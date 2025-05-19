F1 standings after Imola: Verstappen presents why he's still a championship challenger

McLaren locked to win the drivers' title? Not so fast. While McLaren clearly has the car that should be winning every race, Max Verstappen has no interest in what should happen. He won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with ease.
Verstappen started second, but elbowed his way past Oscar Piastri on the race start going into turn two, boldly going by on the outside. He wouldn't relinquish the lead, and actually held an advantage north of 20 seconds after a stop under a virtual safety car.
It was an uncharacteristically interesting race at Imola, but it took the perfect storm to brew that up. A late safety car brought on by a loss of throttle from Kimi Antonelli, put some cars are fresh tires right behind cars on old hard tires.
In the race's closing laps, Lewis Hamilton got by George Russell and Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris (clearly not on his teammate's pace all day) got past Piastri, and Alex Albon got past Leclerc as well despite nearly completely going off.
Verstappen keeps his name in the title discussion
It feels idiotic to count Verstappen out of a five-peat, but the McLaren advantage on some weekends (plus Red Bull's own issues) has seemed insurmountable.
But when McLaren lands a punch, Verstappen has been able to hit back. Piastri holds firm with a 13-point lead over teammante Norris and 22 points ahead of Verstappen, but the Dutchman is still right there in the discussion.
Next week brings Monaco, a race where qualifying on pole means a likely victory if Verstappen gets the top grid spot. Overtaking is impossible, and he has one of the strongest pit crews behind him to deal with the new requirement for two stops.
If Verstappen wins and Piastri goes P2, we're quickly down to a 15-point lead. It's a matter of chipping away, and with Norris seemingly unable to string wins together (but he can take points of his teammate), who knows how that could play into Verstappen's favor.
Results of 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Position
Driver
1
Max Verstappen
2
Lando Norris
3
Oscar Piastri
4
Lewis Hamilton
5
Alex Albon
6
Charles Leclerc
7
George Russell
8
Carlos Sainz
9
Isack Hadjar
10
Yuki Tsunoda
11
Fernando Alonso
12
Nico Hulkenberg
13
Pierre Gasly
14
Liam Lawson
15
Lance Stroll
16
Franco Colapinto
17
Oliver Bearman
18
Gabriel Bortoleto
19 (Not classified - DNF)
Kimi Antonelli
20 (Not classified - DNF)
Esteban Ocon
Drivers' standings after Imola (Round 7 of 24)
Position
Driver
Points
1
Oscar Piastri
146
2
Lando Norris
133
3
Max Verstappen
124
4
George Russell
99
5
Charles Leclerc
61
6
Lewis Hamilton
53
7
Kimi Antonelli
48
8
Alex Albon
40
9
Esteban Ocon
14
10
Lance Stroll
14
11
Carlos Sainz
11
12
Yuki Tsunoda
10
13
Pierre Gasly
7
14
Isack Hadjar
7
15
Nico Hulkenberg
6
16
Oliver Bearman
6
17
Fernando Alonso
0
18
Liam Lawson
0
19
Jack Doohan
0
20
Gabriel Bortoleto
0
21
Franco Colapinto
0
Constructors' Standings after Imola (Round 7 of 24)
Position
Team
Points
1
McLaren
279
2
Mercedes
147
3
Red Bull
131
4
Ferrari
114
5
Williams
51
6
Haas
20
7
Aston Martin
14
8
Racing Bulls
10
9
Alpine
7
10
Kick Sauber
6