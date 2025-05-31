Upgrades and rule changes in Spain seemed to have put no damper on McLaren's clear run to both titles in 2025.
Oscar Piastri put together an incredible lap for pole at the Barcelona circuit ahead of his teammate.
Q1 results: Duds from Carlos Sainz and Yuki Tsunoda
The margins in the first session of the day were incredibly close.
Franco Colapinto was in position to advance as he prepared for his second run, but he suffered from a mechanical issue as he tried to exit the pits, ending his day.
Carlos Sainz and Yuki Tsunoda were the surprise exits. Sainz's teammate Alex Albon was in the top ten, but the home driver said "not good" after his early departure.
Meanwhile, Tsunoda put in another poor effort -- dead last in a session where Max Verstappen didn't even do a second run because he was safely on to Q2. Tsunoda has only qualified better than 10th one time since joining Red Bull.
Q2 results: Isack Hadjar extends his advantage
Although they were the first runs of the session, Gabriel Bortoleto, Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso deserve props for their strong tries, just a few tenths off Max Verstappen. Bortoleto was the only of the three to be eliminated in Q2, but he can be happy with a P12 spot.
Isack Hadjar continued his incredibly qualifying form, putting himself between two Ferraris in Q2. Liam Lawson did not advance, and Hadjar now owns a 6-1 quali advantage over his teammate.
Williams qualifying form has fallen to the wayside a bit of late, with Albon missing out on Q3 by 30 milliseconds.
McLaren had a three-tenth advantage over anyone else.
Q3 results: McLaren are still kings
McLaren's dominance seems unchanged (if not strengthened) by the technical directive in Spain this weekend.
Piastri put in a time two tenths ahead of Norris, a huge gap in modern F1, but the fight for P3-7 was an interesting one, with Verstappen on top of it, running a time exactly the same as George Russell, but because he ran it first, he gets the spot.
Gasly was best of the rest, with Hadjar close behind, his third-straight top-9 grid position.
Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results/starting grid
Position
Driver
Team
Gap/Final Session
1
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
1:11.546
2
Lando Norris
McLaren
+0.209
3
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
+0.302 (tiebreaker - ran his lap first)
4
George Russell
Mercedes
+0.302
5
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
+0.499
6
Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
+0.565
7
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
+0.585
8
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
+0.653
9
Isack Hadjar
Racing Bulls
+0.706
10
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
+0.738
11
Alex Albon
Williams
Eliminated in Q2 by +0.030
12
Gabriel Bortoleto
Sauber
Eliminated in Q2 by +0.145
13
Liam Lawson
Racing Bulls
Eliminated in Q2 by +0.152
14
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
Eliminated in Q2 by +0.447
15
Ollie Bearman
Haas
Eliminated in Q2 by +0.704
16
Nico Hulkenberg
Sauber
Eliminated in Q1 by +0.051
17
Esteban Ocon
Haas
Eliminated in Q1 by +0.062
18
Carlos Sainz
Williams
Eliminated in Q1 by +0.064
19
Franco Colapinto
Alpine
Eliminated in Q1 by +0.195
20
Yuki Tsunoda
Red Bull
Eliminated in Q1 by +0.246