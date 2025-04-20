F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Results and standings as a new driver takes top spot for the championship

Saudi Arabia's tight, twisty opening set of corners brought F1 another controversial moment as Oscar Piastri took back-to-back wins to put him atop the championship standings.

Max Verstappen started on pole, but Piastri had the better jump going into turn 1. Piastri tried to run him deep and Verstappen took to the run off, meaning he came away with the lead.

Before radio messages could be exchanged, Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly crashed, causing the race's lone safety car. When the race got back going, Verstappen picked up a five-second penalty.

Verstappen kept Piastri at bay before he has to serve his penalty, but Piastri came out on top from the pit cycle, and wouldn't let go. Verstappen ultimately was less than five seconds behind Piastri at the end of the race.

Lando Norris' qualifying crash doomed his chances to hold on to the top spot in the standings, but he made a decent drive back to fourth spot just behind Charles Leclerc, who grabbed his first podium of 2025.

George Russell was way off the pace of the top four on his way to fifth despite fears that his tires might give up before the checkered flag. Kimi Antonelli was behind him in sixth and Lewis Hamilton in seventh.

Williams netted double points in eighth and ninth with Isack Hadjar taking the final points spot. Aston Martin, Haas, Sauber and Alpine all went home with no points on the weekend.

F1 takes a week off before the head to the United States for the first time at the Miami Grand Prix in the first weekend of May.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Race Results

Position Driver Team Running/Reason for DNF 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren Running 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Running 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Running 4 Lando Norris McLaren Running 5 George Russell Mercedes Running 6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Running 7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Running 8 Carlos Sainz Williams Running 9 Alex Albon Williams Running 10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls Running 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Running 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls Running (10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage) 13 Ollie Bearman Haas Running 14 Esteban Ocon Haas Running 15 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber Running 16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Running 17 Jack Doohan Alpine Running 18 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber Running 19 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull DNF (crash on lap 1) 20 Pierre Gasly Alpine DNF (crash on lap 1)

Drivers' standings (after round 5 of 24)

Position Driver Points 1 Oscar Piastri 99 2 Lando Norris 89 3 Max Verstappen 87 4 George Russell 73 5 Charles Leclerc 47 6 Kimi Antonelli 38 7 Lewis Hamilton 31 8 Alex Albon 20 9 Esteban Ocon 14 10 Lance Stroll 10 11 Pierre Gasly 6 12 Nico Hulkenberg 6 13 Ollie Bearman 6 14 Isack Hadjar 5 15 Carlos Sainz 5 16 Yuki Tsunoda 5 17 Fernando Alonso 0 18 Liam Lawson 0 19 Jack Doohan 0 20 Gabriel Bortoleto 0

- Piastri takes the lead of the drivers' standings with back-to-back wins launching him 10 points clear of his teammate.

- Verstappen holds station in third, but is right on the tail of Norris.

- Most other spots held station: Hadjar's single point and Sainz's four points put them tied at 5 points.

Constructors' standings (after round 5/24)

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 188 2 Mercedes 111 3 Red Bull 89 4 Ferrari 78 5 Williams 25 6 Haas 20 7 Aston Martin 10 8 Racing Bulls 8 9 Alpine 6 10 Sauber 6

- Despite Tsunoda's DNF, Red Bull kept equal ground behind Mercedes for second in the standings (22 points behind)

- Williams' double points put them back into fifth spot.