Ezekiel Elliott won't have to travel far to make postseason impact with new team
Ezekiel Elliott is officially back in the playoffs.
After requesting his release from the Dallas Cowboys, three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers through the end of the season. It's a chance for Zeke to contribute, in however small a way he can, to a legitimate contender.
It's a drastic change for Zeke, leaving what feels like an increasingly toxic and stagnant environment in Dallas and joining one of the NFL's greatest 2024 success stories.
Lest we forget, the Chargers were in the NFL's basement a season ago, with questions abound regarding the future of the franchise. With Brandon Staley out the door and Jim Harbaugh taking his place, however, Los Angeles has turned the ship around in record time. The Chargers may not play the most explosive brand of football or put up the gaudiest stats, but an 11-6 record in the rough and tumble AFC West speaks for itself.
This is a prime opportunity for Zeke to add some postseason laurels to his extensive resume. That's not to say Zeke will play much of a role in the Chargers offense, but winning at this time of year carries extra weight. So it goes for Elliott, even if he's only on the field for a few snaps each week.
As fate would have it, Elliott's first game in a Chargers uniform will be right back in his neck of the woods.
Ezekiel Elliott's Chargers debut will take place a stone's throw away from Dallas
The Chargers will visit the Houston Texans for their Wild Card Round showdown at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 11. So Elliott is right back in the Texas heartland with a chance to prove his value on a winning team.
Since Elliott signed to the practice squad, there's no guarantee that we actually see him on the field for Saturday's game. That said, the Chargers generally lean on the run game, and we've seen the Harbaugh-Roman offense elevate RBs on more than one occasion.
Take, for example, J.K. Dobbins, another Ohio State product who can attest to the restorative powers of LA's offense at the running back position. The former Baltimore Ravens RB tore his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign, which cast doubt upon the rest of his career. Not only did Dobbins return to the field in a Chargers uniform this season, but he looked like a man reborn. He finished the season with 1,058 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns over 13 games, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.
Zeke is a few years older than Dobbins and has a lot more mileage on his knees, but the Chargers are equipped with a sturdy O-line and a head coach who really preaches balance on offense. Justin Herbert can throw it as well as anyone in the league, but the Chargers are going to grind out yards between the tackles each and every week. The Texans are tough against the run, but what better place than Texas for Zeke to reassert himself in a more balanced, more talented offense?
Here's to hoping we get to see the veteran on the field come Saturday.