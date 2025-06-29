F1 standings after Austrian Grand Prix: Title battle revived, Super Sauber Sunday

It felt like Lando Norris absolutely needed a win in Austria to put the title fight back on -- mission accomplished.

Norris fought off pressure from Oscar Piastri early and late in the race to capture the victory, a race dominated by the McLarens. Charles Leclerc took the final spot on the podium, finishing 20 seconds back of the main fight.

Antonelli's error takes out himself and Verstappen

Mercedes has gotten less shy about its pursuit of Max Verstappen, and this week it has gotten clearer who would get the axed if they did bring the Dutchman over.

So it was a bit of poetic irony when those two drivers whacked into each other at turn three of the Austrian Grand Prix's opening lap.

Antonelli was charging hard to make up positions after a P9 qualifying effort. But it seemed as though Antonelli completely missed his braking point as he dived to the inside heading into the circuit's tightest turn.

Antonelli just missed the back of Lewis Hamilton, so Verstappen was the one who took the damage and the DNF.

Although it was already pretty unlikely, the empty points day for Verstappen should completely shut down his championship challenge in 2025.

Super Saubers grab double points, including Bortoleto's first in F1

Where on Earth did the pace for the Kick Sauber cars come from?

Gabriel Bortoleto was racing for as high as P6, and wasn't even too far off the pace of the struggling Mercedes of George Russell at some points for fifth.

In the race's dying laps, it was protege vs. master as Bortoleto tried to get by Fernando Alonso -- Bortoleto is signed to Alonso's management group.

In a showing of the ability that the 43-year-old still has, Alonso held Bortoleto and his tire advantage at bay. And the two showed respect for each other afterwards.

Fernando Alonso congratulating Gabriel Bortoleto for his first points finish in F1 ❤️🇧🇷#AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/RiVb4AT53S — Autosport (@autosport) June 29, 2025

Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg posted his third-straight points finish. It has truly been an impressive run of form, and a quiet one at that.

Ferrari's lineup puts them in P2

The headlines have been of misery and disappointment for Ferrari this year. And that's fair considering their lack of a grand prix win.

But the team has had enough consistency from its talented lineup to still put themselves ahead of Mercedes for P2 in the constructors' standings with Sunday's third and fourth place finishes.

In the end, having a double experienced lineup is and will pay dividends for them, meanwhile Red Bull is getting next to nothing from its second seat, and Antonelli is still a ways behind Russell.

That'll be the difference of a few million dollars come the season finale.

2025 Austrian Grand Prix results

Position Driver Gap/Reason for DNF 1 Lando Norris 2 Oscar Piastri +2.695s 3 Charles Leclerc +19.820s 4 Lewis Hamilton +29.020s 5 George Russell +62.396s 6 Liam Lawson +67.754s 7 Fernando Alonso +1 lap 8 Gabriel Bortoleto +1 lap 9 Nico Hulkenberg +1 lap 10 Esteban Ocon +1 lap 11 Ollie Bearman +1 lap 12 Isack Hadjar +1 lap 13 Pierre Gasly +1 lap 14 Lance Stroll +1 lap 15 Franco Colapinto +1 lap 16 Yuki Tsunoda +2 laps 17 Alex Albon Did Not Finish - (Technical, Lap 15) 18 Max Verstappen Did Not Finish - (Lap 1 crash) 19 Kimi Antonelli Did Not Finish - (Lap 1 crash) 20 Carlos Sainz Did Not Start - (Technical)

Drivers' standings (through round 11 of 24)

Piastri's championship advantage drops down to 15 points with Norris' victory.

Nico Hulkenberg jumps back into the top 10 past Isack Hadjar with his two-point performance.

Fernando Alonso and Liam Lawson both jump three position with their season-best performances.

All drivers who have participated in all 11 races in 2025 now have points with Bortoleto's P8. Franco Colapinto is the lone active driver without a point.

Position Driver Points 1 Oscar Piastri 216 2 Lando Norris 201 3 Max Verstappen 155 4 George Russell 146 5 Charles Leclerc 119 6 Lewis Hamilton 91 7 Kimi Antonelli 63 8 Alex Albon 42 9 Esteban Ocon 23 10 Nico Hulkenberg 22 11 Isack Hadjar 21 12 Lance Stroll 14 13 Fernando Alonso 14 14 Carlos Sainz 13 15 Liam Lawson 12 16 Pierre Gasly 11 17 Yuki Tsunoda 10 18 Ollie Bearman 6 19 Gabriel Bortoleto 4 20 Franco Colapinto 0 21 Jack Doohan 0

Constructors' standings (through round 11 of 24)

Antonelli's crash into Verstappen was able to allow Ferrari to take second on the table. Red Bull continues to fall adrift further to P4 with Tsunoda being nowhere and Verstappen out of the race.

Lawson's big effort puts Racing Bulls at the top of the tight P6 battle.

Alpine are now a somewhat distant last, with the French team only being carried by Gasly thus far.