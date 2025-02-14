Explaining the 2025 NBA Skills Challenge: Wemby, Warriors kick off All-Star Saturday
NBA All-Star Weekend is now upon us, and the events are seemingly endless. There's the game itself, of course, now a mini-tournament in which four star-studded teams drafted by Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Candace Parker square off. And there's the Starry Three-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk competition as well
But while those two events are the headliners of All-Star Saturday night, they aren't the only ones on the docket in San Francisco. First up is the 2025 Kia Skills Challenge, now entering its 23rd year after being introduced in 2003. The Skills Challenge, like just about everything else related to NBA All-Star Weekend, has seen a ton of changes since then. Here's everything to know about this year's version, from the rules and format to just which stars will be taking part.
Skills Challenge rules, scoring, format
For most of its existence, the Skills Challenge was an individual event, in which players made their way through what was essentially a basketball obstacle course as quickly as possible. In 2022, however, the NBA decided to turn it into a team competition, and this year will feature four teams of two squaring off.
This year's Skills Challenge will be broken down into three phases, with each phase conferring a certain number of "Challenge Points" to the winner — and the team with the most Challenge Points at the end taking home the trophy. Let's get into it.
Team Relay
First up is the team relay, in which each team member must complete the course as quickly as possible. It begins with a 35-foot outlet pass from the baseline to a moving target, after which players must dribble downcourt through three moving pilons before hitting a short shot in the lane and a three from the left corner. Then, players will dribble back down to the other end of the court and make any sort of basket they choose, whether it's a dunk, a layup or, if they're pressed for time, a jumper.
Once the first player from each team finishes, the second player will begin. The team with the fastest combined team will win 100 Challenge Points.
Team Passing
Both members of each team will compete at the same time, and have 30 seconds to rack up as many points as possible by passing the ball at any of three different targets: a 35-foot Outlet Pass target (worth two points), a 20-foot Bounce Pass target (4 four points) and a 25-foot Chest Pass target (6 points). The same player can't make consecutive pass attempts, and each team has to make at least one attempt at all three targets. The team with the most points at the end of 30 seconds will win 100 Challenge Points.
Team Shooting
Last but not least, we have the shooting portion, in which each team will have 60 seconds to rack up as many points as possible while shooting from any of five different spots on the court. Each shooting location comes with a different point value.
- Spot 1: Right side 10-foot shot (1 point)
- Spot 2: Left elbow extended (2 points)
- Spot 3: Top of the key 3-pointer (3 points)
- Spot 4: Left corner 3-pointer (4 points)
- Spot 5: Right slot 30-foot 3-pointer (5 points)
Both players have to share one basketball, each player must attempt at least one shot, and players and teams can't take consecutive shots from the same spot. The team with the most points at the end of 60 seconds will come away with 200 Challenge Points.
At the end of all three rounds, the team with the most Challenge Points will be named the winner. If two or more teams are still tied, we move to a half-court shot tiebreaker, in which teams compete one at a time and try to make a shot from half-court in as little time as possible. The team who does it in the fastest time will be the winner.
Who is taking part in the 2025 NBA Skills Challenge?
As in years past, the host city will be represented, with the Golden State Warriors sending the duo of Moses Moody and Draymond Green. We'll also have the traditional team of rookies, featuring the top two picks in last year's NBA draft in Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr. The Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs will be the other two teams participating, with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley taking part for Cleveland and Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama doing the honors for San Antonio.
Team Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
Team Warriors: Moses Moody, Draymond Green
Team Spurs: Chris Paul, Victor Wembanyama
Team Rooks: Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr
Full NBA All-Star Saturday Night schedule
Date: Saturday, Feb. 15
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, Calif.
The All-Star Saturday festivities will begin at 8 p.m. ET, starting with the Skills Challenge. The Three-Point Contest will be up next, although sadly it doesn't look like Caitlin Clark will be taking part. Last but not least will be the Slam-Dunk Contest.