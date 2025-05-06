Fansided

F1 standings after Miami Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton's beef, Oscar Piastri rolls

Met Gala vs. Miami ... one is much more exciting these days for Lewis Hamilton.
ByKyle Kandetzki|
F1 Grand Prix of Miami
F1 Grand Prix of Miami | Kym Illman/GettyImages

Things are going so well for Oscar Piastri, he's even hitting the griddy?

The Aussie took his third-straight win in comfortable fashion in Miami, his fourth in 2025's six races, extending his championship advantage over teammate Lando Norris.

F1 Drivers' Standings through Miami

Position

Driver

Points

1

Oscar Piastri

131

2

Lando Norris

115

3

Max Verstappen

99

4

George Russell

93

5

Charles Leclerc

53

6

Kimi Antonelli

48

7

Lewis Hamilton

41

8

Alex Albon

30

9

Esteban Ocon

14

10

Lance Stroll

14

11

Yuki Tsunoda

9

12

Pierre Gasly

7

13

Carlos Sainz

7

14

Nico Hulkenberg

6

15

Ollie Bearman

6

16

Isack Hadjar

5

17

Fernando Alonso

0

18

Liam Lawson

0

19

Jack Doohan

0

20

Gabriel Bortoleto

0

Constructors' Standings

Position

Team

Points

1

McLaren

246

2

Mercedes

141

3

Red Bull

105

4

Ferrari

94

5

Williams

37

6

Haas

20

7

Aston Martin

14

8

Racing Bulls

8

9

Alpine

7

10

Sauber

6

Piastri, McLaren running away?

The 2025 season seems to be fully in control of the papaya team, with the closest competitors, Mercedes' George Russell, 37 seconds behind Norris in second.

While Russell and Max Verstappen aren't an unmanageable amount of points behind Piastri and Norris heading into the European campaign, the Red Bull and Merc will need significant upgrades fast to keep up.

Piastri is up 16 points on Norris, with Norris another 16 up on Verstappen. Fans' best hope for an exciting champ battle down the stretch will likely have to hinge on Norris regaining pace ... or not getting barged off the track by Verstappen.

No matter how much McLaren keeps downplaying their advantage, if a team can't close the gap very soon, the chance of a non-Norris/Piastri title is very little.

Lewis goes head-to-head...with his team

Lewis Hamilton definitely is having more fun at the Met Gala Monday than in Miami on Sunday.

Ferrari's drivers are getting impatient with their team's lack of pace, and are getting more and more vocal about it.

Charles Leclerc said he is "annoyed" with where things are at, and that the car tends to struggle in most parts of the track -- not just one type of corner.

And Hamilton's struggles all played out on the radio with race engineer Riccardo Adami during the Miami GP.

Although he has since tried to downplay the confrontation, in the moment things sounded quite testy as the seven-time champion asked to get by teammate Leclerc while Hamilton was on quicker tires.

Later in the race, with Carlos Sainz gaining on Hamilton, Adami informed Hamilton of the gap, to which Hamilton replied...

Hamilton said after the race that his comments showed his fight, not anger. He said he has already spoken to Team Principal Fred Vasseur, saying, "Fred came to my room. I just put my hand on his shoulder and like, 'Dude, calm down, don't be so sensitive.'"

Hamilton has found his way to the top step of the podium, albeit at the China sprint, not in a grand prix. Leclerc has the team's only GP podium this far, but the team's typical pace seems to usually be fourth on the grid behind McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull.

Leclerc leads the team point battle 53-41, but Ferrari is just 11 points behind Red Bull for third despite the prancing horse's double DQ in China.

Next up: Imola (May 16-18)

Home/F1