Fans were waiting for fireworks from Max Verstappen and George Russell, but it ended up coming to pass from the the McLaren teammates instead. Russell converted pole to a victory at the Canadian Grand Prix, holding off Verstappen without too much trouble. Kimi Antonelli grabbed his first Formula 1 podium despite a hard charge from the McLarens.
Oscar Piastri lengthened his lead in the drivers' championship, thanks in part to the teammates crashing into each other in the closing laps.
McLaren comes to blows
A poor qualifying effort from Norris meant a bit more work for him to try and make gains in the driver's championship.
Norris was able to pull up the back of Piastri and even get past him at the hairpin. But Piastri found his way fast into the final two turns.
Heading down the main straight, Norris went for a gap that did not exist, running into the back of Piastri and into the wall -- ending his race.
Norris' error (he admitted as such on the radio) means he sits 22 points behind Piastri for the championship. He will need to start stringing some victories together beginning next up in Austria (and hope Piastri's form drops off).
Mercedes back?
Russell took Mercedes' first win since Las Vegas last season, and in dominating fashion too.
Is Mercedes back for the championship fight, or at least more wins? Russell pumped the brakes in his post-race interview.
Despite a hotter day in Montreal, the race winner still focused on the cooler Canadian climate for suiting the Mercedes, which tends to struggle in hotter weather.
Still, F1 heads to Canada next, where Russell won last year (although in part because of the Verstappen/Norris crash).
Alonso, Hulkenberg continue car-defying form
Fernando Alonso -- pointless for eight races, has suddenly come alive with eight points combined at Spain and Montreal.
Aston Martin is clearly in a transitional year as they wait for the new regulations, Honda power and the Adrian Newey vision in 2026, just some good results are enough.
Although it's not where Aston Martin was two years ago, these results are enough, and put them in position to even try to fight for as high as sixth in the constructors' standings (they are eighth now).
And Nico Hulkenberg also found back-to-back points efforts on pure pace. He has the lowly Sauber in ninth all on his shoulders.
2025 Canadian Grand Prix Results
Position
Driver
Team
Running/Cause of DNF
1
George Russell
Mercedes
2
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
3
Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
4
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
5
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
6
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
7
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
8
Nico Hulkenberg
Sauber
9
Esteban Ocon
Haas
10
Carlos Sainz
Williams
11
Ollie Bearman
Haas
12
Yuki Tsunoda
Red Bull
13
Franco Colapinto
Alpine
14
Gabriel Bortoleto
Sauber
15
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
16
Isack Hadjar
Racing Bulls
17
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
18
Lando Norris
McLaren
DNF - Crash
19
Liam Lawson
Racing Bulls
DNF - Technical
20
Alex Albon
Williams
DNF - Technical
Drivers' standings
Position
Driver
Points
1
Oscar Piastri
198
2
Lando Norris
176
3
Max Verstappen
155
4
George Russell
136
5
Charles Leclerc
104
6
Lewis Hamilton
79
7
Kimi Antonelli
63
8
Alex Albon
42
9
Esteban Ocon
22
10
Isack Hadjar
21
11
Nico Hulkenberg
20
12
Lance Stroll
14
13
Carlos Sainz
13
14
Pierre Gasly
11
15
Yuki Tsunoda
10
16
Fernando Alonso
8
17
Ollie Bearman
6
18
Liam Lawson
4
19
Gabriel Bortoleto
0
20
Franco Colapinto
0
21
Jack Doohan
0
Constructors' standings
Position
Team
Points
1
McLaren
374
2
Mercedes
199
3
Ferrari
183
4
Red Bull
162
5
Williams
55
6
Haas
28
7
Racing Bulls
28
8
Aston Martin
22
9
Sauber
20
10
Alpine
11