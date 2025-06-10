F1 calendar sets up big changes for 2026

The 2026 Formula 1 calendar is officially out and the rumors about what would stay and go are now a reality.

Next season will remain at 24 races ranging from March through December, with only a handful of changes, but impactful changes all the same.

Australia remains as the opener

What was the traditional opening weekend in Melbourne sticks around at the top of the calendar in 2026.

The Australian Grand Prix weekend opens things up in a new era of F1 on March 6 - 8.

In 2025, the opening race returned down under after Bahrain held that title for a few years (save for the late start due to COVID-19 in 2020).

This change may not be permanent though, as F1 remarked in its schedule release, "In 2026, Ramadan will take place throughout February and March, meaning the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will again be held in April."

This seems to imply without a clash, Australia could move back someday.

Imola out, Madrid in

Although the racing historians may not like the move, it was Imola's time to go. The narrow track wasn't suited for modern F1 anymore, and even more since its return to the calendar in past years.

The second Italian race is out in favor of a second Spanish race in 2026 on the streets of Madrid.

The Barcelona race remains in June for 2026, but I would be surprised if it sticks around past the end of its contact next year. Madrid will likely become the flagship race for Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Gabriel Bortoleto from 2027 on.

The Madrid race slots into after the Italian Grand Prix in mid-September.

Canada moves up, creating avoidable clash with the Indy 500

Racing fans' fears have been realized in the name of F1 trying to make their calendar more truncated for travel. The Canadian Grand Prix moves to May and Monaco pushes back to June.

Of course, the teams deserve to not go from the Middle East to Miami, to Europe, then to Canada before going back to Europe, as they have for years.

But did F1 have to do this? The most brutal motorsports clash is officially a reality.

The gap between the Miami Grand Prix and the Canadian Grand Prix is three weeks. It almost feels purposeful at this point to put the Montreal race on the same day as the legendary Indianapolis 500.

If times for the races stay the same as they do in 2025, the Canadian GP will go off about an hour after the Indy 500. The clash will be unbelievably direct and cause fans to have to choose (or double monitor up) which race to pick.

I understand there are already weather concerns in moving Canada's race up to May. But would one week earlier kill them?

The European Leg ... uninterrupted

But with this move, teams will be relieved to stay within the confines of Europe and not have to travel outside of it from June through mid-September.

May will belong to North America, with Miami leading things off following stops in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April.

A brutal run to the finish

In 2025, F1 will run three tripleheaders (Japan-Bahrain-Saudi, Imola-Monaco-Spain, Vegas-Qatar-Abu Dhabi).

But for 2026, there will be a week off between Japan and Bahrain, and Imola has been replaced by Canada, which runs two weeks before Monaco.

So the good news is there will only be two tripleheaders in 2026. Bad news: They make up all of the season's final six races.

After a week off following the season's most grueling race in Singapore, the drivers' first tripleheader starts in Texas, then goes to Mexico and Brazil. In 2025, there actually is a week off between Mexico and Brazil.

There's just a week off before the second tripleheader starts to finish off the season and it's a doozy - Vegas, then off to the Middle East for Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

This will be a true test of strength and mental fortitude for the drivers.

What are the 2026 sprint races?

The sprint races for next season have not yet been announced.

What are the differences between the 2025 and 2026 F1 schedule?

Both seasons will have 24 races. We've put both calendars side-by-side to let you compare.

2026 F1 calendar vs. 2025 F1 calendar