Fansided

F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results, starting grid: McLaren top, Sainz a dud

Who came on top in what could be one of the final F1 races in Barcelona?
ByKyle Kandetzki|
F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Qualifying
F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Qualifying | David Ramos/GettyImages

Upgrades and rule changes in Spain seemed to have put no damper on McLaren's clear run to both titles in 2025.

Oscar Piastri put together an incredible lap for pole at the Barcelona circuit ahead of his teammate.

Q1 results: Duds from Carlos Sainz and Yuki Tsunoda

The margins in the first session of the day were incredibly close.

Franco Colapinto was in position to advance as he prepared for his second run, but he suffered from a mechanical issue as he tried to exit the pits, ending his day.

Carlos Sainz and Yuki Tsunoda were the surprise exits. Sainz's teammate Alex Albon was in the top ten, but the home driver said "not good" after his early departure.

Meanwhile, Tsunoda put in another poor effort -- dead last in a session where Max Verstappen didn't even do a second run because he was safely on to Q2. Tsunoda has only qualified better than 10th one time since joining Red Bull.

Q2 results: Isack Hadjar extends his advantage

Although they were the first runs of the session, Gabriel Bortoleto, Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso deserve props for their strong tries, just a few tenths off Max Verstappen. Bortoleto was the only of the three to be eliminated in Q2, but he can be happy with a P12 spot.

Isack Hadjar continued his incredibly qualifying form, putting himself between two Ferraris in Q2. Liam Lawson did not advance, and Hadjar now owns a 6-1 quali advantage over his teammate.

Williams qualifying form has fallen to the wayside a bit of late, with Albon missing out on Q3 by 30 milliseconds.

McLaren had a three-tenth advantage over anyone else.

Q3 results: McLaren are still kings

McLaren's dominance seems unchanged (if not strengthened) by the technical directive in Spain this weekend.

Piastri put in a time two tenths ahead of Norris, a huge gap in modern F1, but the fight for P3-7 was an interesting one, with Verstappen on top of it, running a time exactly the same as George Russell, but because he ran it first, he gets the spot.

Gasly was best of the rest, with Hadjar close behind, his third-straight top-9 grid position.

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results/starting grid

Position

Driver

Team

Gap/Final Session

1

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

1:11.546

2

Lando Norris

McLaren

+0.209

3

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

+0.302 (tiebreaker - ran his lap first)

4

George Russell

Mercedes

+0.302

5

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

+0.499

6

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

+0.565

7

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

+0.585

8

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

+0.653

9

Isack Hadjar

Racing Bulls

+0.706

10

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

+0.738

11

Alex Albon

Williams

Eliminated in Q2 by +0.030

12

Gabriel Bortoleto

Sauber

Eliminated in Q2 by +0.145

13

Liam Lawson

Racing Bulls

Eliminated in Q2 by +0.152

14

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

Eliminated in Q2 by +0.447

15

Ollie Bearman

Haas

Eliminated in Q2 by +0.704

16

Nico Hulkenberg

Sauber

Eliminated in Q1 by +0.051

17

Esteban Ocon

Haas

Eliminated in Q1 by +0.062

18

Carlos Sainz

Williams

Eliminated in Q1 by +0.064

19

Franco Colapinto

Alpine

Eliminated in Q1 by +0.195

20

Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull

Eliminated in Q1 by +0.246

Home/F1