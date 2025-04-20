Fansided

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Results and standings as a new driver takes top spot for the championship

It certainly wasn't a thriller in Jeddah.
ByKyle Kandetzki|
Saudi Arabia's tight, twisty opening set of corners brought F1 another controversial moment as Oscar Piastri took back-to-back wins to put him atop the championship standings.

Max Verstappen started on pole, but Piastri had the better jump going into turn 1. Piastri tried to run him deep and Verstappen took to the run off, meaning he came away with the lead.

Before radio messages could be exchanged, Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly crashed, causing the race's lone safety car. When the race got back going, Verstappen picked up a five-second penalty.

Verstappen kept Piastri at bay before he has to serve his penalty, but Piastri came out on top from the pit cycle, and wouldn't let go. Verstappen ultimately was less than five seconds behind Piastri at the end of the race.

Lando Norris' qualifying crash doomed his chances to hold on to the top spot in the standings, but he made a decent drive back to fourth spot just behind Charles Leclerc, who grabbed his first podium of 2025.

George Russell was way off the pace of the top four on his way to fifth despite fears that his tires might give up before the checkered flag. Kimi Antonelli was behind him in sixth and Lewis Hamilton in seventh.

Williams netted double points in eighth and ninth with Isack Hadjar taking the final points spot. Aston Martin, Haas, Sauber and Alpine all went home with no points on the weekend.

F1 takes a week off before the head to the United States for the first time at the Miami Grand Prix in the first weekend of May.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Race Results

Position

Driver

Team

Running/Reason for DNF

1

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

Running

2

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

Running

3

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

Running

4

Lando Norris

McLaren

Running

5

George Russell

Mercedes

Running

6

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

Running

7

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

Running

8

Carlos Sainz

Williams

Running

9

Alex Albon

Williams

Running

10

Isack Hadjar

Racing Bulls

Running

11

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

Running

12

Liam Lawson

Racing Bulls

Running (10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage)

13

Ollie Bearman

Haas

Running

14

Esteban Ocon

Haas

Running

15

Nico Hulkenberg

Sauber

Running

16

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

Running

17

Jack Doohan

Alpine

Running

18

Gabriel Bortoleto

Sauber

Running

19

Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull

DNF (crash on lap 1)

20

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

DNF (crash on lap 1)

Drivers' standings (after round 5 of 24)

Position

Driver

Points

1

Oscar Piastri

99

2

Lando Norris

89

3

Max Verstappen

87

4

George Russell

73

5

Charles Leclerc

47

6

Kimi Antonelli

38

7

Lewis Hamilton

31

8

Alex Albon

20

9

Esteban Ocon

14

10

Lance Stroll

10

11

Pierre Gasly

6

12

Nico Hulkenberg

6

13

Ollie Bearman

6

14

Isack Hadjar

5

15

Carlos Sainz

5

16

Yuki Tsunoda

5

17

Fernando Alonso

0

18

Liam Lawson

0

19

Jack Doohan

0

20

Gabriel Bortoleto

0

- Piastri takes the lead of the drivers' standings with back-to-back wins launching him 10 points clear of his teammate.
- Verstappen holds station in third, but is right on the tail of Norris.
- Most other spots held station: Hadjar's single point and Sainz's four points put them tied at 5 points.

Constructors' standings (after round 5/24)

Position

Team

Points

1

McLaren

188

2

Mercedes

111

3

Red Bull

89

4

Ferrari

78

5

Williams

25

6

Haas

20

7

Aston Martin

10

8

Racing Bulls

8

9

Alpine

6

10

Sauber

6

- Despite Tsunoda's DNF, Red Bull kept equal ground behind Mercedes for second in the standings (22 points behind)
- Williams' double points put them back into fifth spot.

