Saturday isn't when the points are earned (well, usually), but in order to have a good outlook for the grand prix, you need to have solid one-lap pace.
Watching F1 requires a lot of nuance in analysis, because the car advantage is hard to fully understand. So your only truly even competition is your teammate.
With F1 in 2025 through five qualifying sessions (six including the sprint qualifying session in China), and a week off ahead before the Miami Grand Prix, now is a good time to check which drivers are dominating their teammates, and which are locked in a close battle for grid supremacy.
Each section will show results of grand prix qualifying, plus the single sprint qualifying session. The "overall" total combines the grand prix qualifying and sprint qualifying. Red Bull and Racing Bulls include multiple results due to the swap between Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson after the Chinese Grand Prix.
McLaren (Oscar Piastri vs. Lando Norris)
QUALIFYING: Piastri 3-2 over Norris
SPRINT QUALIFYING: Piastri 1-0 over Norris
OVERALL: Piastri 4-2
Red Bull (Max Verstappen vs. Yuki Tsunoda, formerly Max Verstappen vs. Liam Lawson)
QUALIFYING: Verstappen 5-0 over two teammates
(3-0 v. Tsunoda, 2-0 v. Lawson)
SPRINT QUALIFYING: Verstappen 1-0 over Lawson
(Tsunoda has not participated in a sprint weekend against Verstappen)
OVERALL: Verstappen 6-0
Ferrari (Charles Leclerc vs. Lewis Hamilton)
QUALIFYING: Leclerc 4-1 over Hamilton
SPRINT QUALIFYING: Hamilton 1-0 over Leclerc
OVERALL: Leclerc 4-2
Mercedes (George Russell vs. Kimi Antonelli)
QUALIFYING: Russell 5-0 over Antonelli
SPRINT QUALIFYING: Russell 1-0 over Antonelli
OVERALL: Russell 6-0
Haas (Esteban Ocon vs. Ollie Bearman
QUALIFYING: Ocon 3-2 over Bearman
SPRINT QUALIFYING: Bearman 1-0 over Ocon
OVERALL: Tie 3-3
Williams (Alex Albon vs. Carlos Sainz)
QUALIFYING: Albon 3-2 over Sainz
SPRINT QUALIFYING: Albon 1-0 over Sainz
OVERALL: Albon 4-2
Racing Bulls (Isack Hadjar vs. Liam Lawson, formerly Yuki Tsunoda vs. Isack Hadjar)
QUALIFYING: Hadjar v. Lawson: Hadjar 2-1; Tsunoda v. Hadjar: Tie 1-1
SPRINT QUALIFYING: Tsunoda 1-0 over Hadjar
(Lawson and Hadjar haven't participated in a sprint qualifying as teammates)
OVERALL: Hadjar 2-1 over Lawson
Tsunoda 2-1 over Hadjar
Hadjar overall: 3-2
Aston Martin (Fernando Alonso vs. Lance Stroll)
QUALIFYING: Alonso 5-0 over Stroll
SPRINT QUALIFYING: Stroll 1-0 over Alonso
OVERALL: Alonso 5-1
Alpine (Pierre Gasly vs. Jack Doohan)
QUALIFYING: Gasly 5-0
SPRINT QUALIFYING: Doohan 1-0
OVERALL: Gasly 5-1
Kick Sauber (Nico Hulkenberg vs. Gabriel Bortoleto)
QUALIFYING: Hulkenberg 4-1
SPRINT QUALIFYING: Bortoleto 1-0
OVERALL: Hulkenberg 4-2
QUALIFYING OVERALL LEADERBOARD (through Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying)
Russell 6-0 over Antonelli
Verstappen 3-0 over Lawson
Verstappen 3-0 over Tsunoda
Alonso 5-1 over Stroll
Gasly 5-1 over Doohan
Hulkenberg 4-2 over Bortoleto
Albon 4-2 over Sainz
Piastri 4-2 over Norris
Leclerc 4-2 over Norris
Hadjar 2-1 over Lawson
Tsunoda 2-1 over Hadjar
Ocon/Bearman 3-3 tie