Ex-Jets HC Robert Saleh was reportedly hell-bent on fixing Nathaniel Hackett's offense

Todd Downing with the 2021 Titans (who finished 12-5)



Points For: 15th

Yards: 17th

30+ point games: 5

20+ point games: 13



Ryan Tannehill: 3,734 yds 67.2 cmp% 21 td 14 INT 89.6 rating



Rushing offense (8 games of Derrick Henry):



551 attempts (1) 2,404 yds (5) 23 td (3) 4.4… pic.twitter.com/qFCUiArHtK