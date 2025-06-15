Fans were waiting for fireworks from Max Verstappen and George Russell, but it ended up coming to pass from the the McLaren teammates instead. Russell converted pole to a victory at the Canadian Grand Prix, holding off Verstappen without too much trouble. Kimi Antonelli grabbed his first Formula 1 podium despite a hard charge from the McLarens.

Oscar Piastri lengthened his lead in the drivers' championship, thanks in part to the teammates crashing into each other in the closing laps.

McLaren comes to blows

A poor qualifying effort from Norris meant a bit more work for him to try and make gains in the driver's championship.

Norris was able to pull up the back of Piastri and even get past him at the hairpin. But Piastri found his way fast into the final two turns.

Heading down the main straight, Norris went for a gap that did not exist, running into the back of Piastri and into the wall -- ending his race.

Norris' error (he admitted as such on the radio) means he sits 22 points behind Piastri for the championship. He will need to start stringing some victories together beginning next up in Austria (and hope Piastri's form drops off).

Mercedes back?

Russell took Mercedes' first win since Las Vegas last season, and in dominating fashion too.

Is Mercedes back for the championship fight, or at least more wins? Russell pumped the brakes in his post-race interview.

Despite a hotter day in Montreal, the race winner still focused on the cooler Canadian climate for suiting the Mercedes, which tends to struggle in hotter weather.

Still, F1 heads to Canada next, where Russell won last year (although in part because of the Verstappen/Norris crash).

Alonso, Hulkenberg continue car-defying form

Fernando Alonso -- pointless for eight races, has suddenly come alive with eight points combined at Spain and Montreal.

Aston Martin is clearly in a transitional year as they wait for the new regulations, Honda power and the Adrian Newey vision in 2026, just some good results are enough.

Although it's not where Aston Martin was two years ago, these results are enough, and put them in position to even try to fight for as high as sixth in the constructors' standings (they are eighth now).

And Nico Hulkenberg also found back-to-back points efforts on pure pace. He has the lowly Sauber in ninth all on his shoulders.

2025 Canadian Grand Prix Results

Position Driver Team Running/Cause of DNF 1 George Russell Mercedes 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 8 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 9 Esteban Ocon Haas 10 Carlos Sainz Williams 11 Ollie Bearman Haas 12 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 13 Franco Colapinto Alpine 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine 16 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 18 Lando Norris McLaren DNF - Crash 19 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls DNF - Technical 20 Alex Albon Williams DNF - Technical

Drivers' standings

Position Driver Points 1 Oscar Piastri 198 2 Lando Norris 176 3 Max Verstappen 155 4 George Russell 136 5 Charles Leclerc 104 6 Lewis Hamilton 79 7 Kimi Antonelli 63 8 Alex Albon 42 9 Esteban Ocon 22 10 Isack Hadjar 21 11 Nico Hulkenberg 20 12 Lance Stroll 14 13 Carlos Sainz 13 14 Pierre Gasly 11 15 Yuki Tsunoda 10 16 Fernando Alonso 8 17 Ollie Bearman 6 18 Liam Lawson 4 19 Gabriel Bortoleto 0 20 Franco Colapinto 0 21 Jack Doohan 0

Constructors' standings