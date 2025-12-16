How the European Ryder Cup team earned American fans at Bethpage

This story is part of FanSided’s Fandoms of the Year, a series spotlighting the teams, athletes and cultures that defined sports fandom in 2025.

As an American golf fan, I obviously went into the 2025 Ryder Cup with hopes that the United States contingent would defend home turf at Bethpage Black. And to be clear, even as things got dire for the U.S. team, deep down I hoped that an American comeback would come to fruition on Sunday (though it obviously came up short). At the same time, I couldn’t bring myself to root against the Europeans. In fact, I actually found myself in the gray “I just hope everyone has fun” territory, actively being moved by the Euro side.

Part of that surely came down to the Europeans' perseverance at Bethpage, an environment that went well beyond friendly Ryder Cup hostility, crossing the line into something much more unseemly. Playing an already mentally taxing game while turning unprecedented heckling and harassment into fuel is inspiring.

Beyond that, and perhaps from the perspective of a golf nerd, it was simply impossible for me to not watch in awe of the European side.

Talent was never the question

Ryder Cup after Ryder Cup, the talent advantage lies with the United States. Granted, the gap between the American and European teams has narrowed over recent years and competitions, but the gap still remains.

If you go from a pure ranking and talent perspective, the U.S. should take home the cup every time in the manner they did in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. And that’s even truer on home soil. Before 2025, the 2012 European win at Medinah was the only away win in the event.

Now, we have 2025 to add to that list. Even amid the fan turmoil, it was the camaraderie, the freedom of personality, the analytics on pairings and profiles, and legitimately the coaching of captain Luke Donald that carried the Europeans to victory. We saw in Sunday Singles that the Americans, as expected, were probably the more talented side — it just didn’t matter. And there’s something that every sports fan should find beautiful in that.

Why this felt bigger than an upset

This is more than just rooting for the underdog. That’s never quite been something that gets my heartbeat up. However, I will get out of my seat and feel something for a team, figure or group that is accomplishing something daunting not by luck or by chance, but by uncovering advantages the favorites overlook.

Perhaps the best way to put it is that it felt fitting to root for the European team — not just Viktor Hovland or Ludvig Åberg or Rory McIlroy as individual golfers, who I happen to be quite fond of. More so than the more-talented Americans, the Euros have recognized the value in being a team and operating as a team in a team competition. And after watching what happened at Bethpage, I’ll always be reminded of that.

Because in a sport built on individual excellence, the Euros won by remembering what the Ryder Cup is actually about.