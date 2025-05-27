Expected Lions-Za’Darius Smith reunion could be spoiled by NFC contender

Over two months have passed since the Detroit Lions released veteran edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. Executive vice president/general manager Brad Holmes has stated that the team has remained in contact with his representation since the cost-cutting move. However, that was back in late March at the NFL's annual league meeting -- what's the hold-up here?

It's unclear why the Lions have yet to re-sign Smith. Regardless, they're burning daylight and letting other suitors potentially get in the mix. Chief among those who could pry him away from Detroit are the Washington Commanders, who are equally in need of pass rushing, if not more. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton labeled the reigning NFC runner-ups as a possible landing spot, which could spell trouble for Holmes and Co.

Commanders could poach free-agent EDGE Za’Darius Smith from Lions

Moton believes Smith would immediately step in as Washington's best pass-rusher, noting Dorance Armstrong Jr. and Clelin Ferrell are set to bookend their defensive front.

"Last season, Armstrong served as a full-time starter for the first time in his career," Moton wrote. While the 27-year-old proved capable of handling a larger workload, the same cannot be said for Ferrell, a former Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft bust.

"In five years, Ferrell hasn't recorded more than 4.5 sacks in a season," Moton highlights. Meanwhile, Smith recorded nine dumps in 2024; more than he and Ferrell combined, as mentioned by the analyst.

For whatever it's worth, this isn't the first instance of Smith being linked to the Commanders. In April, Pro Football Network's Mark Stolte identified the three-time Pro Bowler as someone Washington should pursue. Nonetheless, he's still a free agent, and both clubs could still benefit from his services.

Detroit acquired Smith from the Cleveland Browns before last year's trade deadline after losing star sack artist Aidan Hutchinson to season-ending tibia and fibula fractures. They saved just north of $5.7 million by letting go of the former. Yet, the move notably came roughly 24 hours following their decision to retain oft-injured defensive end Marcus Davenport.

The Lions currently have the second-most cap space in football, trailing only the New England Patriots. So, it's not like money's an issue ... yet. Could they be telegraphing a massive payday for Hutchinson? The latter is extension-eligible this offseason and has earned the right to reset the pass-rush market.

Moreover, perhaps Detroit is confident in its incoming sixth-round rookie, Ahmed Hassanein. He racked up 22 sacks in his final two collegiate campaigns at Boise State and could be more pro-ready than his draft billing suggests. But seeing Smith join the Commanders, who knocked them out in last year's NFC Divisional Round, would sting no matter the reason(s).