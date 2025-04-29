Fans hoping for a Trae Young trade just got bad news

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young has been heavily involved in trade rumors over the past couple of years. With a looming contract extension this summer and another mediocre season for the Hawks, many were anticipating Young being moved. However, a recent report indicates the Hawks are set to retain and build around Young. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Hawks are unlikely to trade Young.

"My current read right now is that we are not going to be hearing Trae Young’s name on the trade block — with Kevin Durant, with potentially whatever fallout could come from Milwaukee, or with Zion Williamson and the Pelicans moving forward. The Hawks have this young core of wings who all kind of need the ball put into their hands in the right positions," Fischer said on a recent segment on Bleacher Report.

Based on this quote, NBA fans can expect a crazy offseason with stars like Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson, and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the move. However, it doesn't seem like Young will be one of the stars on the trade block. This might be disappointing to fans expecting a Trae Young trade, but it's also likely in the Hawks' best interest.

Why trade? The Hawks can build around Trae Young

Considering he didn't make an All-Star team, Young is unlikely to make an All-NBA team. That means Young is set to earn a four-year, $229 million deal. This is a more reasonable deal for Young compared to a five-year $345 million supermax. Given this and the Hawks having avenues to build around Young, holding on to him feels logical.

The Hawks finished with a 40-42 record and were just a game away from making the playoffs. Young averaged 24.2 points and a league-leading 11.6 assists. Despite the recent firing of general manager Landry Fields, the Hawks finishing outside of the playoffs, and the constant speculation around Young's there's plenty of reason for optimism.

Jalen Johnson emerged as an All-Star-level two-way wing this season before going down with a season-ending injury, he is an ideal co-star next to Young. If Johnson were healthy, the Hawks would have likely made the playoffs. Johnson, along with Defensive Player of the Year runner-up Dyson Daniels and 2024 No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher, is a formidable wing trio. Their size and versatility make them ideal fits next to Trae.

Onyeka Okongwu took a leap offensively, but the Hawks could still look to upgrade their center depth this offseason. They will likely find an upgrade for pending free agent Clint Capela. Unless the Sacramento Kings jump into the top 12, the Hawks will have two first-round picks, they have a chance to add more young talent to a solid core.

With intriguing young players and some draft picks, the Hawks could look into buying low on Zion Williamson or even Kevin Durant. While these scenarios are unlikely, if the Hawks want to add star-level talent, Zion or KD are possible options, and they might have the assets to make a big splash, especially considering neither star's value is at an all-time high. Regardless, upgrading around the edges through free agency, the draft, or a minor trade seems more likely.