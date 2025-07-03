F1 British Grand Prix 2025: Race date, start time, qualifying and full TV schedule

Formula 1 returns to its de facto home this weekend, with a huge slate of racing on tap for the British fans. The Silverstone circuit is one of the world's most legendary racing courses and tends to provide some incredible moments.

From last year's emotional Lewis Hamilton win at home to Carlos Sainz's maiden F1 win, the home of the first-ever Formula 1 race is special.

Keep scrolling to see what support races are on tap, where you can tune in and when to be in front of your TV across the world for all five sessions.

What is the weekend format for the British Grand Prix?

Silverstone brings the traditional F1 weekend format — the next sprint weekend isn't until late-July in Belgium.

This means Friday will feature Full Practice 1 and Full Practice 2, Full Practice 3 and Qualifying on Saturday, and the 52-lap grand prix on Sunday.

Are there any support races alongside the British Grand Prix?

All three international formula series are on the docket this weekend — F3, F2 and F1.

F3 and F2 follow the same weekend format. Both have a single practice session and qualifying Friday, followed by a sprint race Saturday and a feature race Sunday.

F3's qualifying session is Friday at 9 a.m. ET, 2 p.m. in England, while F2 goes qualifying at 9:55 a.m. ET, 2:55 p.m. local time.

Sprint races reverse the qualifying order for P1-10 and do not require a pit stop. The F3 sprint is Saturday at 4:15 a.m. ET, 9:15 a.m. local time, while F2's sprint is at 8:15 a.m. ET, 1:15 p.m. in England.

Finally, the feature follows the regular qualifying order and requires a pit stop. The F3 feature goes green at 4:30 a.m. ET, 9:30 a.m. local, and the F2 feature follows at 6:05 a.m. ET, 11:05 a.m. local.

Where can I watch the British Grand Prix?

In the United States, all sessions are broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. The grand prix, qualifying and final practice session will be on ESPN2, while the first two practice sessions air on ESPNU.

In Canada, RDS, TSN and Noovo are the home of F1, while Mexican fans can watch on Fox Sports Mexico.

In the U.K. and Ireland, all sessions will be on Sky Sports F1, and Sky NZ has the coverage in the Netherlands. Fox Sports has the coverage in Australia.

All other broadcast options can be found here.

Most countries also can watch all F1 sessions on F1TV by subscribing to the Pro or Premium tier for $84.99 or $129.99 annually. The service offers live sessions for F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy, all F1 driver onboards and live timings and circuit maps. The premium tier also brings 4K on some devices and multiview, where fans can see the main broadcast, onboards and other streams in one window.

When to watch the F1 British Grand Prix in North America

Eastern Time Central Time Mountain Time Pacific Time Alaskan Time Hawaiian Time Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

7:30 a.m. FRIDAY

6:30 a.m. FRIDAY

5:30 a.m. FRIDAY

4:30 a.m. FRIDAY

3:30 a.m. FRIDAY

1:30 a.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

11 a.m. FRIDAY

10 a.m. FRIDAY

9 a.m. FRIDAY

8 a.m. FRIDAY

7 a.m. FRIDAY

5 a.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

6:30 a.m. SATURDAY

5:30 a.m. SATURDAY

4:30 a.m. SATURDAY

3:30 a.m. SATURDAY

2:30 a.m. SATURDAY

12:30 a.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

10 a.m. SATURDAY

9 a.m. SATURDAY

8 a.m. SATURDAY

7 a.m. SATURDAY

6 a.m. SATURDAY

4 a.m. Race SUNDAY

10 a.m. SUNDAY

9 a.m. SUNDAY

8 a.m. SUNDAY

7 a.m. SUNDAY

6 a.m. SUNDAY

4 a.m.

Note: Scroll right for more!

When to watch the F1 British Grand Prix in Europe

England, Ireland (UTC +1) Netherlands, Spain, France, Monaco, Poland, Norway (UTC +2) Greece, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania (UTC +3) Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

12:30 p.m. FRIDAY

1:30 p.m. FRIDAY

2:30 p.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

4 p.m. FRIDAY

5 p.m. FRIDAY

6 p.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

11:30 a.m. SATURDAY

12:30 p.m. SATURDAY

1:30 p.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

3 p.m. SATURDAY

4 p.m. SATURDAY

5 p.m. Race SUNDAY

3 p.m. SUNDAY

4 p.m. SUNDAY

5 p.m.

Note: Scroll right for more!

When to watch the F1 British Grand Prix in Australia/New Zealand

Perth, Australia (UTC +8) Adelaide, Australia (UTC +9:30) Sydney, Australia (UTC +10) Auckland, New Zealand (UTC +12) Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

7:30 p.m. FRIDAY

9 p.m. FRIDAY

9:30 p.m. FRIDAY

11:30 p.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

11 p.m. SATURDAY

12:30 a.m. SATURDAY

1 a.m. SATURDAY

3 a.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

6:30 p.m. SATURDAY

8 p.m. SATURDAY

8:30 p.m. SATURDAY

10:30 p.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

10 p.m. SATURDAY

11:30 p.m. SUNDAY

12 a.m. SUNDAY

2 a.m. Race SUNDAY

10 p.m. SUNDAY

11:30 p.m. MONDAY

12 a.m. MONDAY

2 a.m.

Note: Scroll right for more!