F1 calendar sets up big changes for 2026

The 2026 Formula 1 calendar is officially out and the rumors about what would stay and go are now a reality.
Next season will remain at 24 races ranging from March through December, with only a handful of changes, but impactful changes all the same.
Australia remains as the opener
What was the traditional opening weekend in Melbourne sticks around at the top of the calendar in 2026.
The Australian Grand Prix weekend opens things up in a new era of F1 on March 6 - 8.
In 2025, the opening race returned down under after Bahrain held that title for a few years (save for the late start due to COVID-19 in 2020).
This change may not be permanent though, as F1 remarked in its schedule release, "In 2026, Ramadan will take place throughout February and March, meaning the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will again be held in April."
This seems to imply without a clash, Australia could move back someday.
Imola out, Madrid in
Although the racing historians may not like the move, it was Imola's time to go. The narrow track wasn't suited for modern F1 anymore, and even more since its return to the calendar in past years.
The second Italian race is out in favor of a second Spanish race in 2026 on the streets of Madrid.
The Barcelona race remains in June for 2026, but I would be surprised if it sticks around past the end of its contact next year. Madrid will likely become the flagship race for Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Gabriel Bortoleto from 2027 on.
The Madrid race slots into after the Italian Grand Prix in mid-September.
Canada moves up, creating avoidable clash with the Indy 500
Racing fans' fears have been realized in the name of F1 trying to make their calendar more truncated for travel. The Canadian Grand Prix moves to May and Monaco pushes back to June.
Of course, the teams deserve to not go from the Middle East to Miami, to Europe, then to Canada before going back to Europe, as they have for years.
But did F1 have to do this? The most brutal motorsports clash is officially a reality.
The gap between the Miami Grand Prix and the Canadian Grand Prix is three weeks. It almost feels purposeful at this point to put the Montreal race on the same day as the legendary Indianapolis 500.
If times for the races stay the same as they do in 2025, the Canadian GP will go off about an hour after the Indy 500. The clash will be unbelievably direct and cause fans to have to choose (or double monitor up) which race to pick.
I understand there are already weather concerns in moving Canada's race up to May. But would one week earlier kill them?
The European Leg ... uninterrupted
But with this move, teams will be relieved to stay within the confines of Europe and not have to travel outside of it from June through mid-September.
May will belong to North America, with Miami leading things off following stops in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April.
A brutal run to the finish
In 2025, F1 will run three tripleheaders (Japan-Bahrain-Saudi, Imola-Monaco-Spain, Vegas-Qatar-Abu Dhabi).
But for 2026, there will be a week off between Japan and Bahrain, and Imola has been replaced by Canada, which runs two weeks before Monaco.
So the good news is there will only be two tripleheaders in 2026. Bad news: They make up all of the season's final six races.
After a week off following the season's most grueling race in Singapore, the drivers' first tripleheader starts in Texas, then goes to Mexico and Brazil. In 2025, there actually is a week off between Mexico and Brazil.
There's just a week off before the second tripleheader starts to finish off the season and it's a doozy - Vegas, then off to the Middle East for Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
This will be a true test of strength and mental fortitude for the drivers.
What are the 2026 sprint races?
The sprint races for next season have not yet been announced.
What are the differences between the 2025 and 2026 F1 schedule?
Both seasons will have 24 races. We've put both calendars side-by-side to let you compare.
2026 F1 calendar vs. 2025 F1 calendar
2026 Race
2026 Date
Round
2025 Race
2025 Date
Australia
March 8
1
Australia
March 16
China
March 15
2
China
March 23
Japan
March 29
3
Japan
April 6
Bahrain
April 12
4
Bahrain
April 13
Saudi Arabia
April 19
5
Saudi Arabia
April 20
Miami
May 3
6
Miami
May 4
Canada
May 24
7
Imola
May 18
Monaco
June 7
8
Monaco
May 25
Spain (Barcelona)
June 14
9
Spain (Barcelona)
June 1
Austria
June 28
10
Canada
June 15
Great Britain
July 5
11
Austria
June 29
Belgium
July 19
12
Great Britain
July 6
Hungary
July 26
13
Belgium
July 27
Netherlands
August 23
14
Hungary
August 3
Italy (Monza)
September 6
15
Netherlands
August 31
Spain (Madrid)
September 13
16
Italy (Monza)
September 7
Azerbaijan
September 27
17
Azerbaijan
September 21
Singapore
October 11
18
Singapore
October 5
US (Austin)
October 25
19
US (Austin)
October 19
Mexico City
November 1
20
Mexico City
October 26
Brazil
November 8
21
Brazil
November 9
Las Vegas
November 21
22
Las Vegas
November 22
Qatar
November 29
23
Qatar
November 30
Abu Dhabi
December 6
24
Abu Dhabi
December 7