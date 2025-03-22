Ex-Steelers OT Dan Moore Jr. looking to prove doubters wrong after signing lucrative deal with Titans

On both ends of the standings, the 2024 season proved that football is still won in the trenches. The Philadelphia Eagles hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after setting a record for fielding the largest offensive line in Super Bowl history. On the other end, the Tennessee Titans finished in last place with a 3-14 record after allowing 52 sacks.

While Tennessee’s roster has areas of concern throughout their roster, they entered the offseason with glaring needs all across the offensive line. The Titans finished the 2024 season with the sixth-worst pass-block win rate, and their offensive line was ranked as the fifth-worst unit in the league by Pro Football Focus.

Offensive linemen aren’t easy to find, and it’s even tougher to convince players in free agency to join a three-win team. Despite their desperation, the Titans still raised eyebrows with a risky signing in free agency.

Dan Moore wants to prove doubters wrong after signing monster contract

The Titans signed former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr. to a four-year, $82 million contract with $50 million in guaranteed money. The deal was heavily criticized, but Moore — no stranger to facing doubt — is looking forward to proving everyone wrong.

"Obviously I want to exceed expectations," Moore said Thursday, per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt.

"But it's not only about proving the team right, it's about proving myself right. I feel like my expectations will always be higher than anyone else's are for me. I feel like by meeting my expectations, I'll exceed the team's expectations. So, not only do I want to prove them right, I want to prove them damn right, where [they're thinking], 'We got our guy. He didn't just do what we needed him to do, he did that and more.' That is the consensus I want in the organization.”

Offensive tackles tend to be among the highest-paid players in the NFL due to their scarcity. Much like quarterbacks, quality left tackles rarely ever reach free agency. Still, Moore’s $20.5 million annual salary is shocking, especially since he’s earning more money than Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Moore, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, spent the first four years of his career in Pittsburgh — much to the dismay of Steelers fans. Pittsburgh attempted to replace Moore on several occasions over the past two years. They drafted left tackle Broderick Jones with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, then circled back to select left tackle Troy Fautanu with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Yet, Moore seemed inevitable — he started 16 games in 2023 and 17 games in 2024.

Despite his durability, there was little that Steelers fans enjoyed about the 26-year-old tackle. Moore allowed 55 pressures during the 2023 season, the second-most of any offensive lineman in the league. That translated to a pass-blocking grade of 39.7 by PFF, which ranked as the sixth-worst in the league. Moore recorded a career-best 67.2 overall PFF grade in 2024, but he still allowed 12 sacks and 41 quarterback pressures.

The hope in Tennessee is that Moore’s durability and youth will provide a solid foundation to mold a quality player. Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan has helped 14 offensive linemen earn 35 Pro Bowls nods in his 22 years of coaching experience, but he may have his work cut out for him.