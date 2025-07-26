F1 Belgian Grand Prix sprint race results, updated standings: A new era at Red Bull

Sprint race number three has come and gone, and outside of the opening set of corners, lacked almost any action throughout the field. But in those opening corners, Max Verstappen made it count, getting by Oscar Piastri for the victory. Both McLarens stayed close by, but could not make the pass. Verstappen now has 12 sprint victories, while all other drivers since the adoption of the sprint race have combined for nine.

Curse of starting P1 at Spa hits again

The long drive from the top of the hill at La Source, through Radillon and Eau Rouge into the braking zone at Les Combes means plenty of slipstream opportunities for the cars behind the polesitter.

Max Verstappen in P2 (and Charles Leclerc in P4) used just that to their advantage, getting around both McLarens at the start.

Here comes Max Verstappen!



Here comes Max Verstappen!

The moment the Red Bull driver took the lead

Norris got back around Leclerc quite quickly, while Piastri bided his time a bit more, whether it was tire preservation or a lack of pace over the 15-lap race.

Alpine's good efforts on Friday end up meaningless

It really feels like whenever Pierre Gasly puts in a great qualifying effort, that things don't work out for him in the race session.

After a P8 in sprint qualifying, Gasly didn't start the race on the grid (nor on time, with him joining the race essentially as a test session on lap three) due to a "suspected water leak" in the car.

Franco Colapinto also started from the pit lane, meaning it was a P19-20 result for the last place team.

Both Haas drivers back in the points

In a race filled with careful drivers, DRS trains and tire preservation, Haas held both of their starting position on their way to a P5 and P7.

It's one of the the many knocks on the sprint race format -- that such a big effort really seems all for naught, as it only ultimately gives the American team six points in the constructors' battle at the end of the day.

Still, the battle for sixth place heats up, with Sauber, Racing Bulls, Aston Martin and Haas within six points of each other.

A successful start to a new era at Red Bull

It's just a small achievement at the end of the day, but Verstappen's sprint win brings a positive feeling to Red Bull's first race without Christian Horner at the helm in its two-decade history.

Laurent Mekies now holds the keys for Red Bull, and while it's doubtful that he personally made any decisions here that Horner wouldn't have that led to Verstappen's victorious run, it certainly doesn't hurt to check that box right away.

But everyone forgets the sprint within moments of it ending. With a possibly wet grand prix ahead, the results there will really signal how the Mekies era will begin.

2025 Belgian Grand Prix sprint race results

Note: Only the top eight drivers score points in sprint races. The winner gets eight, second gets 7, whittling down until 8th gets a single point.

Position Driver 1 Max Verstappen 2 Oscar Piastri 3 Lando Norris 4 Charles Leclerc 5 Esteban Ocon 6 Carlos Sainz 7 Ollie Bearman 8 Isack Hadjar 9 Gabriel Bortoleto 10 Liam Lawson 11 Yuki Tsunoda 12 George Russell 13 Lance Stroll 14 Fernando Alonso 15 Lewis Hamilton 16 Alex Albon 17 Kimi Antonelli 18 Nico Hulkenberg 19 Franco Colapinto 20 Pierre Gasly (-2 laps)

F1 2025 drivers' championship update (after Belgian sprint)

Position Driver Points Points added 1 Oscar Piastri 241 +7 2 Lando Norris 232 +6 3 Max Verstappen 173 +8 4 George Russell 147 5 Charles Leclerc 124 +5 6 Lewis Hamilton 103 7 Kimi Antonelli 63 8 Alex Albon 46 9 Nico Hulkenberg 37 10 Esteban Ocon 27 +4 11 Isack Hadjar 22 +1 12 Lance Stroll 20 13 Pierre Gasly 19 14 Fernando Alonso 16 15 Carlos Sainz 16 +3 16 Liam Lawson 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda 10 18 Oliver Bearman 8 +2 19 Gabriel Bortoleto 4 20 Franco Colapinto 0 21 Jack Doohan 0

- Carlos Sainz moves level with fellow Spanish driver Fernando Alonso at 16 points

- Bearman nets his first points since Bahrain (round 4). Also Haas' first double points weekend since Bahrain.

F1 2025 constructors' championship update (after Belgian sprint)

Position Team Points Points added 1 McLaren 473 +13 2 Ferrari 227 +5 3 Mercedes 210 +0 4 Red Bull 180 +8 5 Williams 62 +3 6 Sauber 41 +0 7 Racing Bulls 37 +1 8 Aston Martin 36 +0 9 Haas 35 +6 10 Alpine 19 +0

- No changes in position, but Haas moves one point behind Aston Martin for eighth, while Racing Bulls breaks their tie with Aston Martin to take sole possession of seventh.