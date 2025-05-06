F1 standings after Miami Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton's beef, Oscar Piastri rolls

Things are going so well for Oscar Piastri, he's even hitting the griddy?

The Aussie took his third-straight win in comfortable fashion in Miami, his fourth in 2025's six races, extending his championship advantage over teammate Lando Norris.

F1 Drivers' Standings through Miami

Position Driver Points 1 Oscar Piastri 131 2 Lando Norris 115 3 Max Verstappen 99 4 George Russell 93 5 Charles Leclerc 53 6 Kimi Antonelli 48 7 Lewis Hamilton 41 8 Alex Albon 30 9 Esteban Ocon 14 10 Lance Stroll 14 11 Yuki Tsunoda 9 12 Pierre Gasly 7 13 Carlos Sainz 7 14 Nico Hulkenberg 6 15 Ollie Bearman 6 16 Isack Hadjar 5 17 Fernando Alonso 0 18 Liam Lawson 0 19 Jack Doohan 0 20 Gabriel Bortoleto 0

Constructors' Standings

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 246 2 Mercedes 141 3 Red Bull 105 4 Ferrari 94 5 Williams 37 6 Haas 20 7 Aston Martin 14 8 Racing Bulls 8 9 Alpine 7 10 Sauber 6

Piastri, McLaren running away?

The 2025 season seems to be fully in control of the papaya team, with the closest competitors, Mercedes' George Russell, 37 seconds behind Norris in second.

While Russell and Max Verstappen aren't an unmanageable amount of points behind Piastri and Norris heading into the European campaign, the Red Bull and Merc will need significant upgrades fast to keep up.

Piastri is up 16 points on Norris, with Norris another 16 up on Verstappen. Fans' best hope for an exciting champ battle down the stretch will likely have to hinge on Norris regaining pace ... or not getting barged off the track by Verstappen.

A frenetic first few corners in Miami 😱



The Red Bull of Max Verstappen just keeps hold of his lead on the opening lap ⬇️#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/e2GKtq9KM5 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 4, 2025

No matter how much McLaren keeps downplaying their advantage, if a team can't close the gap very soon, the chance of a non-Norris/Piastri title is very little.

Lewis goes head-to-head...with his team

Lewis Hamilton definitely is having more fun at the Met Gala Monday than in Miami on Sunday.

Our very own @LewisHamilton arrives as co-chair of the Met Gala, celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ - a fundraiser for The Costume Institute and the launch of this spring’s exhibitions.



Lewis wears full Grace Wales Bonner styled by Eric McNeal. ✨#F1 pic.twitter.com/BaFkSXp1q2 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 5, 2025

Ferrari's drivers are getting impatient with their team's lack of pace, and are getting more and more vocal about it.

Charles Leclerc said he is "annoyed" with where things are at, and that the car tends to struggle in most parts of the track -- not just one type of corner.

And Hamilton's struggles all played out on the radio with race engineer Riccardo Adami during the Miami GP.

Although he has since tried to downplay the confrontation, in the moment things sounded quite testy as the seven-time champion asked to get by teammate Leclerc while Hamilton was on quicker tires.

Later in the race, with Carlos Sainz gaining on Hamilton, Adami informed Hamilton of the gap, to which Hamilton replied...

Hamilton said after the race that his comments showed his fight, not anger. He said he has already spoken to Team Principal Fred Vasseur, saying, "Fred came to my room. I just put my hand on his shoulder and like, 'Dude, calm down, don't be so sensitive.'"

Hamilton has found his way to the top step of the podium, albeit at the China sprint, not in a grand prix. Leclerc has the team's only GP podium this far, but the team's typical pace seems to usually be fourth on the grid behind McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull.

Leclerc leads the team point battle 53-41, but Ferrari is just 11 points behind Red Bull for third despite the prancing horse's double DQ in China.

Next up: Imola (May 16-18)