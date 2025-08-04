F1 standings after Hungarian Grand Prix: Who gained and lost out heading into the summer break?

Four straight McLaren 1-2s is how F1 goes into the 2025 summer break -- so unsurprisingly, the only title winner we still have to decide is which papaya driver will hoist the drivers' trophy. Lando Norris used a one-stop strategy to hold off teammate Oscar Piastri for the win at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Norris' win clawed him back closer to Piastri in the drivers' championship, as he is now back within single digits with 10 races to go.
2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Results
Position
Driver
1
Lando Norris
2
Oscar Piastri
3
George Russell
4
Charles Leclerc
5
Fernando Alonso
6
Gabriel Bortoleto
7
Lance Stroll
8
Liam Lawson
9
Max Verstappen
10
Kimi Antonelli
11
Isack Hadjar
12
Lewis Hamilton
13
Nico Hulkenberg
14
Carlos Sainz
15
Alex Albon
16
Esteban Ocon
17
Yuki Tsunoda
18
Franco Colapinto
19
Pierre Gasly
20
Ollie Bearman (DNF)
Formula 1 now takes four weeks off before returning at the bottom of the month for the Dutch Grand Prix. So let's take a look at the state of play in the drivers' and teams' titles. Who went up and who went backwards in Budapest?
F1 Drivers' Championship through Hungarian Grand Prix (round 14/24)
Position
Driver
Points
Position change (points at Hungarian GP)
1
Oscar Piastri
284
- (+18 points)
2
Lando Norris
275
- (+25 points)
3
Max Verstappen
187
- (+2 points)
4
George Russell
172
- (+15 points)
5
Charles Leclerc
151
- (+12 points)
6
Lewis Hamilton
109
- (+0 points)
7
Kimi Antonelli
64
- (+1 point)
8
Alex Albon
54
- (+0 points)
9
Nico Hulkenberg
37
- (+0 points)
10
Esteban Ocon
27
- (+0 points)
11
Fernando Alonso
26
+4 positions (+10 points)
12
Lance Stroll
26
+1 position (+6 points)
13
Isack Hadjar
22
-2 positions (+0 points)
14
Pierre Gasly
20
-2 positions (+0 points)
15
Liam Lawson
20
- (+4 points)
16
Carlos Sainz
16
- (+0 points)
17
Gabriel Bortoleto
14
+2 positions (+8 points)
18
Yuki Tsunoda
10
-1 position (+0 points)
19
Ollie Bearman
8
-1 position (+0 points)
20
Franco Colapinto
0
- (+0 points)
21
Jack Doohan
0
N/A (inactive)
Top four hold station, but Norris and Russell gain
Lando Norris gets to go into the break knowing that a win at the Dutch Grand Prix would put him at worst within one point of the championship lead.
Meanwhile, George Russell is now 15 points back of Max Verstappen for third place after the Dutch driver's unremarkable weekend in Hungary.
Alonso storms up the standings
It took nine race weekends for Fernando Alonso to post points. Now he's scored in four of five races to put him just a single point out of the top 10.
His P5 is the best he's finished since the second race of 2024. Teammate Lance Stroll is tied on points with Alonso with his P7.
Bortoleto's big day
Gabriel Bortoleto's massive run of form continued with a P6, the new best of his F1 career.
After 10 weekends without a point, the F2 champ has 14 points in four grand prix weekends and jumps ahead of Ollie Bearman and Yuki Tsunoda on points, with Carlos Sainz in his sights.
Position
Team
Points
Pos. change (Points gained)
1
McLaren
559
- (+43 points)
2
Ferrari
260
- (+12 points)
3
Mercedes
236
- (+19 points)
4
Red Bull
194
- (+2 points)
5
Williams
70
- (+0 points)
6
Aston Martin
52
+2 positions (+16 points)
7
Sauber
51
-1 position (+8 points)
8
Racing Bulls
45
-1 position (+4 points)
9
Haas
35
- (+0 points)
10
Alpine
20
- (+0 points)
Ferrari goes into the break filled with bad feelings
Ferrari still has a pretty solid grip on second place, but it has not been a good week for either side of their garage.
Charles Leclerc still captured 12 points, but it could've been so much more as he not only lost out to the McLarens by dozens of seconds in the latter half of the race, but he also dropped off the podium to his constructor's title foe, Russell.
And Lewis Hamilton comes off a pointless weekend where he basically said his form is worth getting sacked over. Sheesh.
Ferrari maintains their advantage thanks to Kimi Antonelli's growing pains.
Aston Martin heats up the P6 battle
Aston Martin's huge Sunday brings them from a team that could've been in the battle for last to one that is a single point up on Sauber for sixth in the constructors' championship.
Aston Martin jumps in the battle with Sauber and Racing Bulls, with Haas seeming to fade more to the back.
Alpine hits another low
Alpine took the bottom two positions of drivers who finished the race.
Pierre Gasly has 100% of the French team's points, while the second seat has been a total wash all year long, with questions now on if there will be a new driver in it soon.