Fans rally behind MLB rookie after emotional meltdown on the field

Baseball players who make it all the way to the Majors are incredibly blessed, talented and driven. The level of dedication, hard work and effort that goes into getting to that level of talent at a sport as difficult as baseball is almost unheard of for somebody that hasn't been close to the game. It's the main reason why they get paid millions of dollars for their trouble.

This idea has created a bit of a toxic culture between fans and the players. Sometimes, it can be all too easy not to see these athletes as human beings. Since they're being richly compensated to play a game, some fans forget these athletes are also sons, fathers, brothers and, most importantly, human beings.

On Tuesday night, we got to see the true human nature of one of the best baseball players in the world.

MLB fans rally around emotional rookie following rough game

On Tuesday, Miami Marlins infielder Ronny Simon made three errors over the course of just four innings. Simon, a 25-year-old rookie, has just 47 big-league at-bats and 91 innings in the field under his belt. With Miami infielder Xavier Edwards injured, this was Simon's shot to carve out a role for himself in the Majors and realize his childhood dream.

So it should be no surprise that he was overwhelmed with emotions and was seen crying on the field before running off at the end of an inning and disappearing into the clubhouse down below the dugout. Simon would exit the game shortly after.

While there are fans out there whose first response to the video above is, "well, he's getting paid a lot of money to play a game; I don't feel for him," there are still a good chunk of MLB fans that feel for the young infielder.

A lot of people in and around the sport, including San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. and MLB insider Jon Heyman, have already voiced their support for the Marlins' youngster.

Just a few weeks ago, Simon made headlines for his ecstatic reaction to recording his first career big-league hit. It's clear that this young man wears his heart on his sleeve.

A good majority of the baseball world stands with Simon. To make matters even better, he was the first player out on the field before the Marlins' game on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after his heartbreaking three-error game.

Remember, these athletes are human. Try to show a little bit of empathy when one of them is clearly struggling.