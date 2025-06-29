Fansided

F1 standings after Austrian Grand Prix: Title battle revived, Super Sauber Sunday

Plus, Ferraris make a big move and Verstappen's title challenge is likely over.
ByKyle Kandetzki|
F1 Grand Prix of Austria
F1 Grand Prix of Austria | Kym Illman/GettyImages

It felt like Lando Norris absolutely needed a win in Austria to put the title fight back on -- mission accomplished.

Norris fought off pressure from Oscar Piastri early and late in the race to capture the victory, a race dominated by the McLarens. Charles Leclerc took the final spot on the podium, finishing 20 seconds back of the main fight.

Antonelli's error takes out himself and Verstappen

Mercedes has gotten less shy about its pursuit of Max Verstappen, and this week it has gotten clearer who would get the axed if they did bring the Dutchman over.

So it was a bit of poetic irony when those two drivers whacked into each other at turn three of the Austrian Grand Prix's opening lap.

Antonelli was charging hard to make up positions after a P9 qualifying effort. But it seemed as though Antonelli completely missed his braking point as he dived to the inside heading into the circuit's tightest turn.

Antonelli just missed the back of Lewis Hamilton, so Verstappen was the one who took the damage and the DNF.

Although it was already pretty unlikely, the empty points day for Verstappen should completely shut down his championship challenge in 2025.

Super Saubers grab double points, including Bortoleto's first in F1

Where on Earth did the pace for the Kick Sauber cars come from?

Gabriel Bortoleto was racing for as high as P6, and wasn't even too far off the pace of the struggling Mercedes of George Russell at some points for fifth.

In the race's dying laps, it was protege vs. master as Bortoleto tried to get by Fernando Alonso -- Bortoleto is signed to Alonso's management group.

In a showing of the ability that the 43-year-old still has, Alonso held Bortoleto and his tire advantage at bay. And the two showed respect for each other afterwards.

Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg posted his third-straight points finish. It has truly been an impressive run of form, and a quiet one at that.

Ferrari's lineup puts them in P2

The headlines have been of misery and disappointment for Ferrari this year. And that's fair considering their lack of a grand prix win.

But the team has had enough consistency from its talented lineup to still put themselves ahead of Mercedes for P2 in the constructors' standings with Sunday's third and fourth place finishes.

In the end, having a double experienced lineup is and will pay dividends for them, meanwhile Red Bull is getting next to nothing from its second seat, and Antonelli is still a ways behind Russell.

That'll be the difference of a few million dollars come the season finale.

2025 Austrian Grand Prix results

Position

Driver

Gap/Reason for DNF

1

Lando Norris

2

Oscar Piastri

+2.695s

3

Charles Leclerc

+19.820s

4

Lewis Hamilton

+29.020s

5

George Russell

+62.396s

6

Liam Lawson

+67.754s

7

Fernando Alonso

+1 lap

8

Gabriel Bortoleto

+1 lap

9

Nico Hulkenberg

+1 lap

10

Esteban Ocon

+1 lap

11

Ollie Bearman

+1 lap

12

Isack Hadjar

+1 lap

13

Pierre Gasly

+1 lap

14

Lance Stroll

+1 lap

15

Franco Colapinto

+1 lap

16

Yuki Tsunoda

+2 laps

17

Alex Albon

Did Not Finish - (Technical, Lap 15)

18

Max Verstappen

Did Not Finish - (Lap 1 crash)

19

Kimi Antonelli

Did Not Finish - (Lap 1 crash)

20

Carlos Sainz

Did Not Start - (Technical)

Drivers' standings (through round 11 of 24)

  • Piastri's championship advantage drops down to 15 points with Norris' victory.
  • Nico Hulkenberg jumps back into the top 10 past Isack Hadjar with his two-point performance.
  • Fernando Alonso and Liam Lawson both jump three position with their season-best performances.
  • All drivers who have participated in all 11 races in 2025 now have points with Bortoleto's P8. Franco Colapinto is the lone active driver without a point.

Position

Driver

Points

1

Oscar Piastri

216

2

Lando Norris

201

3

Max Verstappen

155

4

George Russell

146

5

Charles Leclerc

119

6

Lewis Hamilton

91

7

Kimi Antonelli

63

8

Alex Albon

42

9

Esteban Ocon

23

10

Nico Hulkenberg

22

11

Isack Hadjar

21

12

Lance Stroll

14

13

Fernando Alonso

14

14

Carlos Sainz

13

15

Liam Lawson

12

16

Pierre Gasly

11

17

Yuki Tsunoda

10

18

Ollie Bearman

6

19

Gabriel Bortoleto

4

20

Franco Colapinto

0

21

Jack Doohan

0

Constructors' standings (through round 11 of 24)

  • Antonelli's crash into Verstappen was able to allow Ferrari to take second on the table. Red Bull continues to fall adrift further to P4 with Tsunoda being nowhere and Verstappen out of the race.
  • Lawson's big effort puts Racing Bulls at the top of the tight P6 battle.
  • Alpine are now a somewhat distant last, with the French team only being carried by Gasly thus far.

Position

Team

Points

1

McLaren

417

2

Ferrari

210

3

Mercedes

209

4

Red Bull

162

5

Williams

55

6

Racing Bulls

36

7

Haas

29

8

Aston Martin

28

9

Sauber

26

10

Alpine

11

Home/F1