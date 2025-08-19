F1 midseason power rankings, No. 11: Pierre Gasly dependably overperforms

Alpine is not good.

Despite years and years of lofty goals, they always seem to go unmet. And not only that, but the pace seems to get even worse.

The second seat at Alpine is a disaster. Their PR is in the basement for making moves like dropping Jack Doohan as quick as possible and canning Esteban Ocon ahead of his final race with the French team in 2024. And that's without even mentioning Flavio Briatore.

But amid all of this is Pierre Gasly. His 2025 hasn't been all sunshine and roses, but he has been good for some rapid results from time to time that deserve more praise.

Pierre Gasly's stats

Standings Position: 14th

Points: 20

Best Finish: 6th

Best Qualifying Position: 4th

Head-to-head race finishes (vs. Colapinto and Doohan): 9-4

Head-to-head qualifying: 11-3

Head-to-head points: 20-0

Gasly's pace continues to show up in lowly Alpine

A quick glance at Gasly's results for 2025 show numbers that wouldn't inspire a ranking just outside of the top 10 without a bit of context.

Alpine has been a team slowly falling further off the pace over the past few years, dropping from fourth in 2022, to sixth with just 65 points in 2024, to just 20 points now in 2025. That fourth place was anchored largely from a double podium in wet conditions in Brazil, which provided them just over half of their season total in one go.

Now, the French car seems even slower, and Gasly no longer has a high-level teammate to measure up with. But it's clear that Gasly is still as impressive as before.

Gasly's 20 points, 100 percent of the team's total thus far, come even with a technical disqualification in China and a DNF in Saudi that was due to contact that wasn't his fault. He also crashed out of Monaco in a more driver-error situation.

But what we've seen from Gasly are huge efforts on one-lap pace and races that are often respectable, given what he has to deal with.

Gasly proves to be a true team leader

Gasly's first triumph of 2025 came at Bahrain, where he lined up in P4, ahead of the likes of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. Holding that spot was a near-impossible task, but he did a hell of a job. He was P6 all the way until the final lap, where Verstappen got his way past.

Gasly found his way into Q3 again in Jeddah before his crash, one of an incredible seven times he's been in the top 10 on the grid in 2025.

Gasly's point-scoring after that came from a P8 in Spain, P6 in England and P10 in Belgium. He also managed a point at the Miami sprint.

He will be going into the break with a brutal effort for the team as a whole in Hungary, but his P19 was a rare one. Even with a struggling car and team, Gasly has only finished below 13th twice in 2025.

It might not be an excited campaign for Gasly going forward, but he can't be counted out for a few more point-scoring efforts and Q3 shockers.