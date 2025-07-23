F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Race date, start time, qualifying and full sprint weekend schedule

After a three-week break, Formula 1 is back on track for two more races ahead of the summer break.

The Belgian Grand Prix brings not just one of the schedule's most legendary courses, but a sprint weekend for F1 and a full slate of F2 and F3.

Keep scrolling to see when and how to catch this weekend's race, including how the sprint weekend format means a very different schedule for sessions.

Where is the Belgian Grand Prix held?

The Belgian Grand Prix is held, as it has been nearly every year since 1985, at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium.

The legendary course is known for its very green, forest setting and its massive elevation changes.

At 4.3 miles, it is the longest track on the F1 slate. It includes 20 turns, including the iconic Radillon and Eau Rouge, where cars climb up over 130 feet in the blink of an eye.

What is the weekend format for the Belgian Grand Prix?

For just the third time this year, the Belgian Grand Prix brings a sprint race to the table.

This means there will be just one practice and two different qualifying and race sessions.

The schedule looks like this (exact times can be found lower in this article):

FRIDAY: Full Practice 1 and Sprint Qualifying

SATURDAY: Sprint Race and Grand Prix Qualifying

SUNDAY: Grand Prix

How do sprint weekends differ from regular weekends?

(For a more detailed explanation, click here)

Besides the difference in schedule that is explained above, it means a different type of qualifying and race.

Qualifying follows the same format of having three sessions, where Q1 eliminates the five slowest cars, Q2 eliminates five more before Q3 decides the top ten.

But the difference is the sessions are much shorter. Sprint Qualifying session 1 (SQ1) is 12 minutes, SQ2 is 10 minutes and SQ3 is 8 minutes.

The sprint qualifying session sets the order for the sprint, which is much shorter than the grand prix. The sprint will be just 11 laps (the grand prix is 44) and does not require a pit stop.

The point hauls for the sprint are much smaller too. The sprint winner receives 8 points (the winner of a grand prix gets 25). Second gets 7 points, third gets 6, and each position through 8th drops down one point. So, unlike the grand prix, 9th and 10th do not get points.

Are there any support races alongside the Belgian Grand Prix?

Both Formula 2 and Formula 3 will be supporting F1 at Spa this weekend.

It'll be round 9 of 14 for F2, while it's weekend 8 of 10 for F3. Both series feature a sprint race (top 10 in qualifying are reversed) and a feature race (regular order with a mandatory pit stop).

F3 practice and qualifying is Friday (3 and 8 a.m. Eastern Time), the sprint race is Saturday (3:15 a.m. Eastern Time) and the feature race is Sunday (2:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

F2 practice and qualifying is Friday (4:10 a.m. and 8:55 a.m. Eastern), the sprint race is Saturday (7:45 a.m. Eastern) and the feature race is Sunday (4 a.m.).

All sessions can be watched live on F1TV (requires a subscription).

Where can I watch the Belgian Grand Prix?

In the United States, all sessions are broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. The sprint race and grand prix will air on ESPN. Practice and grand prix qualifying air on ESPN2. Sprint qualifying airs on ESPNU.

In Canada, RDS, TSN and Noovo are the home of F1, while Mexican fans can watch on Fox Sports Mexico.

In the U.K. and Ireland, all sessions will be on Sky Sports F1, and Sky NZ has the coverage in the Netherlands. Fox Sports has the coverage in Australia.

All other broadcast options can be found here.

Most countries also can watch all F1 sessions on F1TV by subscribing to the Pro or Premium tier for $84.99 or $129.99 annually. The service offers live sessions for F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy, all F1 driver onboards and live timings and circuit maps. The premium tier also brings 4K on some devices and multiview, where fans can see the main broadcast, onboards and other streams in one window.

When to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix in North America

Eastern Time Central Time Mountain Time Pacific Time Alaskan Time Hawaiian Time Practice FRIDAY

6:30 a.m. FRIDAY

5:30 a.m. FRIDAY

4:30 a.m. FRIDAY

3:30 a.m. FRIDAY

2:30 a.m. FRIDAY

12:30 a.m. Sprint Qualifying FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. FRIDAY

9:30 a.m. FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. FRIDAY

7:30 a.m. FRIDAY

6:30 a.m. FRIDAY

4:30 a.m. Sprint Race SATURDAY

6 a.m. SATURDAY

5 a.m. SATURDAY

4 a.m. SATURDAY

3 a.m. SATURDAY

2 a.m. SATURDAY

12 a.m. Grand Prix Qualifying SATURDAY

10 a.m. SATURDAY

9 a.m. SATURDAY

8 a.m. SATURDAY

7 a.m. SATURDAY

6 a.m. SATURDAY

4 a.m. Grand Prix SUNDAY

9 a.m. SUNDAY

8 a.m. SUNDAY

7 a.m. SUNDAY

6 a.m. SUNDAY

5 a.m. SUNDAY

3 a.m.

Note: Scroll right for more!

When to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix in Europe

England, Ireland (UTC +1) Netherlands, Spain, France, Monaco, Poland, Norway, Belgium (UTC +2) Greece, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania (UTC +3) Practice FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. FRIDAY

12:30 p.m. FRIDAY

1:30 p.m. Sprint Qualifying FRIDAY

3:30 p.m. FRIDAY

4:30 p.m. FRIDAY

5:30 p.m. Sprint Race SATURDAY

11 a.m. SATURDAY

12 p.m. SATURDAY

1 p.m. Grand Prix Qualifying SATURDAY

3 p.m. SATURDAY

4 p.m. SATURDAY

5 p.m. Grand Prix SUNDAY

2 p.m. SUNDAY

3 p.m. SUNDAY

4 p.m.

Note: Scroll right for more!

When to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix in Australia/New Zealand

Perth, Australia (UTC +8) Adelaide, Australia (UTC +9:30) Sydney, Australia (UTC +10) Auckland, New Zealand (UTC +12) Practice FRIDAY

6:30 p.m. FRIDAY

8 p.m. FRIDAY

8:30 p.m. FRIDAY

10:30 p.m. Sprint Qualifying FRIDAY

10:30 p.m. SATURDAY

12 a.m. SATURDAY

12:30 a.m. SATURDAY

2:30 a.m. Sprint Race SATURDAY

6 p.m. SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. SATURDAY

8 p.m. SATURDAY

10 p.m. Grand Prix Qualifying SATURDAY

10 p.m. SATURDAY

11:30 p.m. SUNDAY

12 a.m. SUNDAY

2 a.m. Grand Prix SUNDAY

9 p.m. SUNDAY

10:30 p.m. SUNDAY

11 p.m. MONDAY

1 a.m.

Note: Scroll right for more!