Nail in the coffin? Examining Bengals playoff chances after brutal loss
By Scott Rogust
The Cincinnati Bengals were expected to be firmly in the playoff picture, in a playoff spot at this point in the season. But the tone was set in Week 1 after they suffered a shocking loss to the New England Patriots. Entering Week 10, they faced off against the rival Baltimore Ravens with a 4-5 record.
On Thursday night, the Bengals lost 35-34 to the Ravens in a high-scoring heartbreaker. With that, the Bengals are now 4-6 on the year with seven games remaining. Yes, the Bengals still have time, but do they have a feasible shot at making it into the postseason with a losing record at this point?
Examining the Bengals' playoff chances after Week 10 loss to Ravens
According to the New York Times' playoff simulator (subscription required), the Bengals currently have a 33 percent chance of making the playoffs following their loss to the Ravens. So, all hope is not entirely lost.
Let's take a look at Cincinnati's remaining schedule this season:
Week
Opponent
11
at Los Angeles Chargers
12
BYE
13
vs Pittsburgh Steelers
14
at Dallas Cowboys
15
at Tennessee Titans
16
at Cleveland Browns
17
vs. Denver Broncos
18
at Pittsburgh Steelers
The Bengals will have to play opponents currently in the playoff picture. In Week 11, they face the Los Angeles Chargers, who currently hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC. Not to mention, they face the Pittsburgh Steelers twice, who are currently in first place in the AFC North. Then there are the Denver Broncos, who hold the No. 7 seed.
But there is an easy three-game stretch from Weeks 14-16, as they face the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns. The Cowboys will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the foreseeable future due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, the Titans and Browns rank near the bottom of NFL standings, and are in the running to draft a quarterback early.
If the Bengals were to beat the Cowboys, Titans, and Browns, they would have a 58-percent chance to make the playoffs, according to the New York . So even with those easy wins on paper, the Bengals would still need help.
In any combination, if Cincinnati lost three of their remaining seven games, they will have as low as a one-percent chance of making the playoffs. Four losses? Less than a one-percent chance.
The Bengals are far from dead in the playoff race. Their easiest way to make the playoffs is winning out the rest of the season. But even with some losses on their resume, they still have a shot. All you can do, Bengals fans, is believe.