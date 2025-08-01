F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025: Race date, start time, qualifying and full weekend schedule

Race weekend number 14 is the last before F1's four-week break. Meaning the Hungarian Grand Prix is key for bringing momentum into the season's final ten races.

F1 joins F2 and F3 at the Hungaroring this weekend, a popular track that also in notoriously hard to overtake on.

Scroll below for race info, race times, what channel to look for in order to watch and more.

Where is the Hungarian Grand Prix held?

The Hungarian Grand Prix joined the F1 calendar in 1986 and has stuck around at the Hungaroring every year since.

The 14-turn, 2.7-mile course involves many low/medium-speed corners, meaning getting past a car ahead usually only takes place on the main straight.

The course is located just minutes away from the center of Budapest.

What is the weekend format for the Hungarian Grand Prix?

After the sprint format in Belgium, the Hungarian Grand Prix returns to the traditional F1 weekend schedule. Which looks like this:

FRIDAY: Full Practice 1 and Full Practice 2

SATURDAY: Full Practice 3 and Quafliying

SUNDAY: Grand Prix

Are there any support races alongside the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Both Formula 2 and Formula 3 will join F1 this weekend in Hungary.

While F2 goes until December, F3 just has two more weekends left, with the finale coming in Italy in September.

Both series follow a format that has practice and qualifying Friday, a sprint race (top 10 in qualifying are reversed, no required pit stop) on Saturday and a feature race on Sunday.

F3 qualifying is Friday at 9 a.m. ET, with F2 qualifying following at 9:55 a.m. ET.

The F3 sprint is Saturday at 4:05 a.m. ET, and F2's spring follows F1's final practice at 8:15 a.m.

The F3 feature is Sunday at 2:30 a.m. ET and the F2 feature is Sunday at 4 a.m. ET.

All sessions can be watched live on F1TV (requires a subscription).

Where can I watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?

In the United States, all sessions are broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. The grand prix airs on ESPN, qualifying is on ESPN2, and all practice sessions air on ESPNU.

In Canada, RDS, TSN and Noovo are the home of F1, while Mexican fans can watch on Fox Sports Mexico.

In the U.K. and Ireland, all sessions will be on Sky Sports F1, and Sky NZ has the coverage in the Netherlands. Fox Sports has the coverage in Australia.

All other broadcast options can be found here.

Most countries also can watch all F1 sessions on F1TV by subscribing to the Pro or Premium tier for $84.99 or $129.99 annually. The service offers live sessions for F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy, all F1 driver onboards and live timings and circuit maps. The premium tier also brings 4K on some devices and multiview, where fans can see the main broadcast, onboards and other streams in one window.

When to watch the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix in North America

Eastern Time Central Time Mountain Time Pacific Time Alaskan Time Hawaiian Time Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

7:30 a.m. FRIDAY

6:30 a.m. FRIDAY

5:30 a.m. FRIDAY

4:30 a.m FRIDAY

3:30 a.m. FRIDAY

1:30 a.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

11 a.m. FRIDAY

10 a.m. FRIDAY

9 a.m. FRIDAY

8 a.m. FRIDAY

7 a.m. FRIDAY

5 a.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

6:30 a.m. SATURDAY

5:30 a.m. SATURDAY

4:30 a.m. SATURDAY

3:30 a.m. SATURDAY

2:30 a.m. SATURDAY

12:30 a.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

10 a.m. SATURDAY

9 a.m. SATURDAY

8 a.m. SATURDAY

7 a.m. SATURDAY

6 a.m. SATURDAY

5 a.m. Grand Prix SUNDAY

9 a.m. SUNDAY

8 a.m. SUNDAY

7 a.m. SUNDAY

6 a.m. SATURDAY

5 a.m. SATURDAY

3 a.m.

When to watch the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix in Europe

England, Ireland (UTC +1) Netherlands, Spain, France, Monaco, Poland, Norway, Belgium, Hungary (UTC +2) Greece, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania (UTC +3) Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

12:30 p.m. FRIDAY

1:30 p.m. FRIDAY

2:30 p.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

4 p.m. FRIDAY

5 p.m. FRIDAY

6 p.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

11:30 a.m. SATURDAY

12:30 p.m. SATURDAY

1:30 p.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

3 p.m. SATURDAY

4 p.m. SATURDAY

5 p.m. Grand Prix SUNDAY

2 p.m. SUNDAY

3 p.m. SUNDAY

4 p.m.

When to watch the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix in Australia/New Zealand

Perth, Australia (UTC +8) Adelaide, Australia (UTC +9:30) Sydney, Australia (UTC +10) Auckland, New Zealand (UTC +12) Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

7:30 p.m. FRIDAY

9 p.m. FRIDAY

9:30 p.m. FRIDAY

11:30 p.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

11 p.m. SATURDAY

12:30 a.m. SATURDAY

1 a.m. SATURDAY

3 a.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

6:30 p.m. SATURDAY

8 p.m. SATURDAY

8:30 p.m. SATURDAY

10:30 p.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

10 p.m. SATURDAY

11:30 p.m. SUNDAY

12 a.m. SUNDAY

2 a.m. Grand Prix SUNDAY

9 p.m. SUNDAY

10:30 p.m. SUNDAY

11 p.m. MONDAY

1 a.m.

Next up: Summer break, then Holland

F1 goes on summer break, returning on August 29-31 for the Dutch Grand Prix.