Saturday isn't when the points are earned (well, usually), but in order to have a good outlook for the grand prix, you need to have solid one-lap pace.

Watching F1 requires a lot of nuance in analysis, because the car advantage is hard to fully understand. So your only truly even competition is your teammate.

With F1 in 2025 through five qualifying sessions (six including the sprint qualifying session in China), and a week off ahead before the Miami Grand Prix, now is a good time to check which drivers are dominating their teammates, and which are locked in a close battle for grid supremacy.

Each section will show results of grand prix qualifying, plus the single sprint qualifying session. The "overall" total combines the grand prix qualifying and sprint qualifying. Red Bull and Racing Bulls include multiple results due to the swap between Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson after the Chinese Grand Prix.

McLaren (Oscar Piastri vs. Lando Norris)

QUALIFYING: Piastri 3-2 over Norris

SPRINT QUALIFYING: Piastri 1-0 over Norris

OVERALL: Piastri 4-2

Red Bull (Max Verstappen vs. Yuki Tsunoda, formerly Max Verstappen vs. Liam Lawson)

QUALIFYING: Verstappen 5-0 over two teammates

(3-0 v. Tsunoda, 2-0 v. Lawson)

SPRINT QUALIFYING: Verstappen 1-0 over Lawson

(Tsunoda has not participated in a sprint weekend against Verstappen)

OVERALL: Verstappen 6-0

Ferrari (Charles Leclerc vs. Lewis Hamilton)

QUALIFYING: Leclerc 4-1 over Hamilton

SPRINT QUALIFYING: Hamilton 1-0 over Leclerc

OVERALL: Leclerc 4-2

Mercedes (George Russell vs. Kimi Antonelli)

QUALIFYING: Russell 5-0 over Antonelli

SPRINT QUALIFYING: Russell 1-0 over Antonelli

OVERALL: Russell 6-0

Haas (Esteban Ocon vs. Ollie Bearman

QUALIFYING: Ocon 3-2 over Bearman

SPRINT QUALIFYING: Bearman 1-0 over Ocon

OVERALL: Tie 3-3

Williams (Alex Albon vs. Carlos Sainz)

QUALIFYING: Albon 3-2 over Sainz

SPRINT QUALIFYING: Albon 1-0 over Sainz

OVERALL: Albon 4-2

Racing Bulls (Isack Hadjar vs. Liam Lawson, formerly Yuki Tsunoda vs. Isack Hadjar)

QUALIFYING: Hadjar v. Lawson: Hadjar 2-1; Tsunoda v. Hadjar: Tie 1-1

SPRINT QUALIFYING: Tsunoda 1-0 over Hadjar

(Lawson and Hadjar haven't participated in a sprint qualifying as teammates)

OVERALL: Hadjar 2-1 over Lawson

Tsunoda 2-1 over Hadjar

Hadjar overall: 3-2

Aston Martin (Fernando Alonso vs. Lance Stroll)

QUALIFYING: Alonso 5-0 over Stroll

SPRINT QUALIFYING: Stroll 1-0 over Alonso

OVERALL: Alonso 5-1

Alpine (Pierre Gasly vs. Jack Doohan)

QUALIFYING: Gasly 5-0

SPRINT QUALIFYING: Doohan 1-0

OVERALL: Gasly 5-1

Kick Sauber (Nico Hulkenberg vs. Gabriel Bortoleto)

QUALIFYING: Hulkenberg 4-1

SPRINT QUALIFYING: Bortoleto 1-0

OVERALL: Hulkenberg 4-2

QUALIFYING OVERALL LEADERBOARD (through Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying)

Russell 6-0 over Antonelli

Verstappen 3-0 over Lawson

Verstappen 3-0 over Tsunoda

Alonso 5-1 over Stroll

Gasly 5-1 over Doohan

Hulkenberg 4-2 over Bortoleto

Albon 4-2 over Sainz

Piastri 4-2 over Norris

Leclerc 4-2 over Norris

Hadjar 2-1 over Lawson

Tsunoda 2-1 over Hadjar

Ocon/Bearman 3-3 tie





