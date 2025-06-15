Fansided

F1 standings after Canadian Grand Prix: Mercedes, Alonso & Hulkenberg impress

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have Mercedes fans hoping they can find more success in 2026.
F1 Grand Prix of Canada
F1 Grand Prix of Canada | Kym Illman/GettyImages

Fans were waiting for fireworks from Max Verstappen and George Russell, but it ended up coming to pass from the the McLaren teammates instead. Russell converted pole to a victory at the Canadian Grand Prix, holding off Verstappen without too much trouble. Kimi Antonelli grabbed his first Formula 1 podium despite a hard charge from the McLarens.

Oscar Piastri lengthened his lead in the drivers' championship, thanks in part to the teammates crashing into each other in the closing laps.

McLaren comes to blows

A poor qualifying effort from Norris meant a bit more work for him to try and make gains in the driver's championship.

Norris was able to pull up the back of Piastri and even get past him at the hairpin. But Piastri found his way fast into the final two turns.

Heading down the main straight, Norris went for a gap that did not exist, running into the back of Piastri and into the wall -- ending his race.

Norris' error (he admitted as such on the radio) means he sits 22 points behind Piastri for the championship. He will need to start stringing some victories together beginning next up in Austria (and hope Piastri's form drops off).

Mercedes back?

Russell took Mercedes' first win since Las Vegas last season, and in dominating fashion too.

Is Mercedes back for the championship fight, or at least more wins? Russell pumped the brakes in his post-race interview.

Despite a hotter day in Montreal, the race winner still focused on the cooler Canadian climate for suiting the Mercedes, which tends to struggle in hotter weather.

Still, F1 heads to Canada next, where Russell won last year (although in part because of the Verstappen/Norris crash).

Alonso, Hulkenberg continue car-defying form

Fernando Alonso -- pointless for eight races, has suddenly come alive with eight points combined at Spain and Montreal.

Aston Martin is clearly in a transitional year as they wait for the new regulations, Honda power and the Adrian Newey vision in 2026, just some good results are enough.

Although it's not where Aston Martin was two years ago, these results are enough, and put them in position to even try to fight for as high as sixth in the constructors' standings (they are eighth now).

And Nico Hulkenberg also found back-to-back points efforts on pure pace. He has the lowly Sauber in ninth all on his shoulders.

2025 Canadian Grand Prix Results

Position

Driver

Team

Running/Cause of DNF

1

George Russell

Mercedes

2

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

3

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

4

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

5

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

6

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

7

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

8

Nico Hulkenberg

Sauber

9

Esteban Ocon

Haas

10

Carlos Sainz

Williams

11

Ollie Bearman

Haas

12

Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull

13

Franco Colapinto

Alpine

14

Gabriel Bortoleto

Sauber

15

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

16

Isack Hadjar

Racing Bulls

17

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

18

Lando Norris

McLaren

DNF - Crash

19

Liam Lawson

Racing Bulls

DNF - Technical

20

Alex Albon

Williams

DNF - Technical

Drivers' standings

Position

Driver

Points

1

Oscar Piastri

198

2

Lando Norris

176

3

Max Verstappen

155

4

George Russell

136

5

Charles Leclerc

104

6

Lewis Hamilton

79

7

Kimi Antonelli

63

8

Alex Albon

42

9

Esteban Ocon

22

10

Isack Hadjar

21

11

Nico Hulkenberg

20

12

Lance Stroll

14

13

Carlos Sainz

13

14

Pierre Gasly

11

15

Yuki Tsunoda

10

16

Fernando Alonso

8

17

Ollie Bearman

6

18

Liam Lawson

4

19

Gabriel Bortoleto

0

20

Franco Colapinto

0

21

Jack Doohan

0

Constructors' standings

Position

Team

Points

1

McLaren

374

2

Mercedes

199

3

Ferrari

183

4

Red Bull

162

5

Williams

55

6

Haas

28

7

Racing Bulls

28

8

Aston Martin

22

9

Sauber

20

10

Alpine

11

