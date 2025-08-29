F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025: Race date, start time, qualifying and full weekend schedule

F1 is finally back from a four-week break, now with 10 rounds remaining, set to take place over the coming 15 weeks.

The Dutch Grand Prix gets things started at Zandvoort, the twisty, tough-to-pass-on course right next to the North Sea.

Scroll below for race info, race times, what channel to look for in order to watch and more.

Where is the Dutch Grand Prix held?

The Dutch Grand Prix is held at the Circuit Zandvoort, a 2.6-mile course with 14 turns, two of which feature sizable banking.

Holland returned to the F1 schedule in 2021 for the first time since 1985. This will be F1's penultimate trip to Zandvoort for now, with the track set to drop off the schedule in 2027.

What is the weekend format for the Dutch Grand Prix?

The Dutch Grand Prix utilizes the traditional F1 weekend schedule. Which looks like this:

FRIDAY: Full Practice 1 and Full Practice 2

SATURDAY: Full Practice 3 and Quafliying

SUNDAY: Grand Prix

Are there any support races alongside the Dutch Grand Prix?

F1 Academy will share the spotlight with F1 this weekend, as the women's racing series returns after over two months away.

Zandvoort is the 5th of seven weekends for F1 Academy, which includes a grid of 18 drivers, and two races per weekend.

Mercedes affiliated French driver Doriane Pin leads the championship by 20 points over American driver Chloe Chambers.

F1 Academy qualifying is Saturday at 4:25 a.m. Eastern Time (10:25 a.m. local). Race 1 is Saturday at 11 a.m. Eastern (5 p.m. local), and Race 2 in Sunday at 4:40 a.m. Eastern (10:40 a.m. local).

Where can I watch the Dutch Grand Prix?

In the United States, all sessions are broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. The grand prix airs on ESPN, with all practices and qualifying airing on ESPN2.

In Canada, RDS, TSN and Noovo are the home of F1, while Mexican fans can watch on Fox Sports Mexico.

In the U.K. and Ireland, all sessions will be on Sky Sports F1, and Sky NZ has the coverage in the Netherlands. Fox Sports has the coverage in Australia.

All other broadcast options can be found here.

Most countries also can watch all F1 sessions on F1TV by subscribing to the Pro or Premium tier for $84.99 or $129.99 annually. The service offers live sessions for F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy, all F1 driver onboards and live timings and circuit maps. The premium tier also brings 4K on some devices and multiview, where fans can see the main broadcast, onboards and other streams in one window.

When to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix in North America

Eastern Time Central Time Mountain Time Pacific Time Alaskan Time Hawaiian Time Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

6:30 a.m. FRIDAY

5:30 a.m. FRIDAY

4:30 a.m. FRIDAY

3:30 a.m. FRIDAY

2:30 a.m. FRIDAY

12:30 a.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

10 a.m. FRIDAY

9 a.m. FRIDAY

8 a.m. FRIDAY

7 a.m. FRIDAY

6 a.m. FRIDAY

4 a.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

5:30 a.m. SATURDAY

4:30 a.m. SATURDAY

3:30 a.m. SATURDAY

2:30 a.m. SATURDAY

1:30 a.m. FRIDAY

11:30 p.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

9 a.m. SATURDAY

8 a.m. SATURDAY

7 a.m. SATURDAY

6 a.m. SATURDAY

5 a.m. SATURDAY

3 a.m. Grand Prix SUNDAY

9 a.m. SUNDAY

8 a.m. SUNDAY

7 a.m. SATURDAY

6 a.m. SATURDAY

5 a.m. SATURDAY

3 a.m.

Note: Scroll right for more!

When to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix in Europe

England, Ireland (UTC +1) Netherlands, Spain, France, Monaco, Poland, Norway, Belgium, Hungary (UTC +2) Greece, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania (UTC +3) Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. FRIDAY

12:30 p.m. FRIDAY

1:30 p.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

3 p.m. FRIDAY

4 p.m. FRIDAY

5 p.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

10:30 a.m. SATURDAY

11:30 a.m. SATURDAY

12:30 p.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

2 p.m. SATURDAY

3 p.m. SATURDAY

4 p.m. Grand Prix SUNDAY

2 p.m. SUNDAY

3 p.m. SUNDAY

4 p.m.

Note: Scroll right for more!

When to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix in Australia/New Zealand

Perth, Australia (UTC +8) Adelaide, Australia (UTC +9:30) Sydney, Australia (UTC +10) Auckland, New Zealand (UTC +12) Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

6:30 p.m. FRIDAY

8 p.m. FRIDAY

8:30 p.m. FRIDAY

10:30 p.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

10 p.m. FRIDAY

11:30 p.m. SATURDAY

12 a.m. SATURDAY

2 a.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

5:30 p.m. SATURDAY

7 p.m. SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. SATURDAY

9:30 p.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

9 p.m. SATURDAY

10:30 p.m. SATURDAY

11 p.m. SUNDAY

1 a.m. Grand Prix SUNDAY

9 p.m. SUNDAY

10:30 p.m. SUNDAY

11 p.m. MONDAY

1 a.m.

Note: Scroll right for more!

Next up: The Italian Grand Prix rolls off next weekend from Monza, Sept. 5-7. F2 and the finale of the F3 season will join F1.