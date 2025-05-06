Ex-Vikings lineman already on the chopping block with new team

Be careful where you sign in free agency. In the NFL, teams like to draft a high-profile free-agent signee's immediate successor. Getting the Kirk Cousins treatment is now en vogue across the league. In a somewhat similar situation, the same thing can be said for his former Minnesota Vikings teammate Garrett Bradbury, who signed with the New England Patriots.

Bradbury had spent his entire six-year NFL career out of North Carolina State with Minnesota. He had promise, but the 2018 Rimington Trophy winner rarely lived up to the hype during his half-dozen years in the Twin Cities. When Bradbury signed a two-year, $9.5 million deal — up to $12 million in incentives — with the Patriots, he thought he replaced David Andrews in New England.

In truth, Mike Vrabel had his eyes on another former Georgia Bulldogs star. The Patriots used a third-round pick on Jared Wilson in the 2025 NFL Draft, despite him only being the starting center for one year Between the Hedges. This may seem like a major dig at him, but Sedrick Van Pran-Granger had that position locked down in the lead-up to Wilson's run at center. What does it mean for Bradbury?

The Patriots may be paying him now, but the writing is on the wall for him already.

Garrett Bradbury may not be for long with the New England Patriots

I'll do my best to unpack this for a minute while I have your attention. Being a starting center at Georgia matters because the Dawgs run a pro-style offense against some of the best competition college football has to offer, and they usually win prolifically. We have seen players like Andrews and my peer Ben Jones have lengthy NFL careers after starring at Georgia.

In time, he may get his due, but I do not think Andrews will ever get the credit he deserves for being a stalwart in the middle of the Patriots' offensive line at the tail-end of the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era. The nephew of the late Dan Reeves accomplished so much in his Patriots career. I cannot believe the guy went undrafted. Bradbury not only has to replace him, but hold Wilson off at the same time.

If Bradbury plays like he did at times for the Vikings, he will be on a shortlist. Even though the Patriots paid him, they had money to spend with so much available cap space entering this past offseason. Having a solution at center will, in theory, help get the most out of Drake Maye. Of course, he may have some say in this. He might remember Wilson from afar over at UNC.

Not to say the North Carolina-North Carolina State rivalry will play a part in this, but the former Tar Heel will win out over the former NC State product 10 times out of 10. To me, Wilson is coming into the league with a ton of promise, whereas Bradbury is doing everything in his power to approach a decade in the NFL. He may be able to do it, but there are only so many roster spots in New England.

Wilson may end up playing guard initially, but his promise and versatility are very much on his side.