Ideal Ezekiel Elliott landing spot lets him stick it to Cowboys one more time
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys did Ezekiel Elliott a favor on Tuesday, releasing the veteran running back prior to Week 18 so he can sign on with a playoff-bound team in need of backfield depth. There aren't many of those teams – and Elliott isn't exactly a hot commodity these days – but it's better than wasting away in Dallas.
The Cowboys 2024 season did not go as planned, thanks in part to injuries and poor roster construction. Elliott can be deemed part of that problem, as the Dallas backfield never really got going, especially when needed most. Once Dak Prescott was deemed out for the season, the Cowboys would've preferred to lean on their rushing attack. Yet, it wasn't meant to be. The Cowboys as a team average just barely four years per carry, with Elliott coming in at a paltry 3.1.
Still, Elliott and the Cowboys have a complicated backstory, but one of mutual respect. The Cowboys thanked Zeke on his way out the door on Tuesday in a statement from president Jerry Jones.
"Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster today," Jones said. "As I have said many times previously, Zeke's impact as one of the greatest to ever play with the Star on their helmet will never change and is etched in our record books and history forever. We thank him, love him and wish him the absolute best."
Where will Ezekiel Elliott land? Why not the Detroit Lions
While that sounds fine and dandy, the Cowboys have no control over where Elliott lands. There are infinite possibilities, but one makes more sense than most, and that's the Detroit Lions.
The Cowboys wouldn't consider the Lions a rival, but after the infamous Dan Skipper game, Detroit fans might feel differently. Signing Elliott and turning him into a replacement-level backup would work in the Lions favor, as David Montgomery is out for the time being.
Montgomery hasn't played since Dec. 15. Jahmyr Gibbs can handle the increased workload and will shine without Montgomery, but the Lions offense isn't the same without its 1-2 rushing attack, otherwise known as Sonic and Knuckles.
Detroit could sign Elliott for relatively cheap and place him on the practice squad as a 'break in case of emergency' backfield option. Frankly, that is all Elliott is asking for – a chance to help a contending team. The Lions qualify as that and then some.