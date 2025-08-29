F1 Dutch Grand Prix latest weather: Will it rain during qualifying and the race?

Could wet weather chaos be waiting to welcome F1's grid back from their summer break?

The Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort certainly looks like it's heading for plenty of use of the wet weather tires -- but just how much will it affect strategies, setups and the sessions themselves?

As we've seen in recent years, the FIA is quick to throw a safety car or red flag when rain starts to get anywhere around moderate due to the extensive spray these cars produce.

What to know about the Dutch Grand Prix

The Dutch Grand Prix returned in 2021, but its last edition, at least for now, will be in 2026.

The Circuit Zandvoort is right next to the North Sea, sometimes producing windy conditions that would make a rain race even more difficult.

Qualifying is Saturday at 9 a.m. Eastern, and the race in Sunday at 9 a.m. In the U.S., the race will air on ESPN, and qualifying is on ESPN2.

Lando Norris is the defending winner of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Norris comes into the weekend nine points down on Oscar Piastri for the top spot in the standings. If Norris wins and Piastri comes in second, that lead shrinks to one point. If Norris wins and Piastri finishes 3rd or worse, Norris takes the lead.

How common are wet races at the Dutch Grand Prix?

There have been four editions of the Dutch Grand Prix since its revival in 2021, and only one was a wet race. But that one was one of the most chaotic rain races in recent F1 history.

The 2023 Dutch Grand Prix featured the grid starting on dry tires, but the rain began falling on the very first lap. Drivers had the figure out if they could deal with the conditions or to go to the intermediate tires right away. But within laps, the rain dried up, and another choice had to be made.

After about 50 laps of dry running, the rain came back in the final 12 laps. Shortly after, the rain came pouring down, punctuated by a huge hit by Zhou Guanyu. After a resumption for a few final laps, Max Verstappen survived and won.

The only Dutch GP qualifying affected by rain was also in 2023, where Q1 and Q2 were run on inters before dry tires came back out for the final session.

What is the weather forecast for qualifying on Saturday?

F1 qualifying starts at 9 a.m. Eastern, 3 p.m. local time on Saturday.

The forecast just recently was looking pretty wet for Saturday, but any rain now appears to be happening closer to final practice.

Here is the hourly forecast, courtesy of AccuWeather. We've provided the hours before start time, and a couple hours after, in case of any stoppages.

Local time Conditions Percent change of rain 1 p.m. Cloudy 35% 2 p.m. Cloudy 8% 3 p.m. (beginning of qualifying Cloudy 8% 4 p.m. Cloudy 8% 5 p.m. Cloudy 8%

What is the weather forecast for the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday?

The Dutch Grand Prix is scheduled to get going at 9 a.m. Eastern, 3 p.m. local time on Sunday.

You never know how long of delays we could see should the rain be hard enough on Sunday, so here are the AccuWeather forecasts, hour-by-hour, featuring some hours before and after lights out.

But it looks like predictions of a rainy race have fallen away as the weekend gets closer.