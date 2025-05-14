Exclusive: Rockies clubhouse wracked with guilt after Bud Black firing

The Colorado Rockies problems cannot be solved by firing Bud Black. The Rockies historically-bad start has been years in the making, thanks to poor decisions by owner Dick Monfort and general manager Bill Schmidt. Black was the obvious scapegoat, but all his firing did was buy the Rockies leadership more time. Upon Black's firing, the Rockies players were not happy. They held themselves accountable, but also understood it was their effort that led to Colorado's drastic decision.

The Rockies are 7-35 on the season. While it's not the worst 42-game start in MLB history, it's not far off. I reached out to the Rockies for comment and received...very little back. Instead, I spoke directly to those who were in the room. MLB beat writers are some of the most intuitive journalists in the business. They don't have much to work off of, and the season is 162 games. While most of our readers think they could do this job, I can assure them of the opposite.

Rather than wait through the painful Rockies PR process – and I tried, I have screenshots – I spoke to Kevin Henry of the Denver Gazette. Here's what he had to say about the Rockies collapse, and what happens next.

Rockies insider Q&A: Where does Colorado go next?

Henry was up front and clear on what comes next for the Rockies, and it isn't necessarily positive. While the Rockies have several top-100 prospects, firing Black represents the start of something new. It's another rebuild for a fanbase all too comfortable with that tactic.

1. What was the clubhouse like after Bud Black's firing? Will the front office's message land with this group?

There were a lot of emotions, ranging from extreme sadness to anger (tied into players knowing they had not performed up to their standards) to a general curiosity about how the team would perform under Warren Schaeffer, someone the players know very well from his time on Black’s staff and managing in the minors in the organization. There was a lot of guilt in the clubhouse as well,

understanding that Black and Redmond had lost their jobs because of player performance.

2. Dave Roberts made a revealing comment about Blacks' dismissal. Is his opinion correct in this instance, or does Black deserve the most blame for the Rockies issues so far this season?

Let’s be clear … Bud Black was not to blame for this year’s debacle. Dave Roberts was spot on about bringing in any other manager in history and seeing he likely couldn’t do any better with this current lineup. This Rockies team was not built to be able to contend with the Dodgers, and injuries in the middle of the infield to Thairo Estrada and Ezequiel Tovar threw the roster into chaos and the defense into shambles.

Colorado wasn’t deep enough to endure those injuries and didn’t spend much in the offseason, with Estrada being the biggest name to land through free agency. Switch Black and Roberts in the respective dugouts and I believe the results would have been largely the same for both teams.

3. Do you believe the Rockies changes end with Black, or are there more to come? When does the front office come into play?

I think the changes are done for now. There must be some stability for this team, and there hasn’t been much since Hensley Meulens was fired as the hitting coach on April 17. Now is the time to see what Schaeffer can do and if he can inject any life into the lineup. I think Bill Schmidt will stay with the team through at least the end of the season. Before next season, I could see the Rockies hiring a new manager as well as a new general manager to give the franchise a fresh start.

4. How much are the Rockies missing Kris Bryant's presence right now, specifically?

Regardless of his on-field potential, one would think he'd be a great veteran to have in

the clubhouse during such a significant change.

Kris Bryant was brought on to the roster four seasons ago with the hope he would be an offensive juggernaut at Coors Field. Of course, that hasn’t happened, even when Bryant has been healthy.

Because of his multitude of injuries, it’s unclear exactly how much Bryant has been around the clubhouse and could even be looked to as a leader right now. Veteran leaders in the clubhouse are Kyle Freeland, Ryan McMahon, Tyler Kinley and guys who have been with the team for a while. It’s hard to count Bryant in that group.

5. An article in The Athletic early this week suggests the Rockies problems are systemic. How much truth is there to that, and do Rockies fans feel their voices are heard?

Rockies fans feel the entire issue lies with ownership and have implored Dick Monfort to sell the team since the Nolan Arenado trade fiasco went down before the 2021 season. Since that time, Colorado fans have been on edge about what’s coming next for their team … and it’s only gotten worse as the franchise posted its first-ever 100-loss season, followed by another 100-loss season and then followed by this potentially historically bad campaign.

Coors Field is the best bar in Denver. That’s the joke in the Mile High City, but there’s truth to it as well. Whatever is happening on the field, people will come for the beverages and sunsets. With that in mind, why would Monfort sell the team when more than 30,000 show up on a Saturday night to watch the San Diego Padres post a 21-0 win?

If Monfort were to step out of the spotlight and bring in someone from outside the organization as a middleman to oversee the team operations, Rockies fans would breathe a sigh of relief simply because a new set of eyes would be helping to guide the team’s direction.

6. Most of these questions have unfortunately been negative. The Rockies have a great fanbase that wants something to look forward to. What can be accomplished in 2025 to ensure Colorado doesn't suffer what some might consider a lost season?

It starts on the mound with Chase Dollander, the ninth overall pick in the 2023 draft who made his debut earlier this season. It’s been a tough start for him, but it’s clear he has the skills and mindset to be a big league pitcher if he can just start learning what it takes to retire MLB hitters.

With Colorado being a draft and develop organization (especially when it comes to pitching), Dollander could well be the cornerstone of the next generation of the Rockies rotation. If he shows positive signs this season, it bodes very well for 2026 and beyond.

Colorado also needs to see if Schaeffer is their manager of the future. He’s well loved and respected by the players, so turning around a team that has been horrid through 41 games would be a huge plus for the future in Denver.

The Rockies aren't getting better anytime soon

The Rockies are a bad baseball team. I do not have anything else to add. Bryant isn't coming back anytime soon, and Colorado's best path to a rebuild is nonexistent. The Rockies have a fabulous stadium at Coors Field, and a young roster. Nonetheless, unless they start spending like the NL West-leading Dodgers, they will not make the playoffs in the next half-decade.

However, much like any rebuilding MLB team, the Rockies have hope. If they get lucky and win the MLB Draft lottery, perhaps they could land a top talent. Ethan Holliday, son of former Rockies star Matt Holliday, is almost guaranteed to become a Washington National. Yes, one of the best farm systems in baseball is set to become even better.

The Rockies have a long build ahead of them. Schmidt hasn't been fired yet, and it likely won't happen anytime soon. That leaves Coors Field with great attendance numbers and little else.