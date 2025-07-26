F1 Belgian Grand Prix sprint race results, updated standings: A new era at Red Bull

Sprint race number three has come and gone, and outside of the opening set of corners, lacked almost any action throughout the field. But in those opening corners, Max Verstappen made it count, getting by Oscar Piastri for the victory. Both McLarens stayed close by, but could not make the pass. Verstappen now has 12 sprint victories, while all other drivers since the adoption of the sprint race have combined for nine.
Curse of starting P1 at Spa hits again
The long drive from the top of the hill at La Source, through Radillon and Eau Rouge into the braking zone at Les Combes means plenty of slipstream opportunities for the cars behind the polesitter.
Max Verstappen in P2 (and Charles Leclerc in P4) used just that to their advantage, getting around both McLarens at the start.
Norris got back around Leclerc quite quickly, while Piastri bided his time a bit more, whether it was tire preservation or a lack of pace over the 15-lap race.
Alpine's good efforts on Friday end up meaningless
It really feels like whenever Pierre Gasly puts in a great qualifying effort, that things don't work out for him in the race session.
After a P8 in sprint qualifying, Gasly didn't start the race on the grid (nor on time, with him joining the race essentially as a test session on lap three) due to a "suspected water leak" in the car.
Franco Colapinto also started from the pit lane, meaning it was a P19-20 result for the last place team.
Both Haas drivers back in the points
In a race filled with careful drivers, DRS trains and tire preservation, Haas held both of their starting position on their way to a P5 and P7.
It's one of the the many knocks on the sprint race format -- that such a big effort really seems all for naught, as it only ultimately gives the American team six points in the constructors' battle at the end of the day.
Still, the battle for sixth place heats up, with Sauber, Racing Bulls, Aston Martin and Haas within six points of each other.
A successful start to a new era at Red Bull
It's just a small achievement at the end of the day, but Verstappen's sprint win brings a positive feeling to Red Bull's first race without Christian Horner at the helm in its two-decade history.
Laurent Mekies now holds the keys for Red Bull, and while it's doubtful that he personally made any decisions here that Horner wouldn't have that led to Verstappen's victorious run, it certainly doesn't hurt to check that box right away.
But everyone forgets the sprint within moments of it ending. With a possibly wet grand prix ahead, the results there will really signal how the Mekies era will begin.
2025 Belgian Grand Prix sprint race results
Note: Only the top eight drivers score points in sprint races. The winner gets eight, second gets 7, whittling down until 8th gets a single point.
Position
Driver
1
Max Verstappen
2
Oscar Piastri
3
Lando Norris
4
Charles Leclerc
5
Esteban Ocon
6
Carlos Sainz
7
Ollie Bearman
8
Isack Hadjar
9
Gabriel Bortoleto
10
Liam Lawson
11
Yuki Tsunoda
12
George Russell
13
Lance Stroll
14
Fernando Alonso
15
Lewis Hamilton
16
Alex Albon
17
Kimi Antonelli
18
Nico Hulkenberg
19
Franco Colapinto
20
Pierre Gasly (-2 laps)
F1 2025 drivers' championship update (after Belgian sprint)
Position
Driver
Points
Points added
1
Oscar Piastri
241
+7
2
Lando Norris
232
+6
3
Max Verstappen
173
+8
4
George Russell
147
5
Charles Leclerc
124
+5
6
Lewis Hamilton
103
7
Kimi Antonelli
63
8
Alex Albon
46
9
Nico Hulkenberg
37
10
Esteban Ocon
27
+4
11
Isack Hadjar
22
+1
12
Lance Stroll
20
13
Pierre Gasly
19
14
Fernando Alonso
16
15
Carlos Sainz
16
+3
16
Liam Lawson
12
17
Yuki Tsunoda
10
18
Oliver Bearman
8
+2
19
Gabriel Bortoleto
4
20
Franco Colapinto
0
21
Jack Doohan
0
- Carlos Sainz moves level with fellow Spanish driver Fernando Alonso at 16 points
- Bearman nets his first points since Bahrain (round 4). Also Haas' first double points weekend since Bahrain.
F1 2025 constructors' championship update (after Belgian sprint)
Position
Team
Points
Points added
1
McLaren
473
+13
2
Ferrari
227
+5
3
Mercedes
210
+0
4
Red Bull
180
+8
5
Williams
62
+3
6
Sauber
41
+0
7
Racing Bulls
37
+1
8
Aston Martin
36
+0
9
Haas
35
+6
10
Alpine
19
+0
- No changes in position, but Haas moves one point behind Aston Martin for eighth, while Racing Bulls breaks their tie with Aston Martin to take sole possession of seventh.