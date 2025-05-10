Ex-Yankee keeps proving New York made a huge mistake

Juan Soto signing with the New York Mets was something that the New York Yankees tried their best to stop, but Clay Holmes heading to Queens first, especially as a starting pitcher, was a move many Yankees fans applauded. In hindsight, the applause might've been a mistake.

Holmes had great moments in the Bronx. He developed from practically a nobody to an All-Star closer. With that being said, there were plenty of bumps along the way, and he blew 13 saves last season alone. He became a popular punching bag among Yankees fans, fair or not, so seeing him being signed to start games was a bit shocking.

Now, in his new role, Holmes has been nothing short of extraordinary, and he was at his best for the Mets on Friday.

Clay Holmes lowers his ERA to 2.74 with another terrific outing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gj0zfmID2B — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 10, 2025

Yankees could have used this version of Clay Holmes

Holmes faced his toughest challenge of the season with the red-hot Chicago Cubs offense making its way to Citi Field, but the right-hander allowed just one run on three hits in six innings of work. The only blemish on his final line was a solo home run hit by NL MVP candidate Kyle Tucker.

Holmes now has a 2.74 ERA through six starts and 42.2 innings of work. He's allowed three earned runs or fewer in all but one of his outings, and the Mets have won all but one of his outings. He's been everything the Mets could've wanted and more, and he's been everything the Yankees could have used and more.

Max Fried has been awesome for the Yankees, and Carlos Rodon has pitched well, but the rest of their rotation has left a lot to be desired. Obviously, a lot of the team's struggles in the rotation have to do with injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, and there's no telling how Holmes might've done as a starter in pinstripes, but had the Yankees brought him back in this role, he likely would've given their rotation a major boost based on how things have gone in Queens.

Hindsight is 20/20, but as was the case with Michael King breaking out as a starting pitcher with the San Diego Padres, the Yankees are quickly regretting not using Holmes in that very role.