F1 standings after Imola: Verstappen presents why he's still a championship challenger

Breaking down the F1 standings after Imola with Max Verstappen continuing his torrid push toward the top.
ByKyle Kandetzki|
McLaren locked to win the drivers' title? Not so fast. While McLaren clearly has the car that should be winning every race, Max Verstappen has no interest in what should happen. He won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with ease.

Verstappen started second, but elbowed his way past Oscar Piastri on the race start going into turn two, boldly going by on the outside. He wouldn't relinquish the lead, and actually held an advantage north of 20 seconds after a stop under a virtual safety car.

It was an uncharacteristically interesting race at Imola, but it took the perfect storm to brew that up. A late safety car brought on by a loss of throttle from Kimi Antonelli, put some cars are fresh tires right behind cars on old hard tires.

In the race's closing laps, Lewis Hamilton got by George Russell and Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris (clearly not on his teammate's pace all day) got past Piastri, and Alex Albon got past Leclerc as well despite nearly completely going off.

Verstappen keeps his name in the title discussion

It feels idiotic to count Verstappen out of a five-peat, but the McLaren advantage on some weekends (plus Red Bull's own issues) has seemed insurmountable.

But when McLaren lands a punch, Verstappen has been able to hit back. Piastri holds firm with a 13-point lead over teammante Norris and 22 points ahead of Verstappen, but the Dutchman is still right there in the discussion.

Next week brings Monaco, a race where qualifying on pole means a likely victory if Verstappen gets the top grid spot. Overtaking is impossible, and he has one of the strongest pit crews behind him to deal with the new requirement for two stops.

If Verstappen wins and Piastri goes P2, we're quickly down to a 15-point lead. It's a matter of chipping away, and with Norris seemingly unable to string wins together (but he can take points of his teammate), who knows how that could play into Verstappen's favor.

Results of 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Position

Driver

1

Max Verstappen

2

Lando Norris

3

Oscar Piastri

4

Lewis Hamilton

5

Alex Albon

6

Charles Leclerc

7

George Russell

8

Carlos Sainz

9

Isack Hadjar

10

Yuki Tsunoda

11

Fernando Alonso

12

Nico Hulkenberg

13

Pierre Gasly

14

Liam Lawson

15

Lance Stroll

16

Franco Colapinto

17

Oliver Bearman

18

Gabriel Bortoleto

19 (Not classified - DNF)

Kimi Antonelli

20 (Not classified - DNF)

Esteban Ocon

Drivers' standings after Imola (Round 7 of 24)

Position

Driver

Points

1

Oscar Piastri

146

2

Lando Norris

133

3

Max Verstappen

124

4

George Russell

99

5

Charles Leclerc

61

6

Lewis Hamilton

53

7

Kimi Antonelli

48

8

Alex Albon

40

9

Esteban Ocon

14

10

Lance Stroll

14

11

Carlos Sainz

11

12

Yuki Tsunoda

10

13

Pierre Gasly

7

14

Isack Hadjar

7

15

Nico Hulkenberg

6

16

Oliver Bearman

6

17

Fernando Alonso

0

18

Liam Lawson

0

19

Jack Doohan

0

20

Gabriel Bortoleto

0

21

Franco Colapinto

0

Constructors' Standings after Imola (Round 7 of 24)

Position

Team

Points

1

McLaren

279

2

Mercedes

147

3

Red Bull

131

4

Ferrari

114

5

Williams

51

6

Haas

20

7

Aston Martin

14

8

Racing Bulls

10

9

Alpine

7

10

Kick Sauber

6

