F1 standings after Imola: Verstappen presents why he's still a championship challenger

McLaren locked to win the drivers' title? Not so fast. While McLaren clearly has the car that should be winning every race, Max Verstappen has no interest in what should happen. He won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with ease.

Verstappen started second, but elbowed his way past Oscar Piastri on the race start going into turn two, boldly going by on the outside. He wouldn't relinquish the lead, and actually held an advantage north of 20 seconds after a stop under a virtual safety car.

It was an uncharacteristically interesting race at Imola, but it took the perfect storm to brew that up. A late safety car brought on by a loss of throttle from Kimi Antonelli, put some cars are fresh tires right behind cars on old hard tires.

In the race's closing laps, Lewis Hamilton got by George Russell and Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris (clearly not on his teammate's pace all day) got past Piastri, and Alex Albon got past Leclerc as well despite nearly completely going off.

Verstappen keeps his name in the title discussion

It feels idiotic to count Verstappen out of a five-peat, but the McLaren advantage on some weekends (plus Red Bull's own issues) has seemed insurmountable.

But when McLaren lands a punch, Verstappen has been able to hit back. Piastri holds firm with a 13-point lead over teammante Norris and 22 points ahead of Verstappen, but the Dutchman is still right there in the discussion.

Next week brings Monaco, a race where qualifying on pole means a likely victory if Verstappen gets the top grid spot. Overtaking is impossible, and he has one of the strongest pit crews behind him to deal with the new requirement for two stops.

If Verstappen wins and Piastri goes P2, we're quickly down to a 15-point lead. It's a matter of chipping away, and with Norris seemingly unable to string wins together (but he can take points of his teammate), who knows how that could play into Verstappen's favor.

Results of 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Position Driver 1 Max Verstappen 2 Lando Norris 3 Oscar Piastri 4 Lewis Hamilton 5 Alex Albon 6 Charles Leclerc 7 George Russell 8 Carlos Sainz 9 Isack Hadjar 10 Yuki Tsunoda 11 Fernando Alonso 12 Nico Hulkenberg 13 Pierre Gasly 14 Liam Lawson 15 Lance Stroll 16 Franco Colapinto 17 Oliver Bearman 18 Gabriel Bortoleto 19 (Not classified - DNF) Kimi Antonelli 20 (Not classified - DNF) Esteban Ocon

Drivers' standings after Imola (Round 7 of 24)

Position Driver Points 1 Oscar Piastri 146 2 Lando Norris 133 3 Max Verstappen 124 4 George Russell 99 5 Charles Leclerc 61 6 Lewis Hamilton 53 7 Kimi Antonelli 48 8 Alex Albon 40 9 Esteban Ocon 14 10 Lance Stroll 14 11 Carlos Sainz 11 12 Yuki Tsunoda 10 13 Pierre Gasly 7 14 Isack Hadjar 7 15 Nico Hulkenberg 6 16 Oliver Bearman 6 17 Fernando Alonso 0 18 Liam Lawson 0 19 Jack Doohan 0 20 Gabriel Bortoleto 0 21 Franco Colapinto 0

Constructors' Standings after Imola (Round 7 of 24)