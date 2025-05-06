Failed Raiders draft pick somehow survived the offseason

When Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson was taken seventh overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, many draft experts gave them a high grade. Wilson's size and length were seen as a perfect complement to Maxx Crosby, who had come off a 12.5 sack season in 2022.

Fast forward to 2025, and his first two years in the NFL have been a disappointment. He had 3.5 sacks while dealing with injuries as a rookie. Last season, he only had 4.5 sacks. And just before the NFL Draft last month, there were rumors of Wilson among the veteran players available who could be dealt during the draft. Despite the speculation, Wilson remains with the team, ready to prove his worth. And the Raiders only added one defensive lineman in J.J. Pegues from Ole Miss in the sixth round (180th pick).

Tyree Wilson still faces challenges to make the Raiders roster in 2025

Unfortunately for Wilson, he must deal with another head coaching change this offseason as the Raiders have hired Pete Carroll. The Raiders organization has been as unstable as any organization out there. He has already gone through two different head coaches in Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce in his first two years.

Even worse, the Raiders also fired general manager Dave Ziegler, the man who drafted Wilson same day they fired McDaniels. They fired Tom Telesco this offseason after just one season and hired John Spytek from Tampa Bay, which has minority owner Tom Brady's handprints all over it.

Carter Landis of Sports Illustrated has suggested Wilson could thrive as a pass-rush specialist to hide his weakness against the run and maximize his value since the Raiders re-signed Malcom Koonce to a one-year deal to start alongside Crosby. Many Raiders' fans probably do not want to accept that Wilson's hope of making the team is to be a situational pass rusher. Still, that might be the only option left for him.

As Wilson enters his make-or-break year, he will have to quickly impress Carroll during OTAs and training camps to prove he can succeed under another head coaching change, or he is in danger of becoming the latest first-round pick to fail after being drafted by the Raiders.