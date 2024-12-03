Ex-Met thinks that Aaron Judge is costing the Yankees their chance at Juan Soto
The New York Yankees might be missing a golden opportunity, and former Mets reliever Trevor May has an idea why.
During an appearance on the Foul Territory podcast, former Mets pitcher May expressed that Judge should take a more active approach in persuading Juan Soto to join the Yankees as the star outfielder navigates his free-agency decisions this offseason.
After securing his second MVP title, Judge mentioned during a conference call that he hadn’t contacted Soto since the Yankees’ World Series loss to the Dodgers.
May, a pitcher for the Mets from 2021 to 2022, believes Judge’s influence could make a difference in the Yankees’ pursuit of Soto.
“But if you want him, sometimes you just have to flex that muscle a bit because you’re Aaron Judge, man,” May said on his popular podcast.
He emphasized Judge’s unique position in baseball, highlighting how his status and influence as one of the game’s most prominent figures could play a pivotal role in shaping the Yankees’ future. May suggested that leveraging this star power could make all the difference in securing a talent like Soto.
“You are the LeBron James of the game right now, so just be him, and if that helps you and you get him, that’s all that matters at the end of the day. It is interesting and kind of of odd that he was very adamant about his not talking to him, which seemed a little out of place with the situation,” May said.
On the call, Judge expressed his desire to see Soto return to the Yankees. The two outfielders had been instrumental in the team’s success, helping lead them to a 94-68 record. Their performance was crucial in securing the Yankees’ first trip to the World Series since 2009, a milestone highlighting their chemistry and impact on the field.
“I think the best thing is to give those guys space,” Judge said about Soto. “I talked to him all season. He knows how we feel about him. The most important thing is to let him do his thing … and come to the right decision for him and his family.”
Aaron Judge needs to get out of his comfort zone to secure Juan Soto
During the offseason, Judge sat down with Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner in Tampa to discuss the team’s priorities. In their conversation, Judge clarified how crucial it was for the Yankees to secure a deal with Soto, emphasizing his value to the roster after a successful season.
May suggested that Judge might need a more assertive approach, even if it goes against his usual style as the Yankees’ captain. May argued that sometimes stepping outside one’s comfort zone could make a significant difference in pursuing a player of Soto’s caliber.
“What do we know about Aaron Judge?” May said. “He is not the most in-your-face, strong personality. I-am-going-to-insert-myself-into-this-situation guy. That doesn’t seem like something he’s comfortable or likes doing.”
May went on to elaborate on Judge’s character and the responsibility that comes with being the Yankees’ captain.
“I understand that comes with the captain tag. That’s just what it feels like to me. He’s either lying through his teeth, which I don’t think he’d do. He’s not a guy that would blatantly say, ‘I did not call him’ and actually called him. He would dance around it a little bit more.”
The Yankees and Mets are currently seen as the top teams vying for Soto, with both clubs making strong efforts to land him. However, the Red Sox, Dodgers, and Blue Jays are also competing for his attention, adding more teams to the mix as the race heats up. Each team is looking to strengthen its roster by bringing in the star outfielder.
Yankees upped their offer for Juan Soto but is it enough?
On Wednesday, Jon Heyman of The Post reported that the Yankees have raised their offer to the 26-year-old outfielder. While the Yankees’ offer has increased, negotiations are believed to be in the early or middle stages. This came after Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, met with all the teams showing interest in signing him.
“The worst thing that could have happened for this negotiation was them losing this World Series and getting this close because it almost makes Juan Soto — like you have to, you have no choice but to go get him,” May said.
May explained how the Yankees’ close call in the World Series left them in a tough spot, pushing them to make Soto a priority. However, he also warned that the waiting game could lead to mounting pressure and fan frustration.
“But it would feel that way … this waiting game, there’s going to be a lot of anxiety building over time, and if they do lose him and, this disapproval of the fan will be loud, long and hard to ignore. They are stuck behind a rock and a hard place. But if it does happen, the clouds roll out, and the sun is back out… I haven’t seen a truly George-version of Hal. It would be cool to see that for one offseason.”
Soto is not expected to make a decision until the Winter Meetings, which are scheduled to start on Dec. 9 in Dallas.