Ex-Ole Miss DE quietly faces make or break OTAs with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams isn’t just battling for snaps, he’s fighting for his job.

The Cowboys have added depth along the defensive line, putting Williams’ spot in jeopardy. After losing a year to a brutal knee injury and on a team that’s made it a point to beef up the front line defensively, Williams walks into OTAs with his future hanging in the balance. The sense of urgency couldn’t be higher. A good OTA showing for Williams will go a long way toward saving his job.

Stakes couldn't be higher for Sam Williams at Cowboys OTAs

Once labeled as a steal in the second round of the 2022 draft, Williams brought a rare mix of size and speed (6-foot-4, 261 pounds, 4.46 40). Williams showed flashes his rookie year, exploding off the edge and disrupting pockets, which had fans and coaches pegging him as the Cowboys' next breakout defender. But the NFL can be a tough, unforgiving pit of broken promises. It feeds on results, and Williams’ recent history is more about setbacks than highlights.

Williams kicked off his career with real momentum. His first year saw him record four sacks, 22 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and nine QB hits in 15 games. He was more than just a rotational piece off the bench; he looked like a building block for the future.

Then the wheels came off, with a suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy followed by too many penalties on the field and a lack of discipline that made the coaching staff question his commitment. The real backbreaker came from an ACL and partial MCL tear that pretty much wiped out his entire 2024 campaign.

Dallas has depth on the edge

Dallas didn’t stand still while Williams was rehabbing. They stacked the defensive end room with talent. Dante Fowler Jr. is back. Payton Turner joined the mix. Rookies like Donovan Ezeiruaku are earning buzz early. Let’s not forget Marshawn Kneeland, one of last year’s draft pick, who already eats up meaningful reps.

Here’s the harsh truth: The Cowboys can only keep so many edge rushers. With Micah Parsons dominating, the rest are left to fight for crumbs. Williams, once a promising prospect, is now an afterthought in most depth chart projections. He’s currently listed as a third-string player on ESPN’s Cowboys depth chart. That means there are no more guarantees for Williams if he can’t impress the coaching staff and show he can get the job done.

The Cowboys have made it clear that in large part, the roster will be about youth, speed and cheap contracts. Cap space matters more than ever, and role players with injury baggage (among other things) get little sympathy. For guys like Williams, there’s no safety net. The team’s patience has worn thin. It’s time for Williams to show what he’s got or move over for someone who will.

How quickly the landscape changes

Ruthless cuts are common in the NFL. The defensive line on any team can be a revolving door, with rookies and bargain-bin veterans being cycled through in every camp. If your contract outweighs your production or your health is in doubt, you’re expendable. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office know they need flexibility as we head toward the summer and training camp before the preseason.

Williams’ production has been below average. In a position room this crowded, the leash is short. Once you’re flagged as a risk due to injury, suspensions and off-field drama, your spot is no longer guaranteed.

What Sam Williams must prove at OTAs

If Williams wants to avoid the cut list, he’ll have to check off every box:

• Physical health: Show he’s fully recovered from the ACL/MCL injury.

• Explosiveness: Flash the burst that made him a second-round pick. The Cowboys want to see a true edge threat, not just a body in drills.

• Scheme fit: Prove he understands the new alignments and assignments.

• Pass-rush production: Create pressure. Get sacks in practice. Be disruptive, not invisible.

• Mental toughness: No mental lapses, fewer penalties, no drama. Coaches want reliability, not another headline.

There are no more excuses for Williams. OTAs are a make-or-break moment. The Cowboys have shown they’ll cut bait, even with recent draft picks. Williams’ athleticism alone isn’t enough anymore. Fans and media will be watching closely as Williams enters the most crucial time of his professional career. If he fades into the background, don’t expect him to be on the roster in September. This feels like his last chance to make an impression in Big D. The clock is ticking.