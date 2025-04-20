F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Results and standings as a new driver takes top spot for the championship

Saudi Arabia's tight, twisty opening set of corners brought F1 another controversial moment as Oscar Piastri took back-to-back wins to put him atop the championship standings.
Max Verstappen started on pole, but Piastri had the better jump going into turn 1. Piastri tried to run him deep and Verstappen took to the run off, meaning he came away with the lead.
Before radio messages could be exchanged, Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly crashed, causing the race's lone safety car. When the race got back going, Verstappen picked up a five-second penalty.
Verstappen kept Piastri at bay before he has to serve his penalty, but Piastri came out on top from the pit cycle, and wouldn't let go. Verstappen ultimately was less than five seconds behind Piastri at the end of the race.
Lando Norris' qualifying crash doomed his chances to hold on to the top spot in the standings, but he made a decent drive back to fourth spot just behind Charles Leclerc, who grabbed his first podium of 2025.
George Russell was way off the pace of the top four on his way to fifth despite fears that his tires might give up before the checkered flag. Kimi Antonelli was behind him in sixth and Lewis Hamilton in seventh.
Williams netted double points in eighth and ninth with Isack Hadjar taking the final points spot. Aston Martin, Haas, Sauber and Alpine all went home with no points on the weekend.
F1 takes a week off before the head to the United States for the first time at the Miami Grand Prix in the first weekend of May.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Race Results
Position
Driver
Team
Running/Reason for DNF
1
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
Running
2
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
Running
3
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
Running
4
Lando Norris
McLaren
Running
5
George Russell
Mercedes
Running
6
Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
Running
7
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Running
8
Carlos Sainz
Williams
Running
9
Alex Albon
Williams
Running
10
Isack Hadjar
Racing Bulls
Running
11
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
Running
12
Liam Lawson
Racing Bulls
Running (10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage)
13
Ollie Bearman
Haas
Running
14
Esteban Ocon
Haas
Running
15
Nico Hulkenberg
Sauber
Running
16
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
Running
17
Jack Doohan
Alpine
Running
18
Gabriel Bortoleto
Sauber
Running
19
Yuki Tsunoda
Red Bull
DNF (crash on lap 1)
20
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
DNF (crash on lap 1)
Drivers' standings (after round 5 of 24)
Position
Driver
Points
1
Oscar Piastri
99
2
Lando Norris
89
3
Max Verstappen
87
4
George Russell
73
5
Charles Leclerc
47
6
Kimi Antonelli
38
7
Lewis Hamilton
31
8
Alex Albon
20
9
Esteban Ocon
14
10
Lance Stroll
10
11
Pierre Gasly
6
12
Nico Hulkenberg
6
13
Ollie Bearman
6
14
Isack Hadjar
5
15
Carlos Sainz
5
16
Yuki Tsunoda
5
17
Fernando Alonso
0
18
Liam Lawson
0
19
Jack Doohan
0
20
Gabriel Bortoleto
0
- Piastri takes the lead of the drivers' standings with back-to-back wins launching him 10 points clear of his teammate.
- Verstappen holds station in third, but is right on the tail of Norris.
- Most other spots held station: Hadjar's single point and Sainz's four points put them tied at 5 points.
Constructors' standings (after round 5/24)
Position
Team
Points
1
McLaren
188
2
Mercedes
111
3
Red Bull
89
4
Ferrari
78
5
Williams
25
6
Haas
20
7
Aston Martin
10
8
Racing Bulls
8
9
Alpine
6
10
Sauber
6
- Despite Tsunoda's DNF, Red Bull kept equal ground behind Mercedes for second in the standings (22 points behind)
- Williams' double points put them back into fifth spot.