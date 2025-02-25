Ezekiel Elliott's ghost could haunt the Cowboys in the form of 2025 first-round pick

How the Dallas Cowboys go about using their No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft will say a lot about the future direction of the franchise. While I would argue that they need either an edge rusher or a No. 2 wide receiver, getting another star running back akin to what Ezekiel Elliott was coming out of Ohio State seems to be a hot-button issue. Most people assume the pick would be Ashton Jeanty.

However, in Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest NFL mock draft for ESPN, he has America's Team taking former North Carolina star running back Omarion Hampton with that No. 12 selection. It should be noted that Jeanty is already off the board by the time the Cowboys are picking. He has the Las Vegas Raiders wasting their No. 6 pick on them. The next guy off the board is Shedeur Sanders to the New York Jets.

While I could be convinced to taking the Doak Walker winner Jeanty out of Boise State at No. 12, there is no reason for the Cowboys to essentially double-down on the Raiders' latest GOB Bluth huge mistake. I am okay with Hampton being RB2 in this draft behind Jeanty. I am also totally fine with him going in the first round. My concern is that Hampton should be coming off the board in the mid-20s.

Hampton may very well end up being a great player in the NFL, but these picks are all about value!

Dallas Cowboys could be making a huge mistake with their No. 12 pick

Heading into the NFL Scouting Combine, I have Jeanty as a lock to go inside the top 25 and Hampton a lock to go inside the top 40. Initially, I had Jeanty coming off the board as soon as Dallas picking at No. 12, but Kiper forecasting him to the Raiders at No. 6 has undeniably raised his floor. For Hampton, I had him going somewhere in like the Minnesota Vikings at No. 24, and not to Dallas picking at No. 12.

For my money, I think the Cowboys are better served potentially reaching on other players like wide receiver Emeka Egbuka out of Ohio State, edge rusher Mike Green out of Marshall or even tight end Tyler Warren out of Penn State if Jeanty is not the pick. I could think of a few other top prospects of note I would take over Hampton at No. 12. If Dallas were to draft him, let's hope that they traded back.

Ultimately, taking a running back inside the top 12 feels very boom or bust. While guys like Elliott, Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson worked out, there is always the threat of a short shelf life star like Todd Gurley. Heaven forbid you end up taking a Trent Richardson inside the top three... Hampton can be a great player in this league, but the cost of reaching and missing on him could ruin the Cowboys.

Where you take players is always going to matter in any sort of draft, the real thing or even in fantasy.