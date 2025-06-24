F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025: Race date, start time, qualifying and full TV schedule

After spanning the globe in the most nonsensical path for the last two months, F1 is back in Europe to stay until September.

The Red Bull Ring plays host to the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, June 27-29.

The familiar course is one of the shortest on the calendar. Last year's race was won by George Russell after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris took each other out of contention in the closing laps.

What is the weekend format for the Austrian Grand Prix?

Austria brings the traditional F1 weekend format -- the next sprint weekend isn't until late-July in Belgium.

This means Friday will feature Full Practice 1 and Full Practice 2, Full Practice 3 and Qualifying on Saturday, and the 71-lap grand prix on Sunday.

Where can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

In the United States, all sessions are broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. The grand prix will air on ESPN, while all other session will be live on ESPN2.

In Canada, RDS, TSN and Noovo are the home of F1, while Mexican fans can watch on Fox Sports Mexico.

In the U.K. and Ireland, all sessions will be on Sky Sports F1, and Sky NZ has the coverage in the Netherlands. Fox Sports has the coverage in Australia.

All other broadcast options can be found here.

Most countries also can watch all F1 sessions on F1TV by subscribing to the Pro or Premium tier for $84.99 or $129.99 annually. The service offers live sessions for F1, F2, F3 and F1 academy, all F1 driver onboards and live timings and circuit maps. The premium tier also brings 4K on some devices and multiview, where fans can see the main broadcast, onboards and other streams in one window.

Are there any support races alongside the Austrian Grand Prix?

Yes! Both Formula 3 and Formula 2 are back in action at the Red Bull Ring.

F3 and F2 practice and qualifying Friday, with F3 setting its order at 9 a.m. ET and F2 at 9:55 a.m. ET.

F3 and F2 have two races a weekend -- a sprint race and a feature.

The sprint reverses the top 10 qualifiers. The F3 sprint is Saturday at 4:05 a.m. ET, while the F2 sprint is Saturday at 8:15 a.m.

Then the feature follows the full qualifying order and requires a pit stop. The F3 feature is Sunday 2:30 a.m. ET and F2's feature is at 4 a.m. Sunday.

All F3 and F2 sessions air on F1TV with a subscription.

When to watch the F1 Austrian Grand Prix in North America (SCROLL RIGHT FOR MORE)

Eastern Time (New York, NY) Central Time (Chicago, IL) Mountain Time (Phoenix, AZ) Pacific Time (Los Angeles, CA) Alaskan Time Hawaiian Time Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

7:30 a.m. FRIDAY

6:30 a.m. FRIDAY

5:30 a.m. FRIDAY

4:30 a.m. FRIDAY

3:30 a.m. FRIDAY

1:30 a.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

11 a.m. FRIDAY

10 a.m. FRIDAY

9 a.m. FRIDAY

8 a.m. FRIDAY

7 a.m. FRIDAY

5 a.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

6:30 a.m. SATURDAY

5:30 a.m. SATURDAY

4:30 a.m. SATURDAY

3:30 a.m. SATURDAY

2:30 a.m. SATURDAY

12:30 a.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

10 a.m. SATURDAY

9 a.m. SATURDAY

8 a.m. SATURDAY

7 a.m. SATURDAY

6 a.m. SATURDAY

4 a.m. Race SUNDAY

9 a.m. SUNDAY

8 a.m. SUNDAY

7 a.m. SUNDAY

6 a.m. SUNDAY

5 a.m. SUNDAY

3 a.m.

When to watch the Austrian Grand Prix in Europe

England, Ireland (UTC +1)



Netherlands, Spain, France, Monaco, Poland, Norway (UTC +2) Greece, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania (UTC +3) Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

12:30 p.m. FRIDAY

1:30 p.m. FRIDAY

2:30 p.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

4 p.m. FRIDAY

5 p.m. FRIDAY

6 p.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

11:30 a.m. SATURDAY

12:30 p.m. SATURDAY

1:30 p.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

3 p.m. SATURDAY

4 p.m. SATURDAY

5 p.m. Race SUNDAY

2 p.m. SUNDAY

3 p.m. SUNDAY

4 p.m.

When to watch the Austrian Grand Prix in Australia and New Zealand (SCROLL RIGHT FOR MORE)