisco 49ers, via trade during his inaugural campaign at the helm in Miami. The Dolphins gave up a 2023 fifth-round pick to pry him away from the Bay Area, with the frontman seemingly factoring into the decision.

When Wilson entered the pros in 2018, McDaniel was San Francisco's run game coordinator. Since then, they've blossomed from being an undrafted prospect and offensive assistant, respectively, to an established vet and head coach. The two have been together for considerable chunks of their football journeys; it's hard to imagine them separated.

Moreover, Wilson has proven a useful contributor when given the chance. He's amassed over 1,300 scrimmage yards on a healthy 5.2 yards per touch across his 16 total starts. Even if it's not the Dolphins, it wouldn't be shocking to see him land on a roster eventually.