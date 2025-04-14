Some bumping into turn 1, an unexpected safety car for debris and issues knowing who the heck was where on the track made the Bahrain Grand Prix a bit unpredictable at times.

But what was predictable was Oscar Piastri's win.

The Aussie cruised to the win in the desert, finishing ahead of second place George Russell by over 15 seconds.

Piastri has now brought himself firmly into the championship conversation, with four clear protagonists for the title as F1 heads to Saudi Arabia next week.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from the fourth round of the 2025 F1 championship. Results and standings can be found below.

WINNER: Oscar Piastri

Well, obviously. Piastri was never really under threat during this race.

Russell was able to keep himself not too far away in the early goings of the race, after the pit stop and following the safety car, but even with only 1-2 seconds between them, it never felt like he was going to relinquish the lead.

Piastri now sits just three points back for the championship lead.

LOSER: Lando Norris

Despite a dominant effort out front by his less experienced teammate, Norris struggled to at least put himself in for a McLaren 1-2.

Norris qualified a distant sixth, was able to make up places at the start, but then struggled to beat Russell and Charles Leclerc on the road.

Leclerc passed him on pace, before Norris got by him later. Norris also trailed Russell all race long, struggling to get within DRS range of him until the last few laps. He ultimately couldn't get by and had to settle for P3.

Thankfully for Norris, he didn't end up in fourth, where it seemed like he was going to finish for a time. Why? Because then we'd be going into Saudi Arabia with a tie at the top of the standings.

WINNER: George Russell

Russell has delivered solid points every grand prix this season, despite not really being in the victory conversation at all.

Splitting the McLarens amid an absolute laundry list of technical issues is all the more impressive, and he absolutely wouldn't let Norris past him on the final laps.

It brings to mind that Mercedes could be some technical updates away from possibly getting themselves in the title race: Russell sits just 14 points back of Norris, and if the McLarens keep going back-and-forth at the top, it very much opens the door for the Brit.

LOSERS: Red Bull

The demise of Red Bull as a power in F1 might be ... spot on.

We've known Max Verstappen to sometimes offer some overdramatic critiques of his cars, only to win easily, but it really seems like the team is falling to the wayside.

Verstappen desperately pit onto hards ahead of the safety car as he dealt with brake issues. It put him into last and felt like the team might even be punting on points. Luckily, the safety car did bring him back into the fold, and he was able to move himself into sixth, probably the best possible result for him.

Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda was ... fine, getting his first Red Bull points in ninth. And Racing Bulls were a disaster, finishing 13th and 16th -- Isack Hadjar dropped three spots on lap one and Liam Lawson picked up two penalties on the day.

Behind the scenes, it seems like Red Bull are at a crisis point -- Verstappen's manager is reported to have lit up Red Bull leadership, and emergency meetings are happening as Verstappen seems very displeased with the team.

WINNERS: Haas

Haas came into Sunday with one driver fresh off a qualifying crash, and another starting dead last.

They came out of the day with five points, and an elevation into fifth on the constructors' table.

Ollie Bearman continued to show his overtaking prowess on his way to another 10th place finish, and Esteban Ocon was able to use some luck with the safety car to take eighth.

Nonetheless, it's clear that Haas have a solid race pace car, while qualifying is still a bit of an issue.

LOSERS: The Spanish contingent

Carlos Sainz was looking strong for half of the day, but contact with Yuki Tsunoda brought his progress to a halt. He was sixth at the time of debris safety car, pitted, and then picked up a penalty after the restart after nearly locking up into Kimi Antonelli. He would end up retiring before the race ended, so another day with zero points on the road (and only one overall due to DQs in China).

Meanwhile, Aston Martin continues to descend in the pecking order. It feels like we heard almost nothing about Fernando Alonso all day as he went on to finish 16th. He said simply "we were not fast enough" as the driver who was taking in consistent podiums two years ago still seeks his first points of 2025.

Bahrain Grand Prix Results

Position Driver 1 Oscar Piastri 2 George Russell 3 Lando Norris 4 Charles Leclerc 5 Lewis Hamilton 6 Max Verstappen 7 Pierre Gasly 8 Esteban Ocon 9 Yuki Tsunoda 10 Ollie Bearman 11 Kimi Antonelli 12 Alex Albon 13 Isack Hadjar 14 Jack Doohan 15 Fernando Alonso 16 Liam Lawson 17 Lance Stroll 18 Gabriel Bortoleto Not Classified (DNF) Carlos Sainz Disqualified (Plank wear breach) Nico Hulkenberg (had finished 13th)

Drivers' Standings

Position Driver Point Total 1 Lando Norris 77 2 Oscar Piastri 74 3 Max Verstappen 69 4 George Russell 63 5 Charles Leclerc 32 6 Kimi Antonelli 30 7 Lewis Hamilton 25 8 Alex Albon 18 9 Esteban Ocon 14 10 Lance Stroll 10 11 Pierre Gasly 6 12 Nico Hulkenberg 6 13 Ollie Bearman 6 14 Yuki Tsunoda 5 15 Isack Hadjar 4 16 Carlos Sainz 1 17 Fernando Alonso 0 18 Liam Lawson 0 19 Jack Doohan 0 20 Gabriel Bortoleto 0

Constructors' Standings