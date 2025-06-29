F1 standings after Austrian Grand Prix: Title battle revived, Super Sauber Sunday

It felt like Lando Norris absolutely needed a win in Austria to put the title fight back on -- mission accomplished.
Norris fought off pressure from Oscar Piastri early and late in the race to capture the victory, a race dominated by the McLarens. Charles Leclerc took the final spot on the podium, finishing 20 seconds back of the main fight.
Antonelli's error takes out himself and Verstappen
Mercedes has gotten less shy about its pursuit of Max Verstappen, and this week it has gotten clearer who would get the axed if they did bring the Dutchman over.
So it was a bit of poetic irony when those two drivers whacked into each other at turn three of the Austrian Grand Prix's opening lap.
Antonelli was charging hard to make up positions after a P9 qualifying effort. But it seemed as though Antonelli completely missed his braking point as he dived to the inside heading into the circuit's tightest turn.
Antonelli just missed the back of Lewis Hamilton, so Verstappen was the one who took the damage and the DNF.
Although it was already pretty unlikely, the empty points day for Verstappen should completely shut down his championship challenge in 2025.
Super Saubers grab double points, including Bortoleto's first in F1
Where on Earth did the pace for the Kick Sauber cars come from?
Gabriel Bortoleto was racing for as high as P6, and wasn't even too far off the pace of the struggling Mercedes of George Russell at some points for fifth.
In the race's dying laps, it was protege vs. master as Bortoleto tried to get by Fernando Alonso -- Bortoleto is signed to Alonso's management group.
In a showing of the ability that the 43-year-old still has, Alonso held Bortoleto and his tire advantage at bay. And the two showed respect for each other afterwards.
Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg posted his third-straight points finish. It has truly been an impressive run of form, and a quiet one at that.
Ferrari's lineup puts them in P2
The headlines have been of misery and disappointment for Ferrari this year. And that's fair considering their lack of a grand prix win.
But the team has had enough consistency from its talented lineup to still put themselves ahead of Mercedes for P2 in the constructors' standings with Sunday's third and fourth place finishes.
In the end, having a double experienced lineup is and will pay dividends for them, meanwhile Red Bull is getting next to nothing from its second seat, and Antonelli is still a ways behind Russell.
That'll be the difference of a few million dollars come the season finale.
2025 Austrian Grand Prix results
Position
Driver
Gap/Reason for DNF
1
Lando Norris
2
Oscar Piastri
+2.695s
3
Charles Leclerc
+19.820s
4
Lewis Hamilton
+29.020s
5
George Russell
+62.396s
6
Liam Lawson
+67.754s
7
Fernando Alonso
+1 lap
8
Gabriel Bortoleto
+1 lap
9
Nico Hulkenberg
+1 lap
10
Esteban Ocon
+1 lap
11
Ollie Bearman
+1 lap
12
Isack Hadjar
+1 lap
13
Pierre Gasly
+1 lap
14
Lance Stroll
+1 lap
15
Franco Colapinto
+1 lap
16
Yuki Tsunoda
+2 laps
17
Alex Albon
Did Not Finish - (Technical, Lap 15)
18
Max Verstappen
Did Not Finish - (Lap 1 crash)
19
Kimi Antonelli
Did Not Finish - (Lap 1 crash)
20
Carlos Sainz
Did Not Start - (Technical)
Drivers' standings (through round 11 of 24)
- Piastri's championship advantage drops down to 15 points with Norris' victory.
- Nico Hulkenberg jumps back into the top 10 past Isack Hadjar with his two-point performance.
- Fernando Alonso and Liam Lawson both jump three position with their season-best performances.
- All drivers who have participated in all 11 races in 2025 now have points with Bortoleto's P8. Franco Colapinto is the lone active driver without a point.
Position
Driver
Points
1
Oscar Piastri
216
2
Lando Norris
201
3
Max Verstappen
155
4
George Russell
146
5
Charles Leclerc
119
6
Lewis Hamilton
91
7
Kimi Antonelli
63
8
Alex Albon
42
9
Esteban Ocon
23
10
Nico Hulkenberg
22
11
Isack Hadjar
21
12
Lance Stroll
14
13
Fernando Alonso
14
14
Carlos Sainz
13
15
Liam Lawson
12
16
Pierre Gasly
11
17
Yuki Tsunoda
10
18
Ollie Bearman
6
19
Gabriel Bortoleto
4
20
Franco Colapinto
0
21
Jack Doohan
0
Constructors' standings (through round 11 of 24)
- Antonelli's crash into Verstappen was able to allow Ferrari to take second on the table. Red Bull continues to fall adrift further to P4 with Tsunoda being nowhere and Verstappen out of the race.
- Lawson's big effort puts Racing Bulls at the top of the tight P6 battle.
- Alpine are now a somewhat distant last, with the French team only being carried by Gasly thus far.
Position
Team
Points
1
McLaren
417
2
Ferrari
210
3
Mercedes
209
4
Red Bull
162
5
Williams
55
6
Racing Bulls
36
7
Haas
29
8
Aston Martin
28
9
Sauber
26
10
Alpine
11