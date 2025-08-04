Fansided

F1 standings after Hungarian Grand Prix: Who gained and lost out heading into the summer break?

Bortoleto and Aston Martin are up, while Alpine falls.
Kyle Kandetzki
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary | Jayce Illman/GettyImages

Four straight McLaren 1-2s is how F1 goes into the 2025 summer break -- so unsurprisingly, the only title winner we still have to decide is which papaya driver will hoist the drivers' trophy. Lando Norris used a one-stop strategy to hold off teammate Oscar Piastri for the win at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Norris' win clawed him back closer to Piastri in the drivers' championship, as he is now back within single digits with 10 races to go.

2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Results

Position

Driver

1

Lando Norris

2

Oscar Piastri

3

George Russell

4

Charles Leclerc

5

Fernando Alonso

6

Gabriel Bortoleto

7

Lance Stroll

8

Liam Lawson

9

Max Verstappen

10

Kimi Antonelli

11

Isack Hadjar

12

Lewis Hamilton

13

Nico Hulkenberg

14

Carlos Sainz

15

Alex Albon

16

Esteban Ocon

17

Yuki Tsunoda

18

Franco Colapinto

19

Pierre Gasly

20

Ollie Bearman (DNF)

Formula 1 now takes four weeks off before returning at the bottom of the month for the Dutch Grand Prix. So let's take a look at the state of play in the drivers' and teams' titles. Who went up and who went backwards in Budapest?

F1 Drivers' Championship through Hungarian Grand Prix (round 14/24)

Position

Driver

Points

Position change (points at Hungarian GP)

1

Oscar Piastri

284

- (+18 points)

2

Lando Norris

275

- (+25 points)

3

Max Verstappen

187

- (+2 points)

4

George Russell

172

- (+15 points)

5

Charles Leclerc

151

- (+12 points)

6

Lewis Hamilton

109

- (+0 points)

7

Kimi Antonelli

64

- (+1 point)

8

Alex Albon

54

- (+0 points)

9

Nico Hulkenberg

37

- (+0 points)

10

Esteban Ocon

27

- (+0 points)

11

Fernando Alonso

26

+4 positions (+10 points)

12

Lance Stroll

26

+1 position (+6 points)

13

Isack Hadjar

22

-2 positions (+0 points)

14

Pierre Gasly

20

-2 positions (+0 points)

15

Liam Lawson

20

- (+4 points)

16

Carlos Sainz

16

- (+0 points)

17

Gabriel Bortoleto

14

+2 positions (+8 points)

18

Yuki Tsunoda

10

-1 position (+0 points)

19

Ollie Bearman

8

-1 position (+0 points)

20

Franco Colapinto

0

- (+0 points)

21

Jack Doohan

0

N/A (inactive)

Top four hold station, but Norris and Russell gain

Lando Norris gets to go into the break knowing that a win at the Dutch Grand Prix would put him at worst within one point of the championship lead.

Meanwhile, George Russell is now 15 points back of Max Verstappen for third place after the Dutch driver's unremarkable weekend in Hungary.

Alonso storms up the standings

It took nine race weekends for Fernando Alonso to post points. Now he's scored in four of five races to put him just a single point out of the top 10.

His P5 is the best he's finished since the second race of 2024. Teammate Lance Stroll is tied on points with Alonso with his P7.

Bortoleto's big day

Gabriel Bortoleto's massive run of form continued with a P6, the new best of his F1 career.

After 10 weekends without a point, the F2 champ has 14 points in four grand prix weekends and jumps ahead of Ollie Bearman and Yuki Tsunoda on points, with Carlos Sainz in his sights.

Position

Team

Points

Pos. change (Points gained)

1

McLaren

559

- (+43 points)

2

Ferrari

260

- (+12 points)

3

Mercedes

236

- (+19 points)

4

Red Bull

194

- (+2 points)

5

Williams

70

- (+0 points)

6

Aston Martin

52

+2 positions (+16 points)

7

Sauber

51

-1 position (+8 points)

8

Racing Bulls

45

-1 position (+4 points)

9

Haas

35

- (+0 points)

10

Alpine

20

- (+0 points)

Ferrari goes into the break filled with bad feelings

Ferrari still has a pretty solid grip on second place, but it has not been a good week for either side of their garage.

Charles Leclerc still captured 12 points, but it could've been so much more as he not only lost out to the McLarens by dozens of seconds in the latter half of the race, but he also dropped off the podium to his constructor's title foe, Russell.

And Lewis Hamilton comes off a pointless weekend where he basically said his form is worth getting sacked over. Sheesh.

Ferrari maintains their advantage thanks to Kimi Antonelli's growing pains.

Aston Martin heats up the P6 battle

Aston Martin's huge Sunday brings them from a team that could've been in the battle for last to one that is a single point up on Sauber for sixth in the constructors' championship.

Aston Martin jumps in the battle with Sauber and Racing Bulls, with Haas seeming to fade more to the back.

Alpine hits another low

Alpine took the bottom two positions of drivers who finished the race.

Pierre Gasly has 100% of the French team's points, while the second seat has been a total wash all year long, with questions now on if there will be a new driver in it soon.

