F1 standings after Hungarian Grand Prix: Who gained and lost out heading into the summer break?

Four straight McLaren 1-2s is how F1 goes into the 2025 summer break -- so unsurprisingly, the only title winner we still have to decide is which papaya driver will hoist the drivers' trophy. Lando Norris used a one-stop strategy to hold off teammate Oscar Piastri for the win at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Norris' win clawed him back closer to Piastri in the drivers' championship, as he is now back within single digits with 10 races to go.

2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Results

Position Driver 1 Lando Norris 2 Oscar Piastri 3 George Russell 4 Charles Leclerc 5 Fernando Alonso 6 Gabriel Bortoleto 7 Lance Stroll 8 Liam Lawson 9 Max Verstappen 10 Kimi Antonelli 11 Isack Hadjar 12 Lewis Hamilton 13 Nico Hulkenberg 14 Carlos Sainz 15 Alex Albon 16 Esteban Ocon 17 Yuki Tsunoda 18 Franco Colapinto 19 Pierre Gasly 20 Ollie Bearman (DNF)

Formula 1 now takes four weeks off before returning at the bottom of the month for the Dutch Grand Prix. So let's take a look at the state of play in the drivers' and teams' titles. Who went up and who went backwards in Budapest?

F1 Drivers' Championship through Hungarian Grand Prix (round 14/24)

Position Driver Points Position change (points at Hungarian GP) 1 Oscar Piastri 284 - (+18 points) 2 Lando Norris 275 - (+25 points) 3 Max Verstappen 187 - (+2 points) 4 George Russell 172 - (+15 points) 5 Charles Leclerc 151 - (+12 points) 6 Lewis Hamilton 109 - (+0 points) 7 Kimi Antonelli 64 - (+1 point) 8 Alex Albon 54 - (+0 points) 9 Nico Hulkenberg 37 - (+0 points) 10 Esteban Ocon 27 - (+0 points) 11 Fernando Alonso 26 +4 positions (+10 points) 12 Lance Stroll 26 +1 position (+6 points) 13 Isack Hadjar 22 -2 positions (+0 points) 14 Pierre Gasly 20 -2 positions (+0 points) 15 Liam Lawson 20 - (+4 points) 16 Carlos Sainz 16 - (+0 points) 17 Gabriel Bortoleto 14 +2 positions (+8 points) 18 Yuki Tsunoda 10 -1 position (+0 points) 19 Ollie Bearman 8 -1 position (+0 points) 20 Franco Colapinto 0 - (+0 points) 21 Jack Doohan 0 N/A (inactive)

Top four hold station, but Norris and Russell gain

Lando Norris gets to go into the break knowing that a win at the Dutch Grand Prix would put him at worst within one point of the championship lead.

Meanwhile, George Russell is now 15 points back of Max Verstappen for third place after the Dutch driver's unremarkable weekend in Hungary.

Alonso storms up the standings

It took nine race weekends for Fernando Alonso to post points. Now he's scored in four of five races to put him just a single point out of the top 10.

His P5 is the best he's finished since the second race of 2024. Teammate Lance Stroll is tied on points with Alonso with his P7.

Bortoleto's big day

Gabriel Bortoleto's massive run of form continued with a P6, the new best of his F1 career.

After 10 weekends without a point, the F2 champ has 14 points in four grand prix weekends and jumps ahead of Ollie Bearman and Yuki Tsunoda on points, with Carlos Sainz in his sights.

Position Team Points Pos. change (Points gained) 1 McLaren 559 - (+43 points) 2 Ferrari 260 - (+12 points) 3 Mercedes 236 - (+19 points) 4 Red Bull 194 - (+2 points) 5 Williams 70 - (+0 points) 6 Aston Martin 52 +2 positions (+16 points) 7 Sauber 51 -1 position (+8 points) 8 Racing Bulls 45 -1 position (+4 points) 9 Haas 35 - (+0 points) 10 Alpine 20 - (+0 points)

Ferrari goes into the break filled with bad feelings

Ferrari still has a pretty solid grip on second place, but it has not been a good week for either side of their garage.

Charles Leclerc still captured 12 points, but it could've been so much more as he not only lost out to the McLarens by dozens of seconds in the latter half of the race, but he also dropped off the podium to his constructor's title foe, Russell.

And Lewis Hamilton comes off a pointless weekend where he basically said his form is worth getting sacked over. Sheesh.

Ferrari maintains their advantage thanks to Kimi Antonelli's growing pains.

Aston Martin heats up the P6 battle

Aston Martin's huge Sunday brings them from a team that could've been in the battle for last to one that is a single point up on Sauber for sixth in the constructors' championship.

Aston Martin jumps in the battle with Sauber and Racing Bulls, with Haas seeming to fade more to the back.

Alpine hits another low

Alpine took the bottom two positions of drivers who finished the race.

Pierre Gasly has 100% of the French team's points, while the second seat has been a total wash all year long, with questions now on if there will be a new driver in it soon.