F1 midseason power rankings, No. 16: Oliver Bearman is looking for a bit more during quiet stretch

Haas completely turned over its driver lineup for 2025, putting forth a proven veteran is Esteban Ocon and betting on the promise of Oliver Bearman after two substitute point-scoring efforts in 2024.

Along with friend and former F2 teammate Kimi Antonelli, we've seen flashes of promise that have dulled out a bit as the season wears on. That's not to say they won't come back (they likely will), but they both come in to the break needing a reset.

Bearman's stats

Standings Position: 19th

Points: 8

Best Finish: 8th

Best Qualifying Position: 10th

Head-to-head race finishes (vs. Ocon): 5-9

Head-to-head qualifying: 6-8

Head-to-head points: 8-27

Bearman's strengths: Overtaking, when he can put himself in position

The highlight of Bearman's rookie season clearly came early on, when he posted points in three consecutive weekends at China, Japan and Bahrain.

This was made even more impressive by how scored points in two of those efforts after lining up last and 17th.

The real stand-out effort was his P8 in China where he worked his way through the field, seemingly with ease, and sending a "Ciao!" to each driver as he went by. It felt like a real making-of-a-star moment for the Brit.

Bearman brought some promise back to the table after a P7 in the Belgian sprint, but his grand prix success has been gone since the early weeks of 2025.

It's definitely of note that the Haas is in the bottom three in car performance, it seems, so Bearman is fighting quite a bit to score these points, while also measuring up to an (in my opinion) underrated teammate in Ocon, where he sits in a manageable 6-8 in race head-to-head with him.

Bearman knocking on the door, but coming up empty since strong start

It's been a frustrating run for Bearman, where he hasn't been bad by any means. He had painfully posted four-straight P11s before retiring from the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Since his last grand prix points performance, Bearman has retired twice, but neither for crashes (tech issues and floor damage). Outside of those two results, he has only finished in the bottom quarter of the field twice (P17s at Imola and Spain).

Since his last grand prix points effort, Ocon has posted nine points across three races -- meaning while the French driver has definitely performed better, it's not like he is absolutely lighting up the rookie.

Bearman has certainly not disappointed, and they can rest assured that they have a talent on their hands.

But they will be looking for an extra bit of performance to break through from P11/12 and into the points to prove that he might just be the star they hope he is.